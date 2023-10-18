WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: The Sydney Dance company performing at Amare, De Betovering, the International art and theatre festival for children, a Cruise and Long distance travel fair and The Hague Comedy Night at the Branoul Theatre.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the “Spreek nederlands dag” and the Female Ventures network event in Delft.
SYDNEY DANCE COMPANY @ AMARE (20 & 21 October)
On Friday 20 and Saturday 21 October, The Sydney Dance Company accompanied live by the Quartuor Zaide string quartet will be performing ” Impermanence” and “Forever & Ever” at the Amare. Come and enjoy dance from the other side of the globe without limits
DE BETOVERING/THE ENCHANTMENT FESTIVAL – INTERNATIONAL ART AND THEATRE FESTIVAL FOR CHILDREN (until 21 October)
During De Betovering, artists and performers from the Netherlands and far beyond will be enchanting children from 13 – 21 October with the coolest, most beautiful, exciting and moving performances and
workshops. The Enchantment is about the power of imagination. Now, more than ever, we need to invite children to use their imaginations to find answers to the limitations and insecurities of our time.
They have an adventurous and fun programme for children up to 12 years old including some 500 performances and workshops in over 50 locations in The Hague: at the theatres, in museums, out in the street and more.
THE CRUISE AND LONG DISTANCE TRAVEL EVENT (21 -22 October)
The Cruise and Long distance travel Event takes place on 21 & 22 October 2023 in the Fokker Terminal in The Hague. The Cruise Event represents 55 cruise lines, each with their own identity whilst at the Long distance travel you can customize your dream trip with the help of travel specialists and visit more than 200 destinations under one roof.
HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (21 October)
Join The Hague Comedy night on Saturday 21 October for a night of laughs in English. There are two shows at 18:30 and 20:30. This show welcomes headliner John Meagher (Northern Ireland) with feature support Rachel Morten Young (UK), talent spot Joshua van Wijgerden (NL – just 21.00 showtime) and your MC host for the evening is Sharon Em (Ireland) The entire shows is in English.
Other events this weekend
- THE OPPIMP ATELIER: TURN YOUR CLOTHES INTO A WORK OF ART! (until 20 October)
- EXHIBITION: ‘VIER IN DE KUNST’ (until 22 October)
- UIT JE DAK: STARGAZING, MUSIC AND PERFORMANCES ON FAMOUS ROOFS IN THE HAGUE (until 22 October)
- MC’S MINDGAMES: TEMPORARY ART EXHIBITION INSPIRED BY M.C. ESCHER (until 29 October)
- 2023 JAPANESE GARDEN AUTUMN (until 29 October)
- JOIN US FOR AN INSPIRING EVENING OF CONNECTION AND SUPPORT AT THE NETWORKING DRINKS EVENT- DELFT BY FEMALE VENTURES (19 October)
- 🎉 GET READY FOR MAXIMUM DISCO FEVER AT O’LEARY’S! 🎉 (21 October)
- DUTCH CONDUCTING MASTERCLASS CONCERT WITH MAESTRO JORMA PANULA (22 October)
- SPEAK DUTCH ON SPREEK NEDERLANDS DAG 2023! (October 22)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- JAN BANNING EXHIBITION OPENS NEW GALLERY OF VINTAGE TYPEWRITERS AND CONTEMPORARY ART (until 28 October)
- “AUTHENTICITÉ ” EXHIBITION NAMED “MONARCHY AND COLONIAL PAST: A NEW GENERATION AND NEW PERSPECTIVES” ( until 31 October)
- OCTOBER EXHIBITIONS IN THE ATRIUM, STADHUIS (until 31 October)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 19 November)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- EXHIBITION: KUNSTMUSEUM PAYS SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (until 7 January 2024)
- HILMA AF KLINT AND PIET MONDRIAN: GROUND-BREAKING ARTISTS WHO STILL INSPIRE TODAY (until 24 February 2024)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- KEVIN BRIDGES @ ROYAL THEATRE CARRÉ, AMSTERDAM (24 October)
- THE HAGUE EFFECTIVE ALTRUISM MEETUP FOR PROFESSIONALS (26 October)
- ARGENTINE TANGO LESSONS (27 October)
- ST JOHN & ST PHILIP BOOK FAIR (28 October)
- THE GREAT GATSBY BALLET (31 October)
- AWC THE HAGUE ‘ISSUES OF OUR TIME’ LECTURES (1 November)
- CROSSING BORDER FESTIVAL 2023 (1-4 November)
- THE NIGHT @ THE GREY SPACE IN THE MIDDLE (2 November)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- IMPACTFEST – UNITING IMPACT MAKERS WORLDWIDE ( 7 November)
- 10CC THE ULTIMATE GREATEST HITS TOUR 2023 (8 November)
- ACADEMY OF VOCAL ARTS – WHO’S AFRAID OF DURUFLÉ? CONCERT (11 November)
- DAVID DUCHOVNY @ PAARD (16 November)
- MIX & MATCH VOLUNTEER JOB FAIR (18 November)
- THE QUEEN’S ENGLISH THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS SMILEY AND ENDLESS SECOND (24 -26 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)