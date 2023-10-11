WEEKEND SPECIAL
This weekend’s highlights include: The iAfrica Film Festival at Filmhuis Den Haag, De Betovering, the International art and theatre festival for children, the autumn opening of Japanese Garden in Clingendael Park and the chance to best known Dutch Saxophonist Hans Dulfer perform at the Paard.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the Afrovibes festival and “Uit je Dak”
IAFRICA FILM FESTIVAL (13 – 15 October)
The 7th edition of the iAfrica Film Festival, taking place from 13 – 15 October at Filmhuis Den Haag, shines a spotlight on West Africa. They showcase Africa’s strength and raise awareness of its invaluable contributions to global prosperity, both economically and culturally.
DE BETOVERING/THE ENCHANTMENT FESTIVAL – INTERNATIONAL ART AND THEATRE FESTIVAL FOR CHILDREN (13 – 23 October)
During De Betovering, artists and performers from the Netherlands and far beyond will be enchanting children from 13 – 23 October with the coolest, most beautiful, exciting and moving performances and
workshops. The Enchantment is about the power of imagination. Now, more than ever, we need to invite children to use their imaginations to find answers to the limitations and insecurities of our time.
They have an adventurous and fun programme for children up to 12 years old including some 500 performances and workshops in over 50 locations in The Hague: at the theatres, in museums,
out in the street and more.
2023 JAPANESE GARDEN AUTUMN (14 – 29 October)
The Japanese Garden in Clingendael Park will be open again this spring from 14 to 29 October from 10:00 to 16:00.
The magnificent Japanese Garden can be visited only during a short period of the year, due to its fragility. It’s the only Japanese garden in the Netherlands and dates from around 1910 and therefore has a high historical value.
HANS DULFER AND TOTAL RESPONSE @ PAARD (15 October)
The best known Dutch Saxophonist Hans Dulfer, father of Candy, is still going strong. He prefers to play live, in the most diverse places and with unrelenting energy. With his new band Total Response he plays the Dutch festivals like a king. He will be performing in the PAARD on October 15, 2023 with his inimitable heart-warming sax sound.
Other events this weekend
- AFROVIBES FESTIVAL 2023 (until 15 October)
- EXHIBITION: ‘VIER IN DE KUNST’ (until 22 October)
- UIT JE DAK: STARGAZING, MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES ON FAMOUS ROOFS IN THE HAGUE (until 22 October)
- MC’S MINDGAMES: TEMPORARY ART EXHIBITION INSPIRED BY M.C. ESCHER (until 29 October)
- ALEXANDER O’NEAL @ DE DOELEN, ROTTERDAM (11 October)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- THE OPPIMP ATELIER: TURN YOUR CLOTHES INTO A WORK OF ART! (until 20 October)
- JAN BANNING EXHIBITION OPENS NEW GALLERY OF VINTAGE TYPEWRITERS AND CONTEMPORARY ART (until 28 October)
- “AUTHENTICITÉ ” EXHIBITION NAMED “MONARCHY AND COLONIAL PAST: A NEW GENERATION AND NEW PERSPECTIVES” ( until 31 October)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 19 November)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- EXHIBITION: KUNSTMUSEUM PAYS SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (until 7 January 2024)
- HILMA AF KLINT AND PIET MONDRIAN: GROUND-BREAKING ARTISTS WHO STILL INSPIRE TODAY (until 24 February 2023)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- GRANDMASTER FLASH (17 October)
- JOIN US FOR AN INSPIRING EVENING OF CONNECTION AND SUPPORT AT THE NETWORKING DRINKS EVENT- DELFT BY FEMALE VENTURES (19 October)
- SYDNEY DANCE COMPANY @ AMARE (20 & 21 October)
- THE CRUISE AND LONG DISTANCE TRAVEL EVENT (21 October)
- DUTCH CONDUCTING MASTERCLASS CONCERT WITH MAESTRO JORMA PANULA (22 October)
- SPEAK DUTCH ON SPREEK NEDERLANDS DAG 2023! (October 22)
- KEVIN BRIDGES @ ROYAL THEATRE CARRÉ, AMSTERDAM (24 October)
- ST JOHN & ST PHILIP BOOK FAIR (28 October)
- THE GREAT GATSBY BALLET (31 October)
- AWC THE HAGUE ‘ISSUES OF OUR TIME’ LECTURES (1 November)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- IMPACTFEST – UNITING IMPACT MAKERS WORLDWIDE ( 7 November)
- ACADEMY OF VOCAL ARTS – WHO’S AFRAID OF DURUFLÉ? CONCERT (11 November)
- DAVID DUCHOVNY @ PAARD (16 November)
- THE QUEEN’S ENGLISH THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS SMILEY AND ENDLESS SECOND (24 -26 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)