WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: The Sydney Dance company performing at Amare, De Betovering, the International art and theatre festival for children, a Cruise and Long distance travel fair and The Hague Comedy Night at the Branoul Theatre.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the “Spreek nederlands dag” and the Female Ventures network event in Delft.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

On Friday 20 and Saturday 21 October, The Sydney Dance Company accompanied live by the Quartuor Zaide string quartet will be performing ” Impermanence” and “Forever & Ever” at the Amare. Come and enjoy dance from the other side of the globe without limits

During De Betovering, artists and performers from the Netherlands and far beyond will be enchanting children from 13 – 21 October with the coolest, most beautiful, exciting and moving performances and

workshops. The Enchantment is about the power of imagination. Now, more than ever, we need to invite children to use their imaginations to find answers to the limitations and insecurities of our time.

They have an adventurous and fun programme for children up to 12 years old including some 500 performances and workshops in over 50 locations in The Hague: at the theatres, in museums, out in the street and more.

The Cruise and Long distance travel Event takes place on 21 & 22 October 2023 in the Fokker Terminal in The Hague. The Cruise Event represents 55 cruise lines, each with their own identity whilst at the Long distance travel you can customize your dream trip with the help of travel specialists and visit more than 200 destinations under one roof.