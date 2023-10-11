WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights include: The iAfrica Film Festival at Filmhuis Den Haag, De Betovering, the International art and theatre festival for children, the autumn opening of Japanese Garden in Clingendael Park and the chance to best known Dutch Saxophonist Hans Dulfer perform at the Paard.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the Afrovibes festival and “Uit je Dak”

IAFRICA FILM FESTIVAL (13 – 15 October)

The 7th edition of the iAfrica Film Festival, taking place from 13 – 15 October at Filmhuis Den Haag, shines a spotlight on West Africa. They showcase Africa’s strength and raise awareness of its invaluable contributions to global prosperity, both economically and culturally.

During De Betovering, artists and performers from the Netherlands and far beyond will be enchanting children from 13 – 23 October with the coolest, most beautiful, exciting and moving performances and

workshops. The Enchantment is about the power of imagination. Now, more than ever, we need to invite children to use their imaginations to find answers to the limitations and insecurities of our time.

They have an adventurous and fun programme for children up to 12 years old including some 500 performances and workshops in over 50 locations in The Hague: at the theatres, in museums,

out in the street and more.

2023 JAPANESE GARDEN AUTUMN (14 – 29 October)

The Japanese Garden in Clingendael Park will be open again this spring from 14 to 29 October from 10:00 to 16:00.

The magnificent Japanese Garden can be visited only during a short period of the year, due to its fragility. It’s the only Japanese garden in the Netherlands and dates from around 1910 and therefore has a high historical value.