This  weekend’s  highlights  include:   The Sydney Dance company performing at Amare,  De Betovering, the International art and theatre festival for children, a Cruise  and Long distance travel  fair   and The Hague Comedy Night at the Branoul Theatre.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such  as the  “Spreek nederlands dag”  and  the  Female Ventures network event in Delft.

SYDNEY DANCE COMPANY @ AMARE  (20 & 21 October)

On Friday 20 and Saturday 21 October, The  Sydney Dance Company  accompanied live by the Quartuor Zaide string quartet will be performing ”  Impermanence” and  “Forever & Ever”  at the Amare. Come and enjoy dance from the other side of the globe without limits

DE BETOVERING/THE ENCHANTMENT FESTIVAL – INTERNATIONAL ART AND THEATRE FESTIVAL FOR CHILDREN (until 21 October)

During De Betovering,  artists and performers from the Netherlands and far beyond will be enchanting children from 13 – 21 October with the coolest, most beautiful, exciting and moving performances and
workshops.  The Enchantment is about the power of imagination. Now, more than ever, we need to invite children to use their imaginations to find answers to the limitations and insecurities of our time.

They  have an adventurous and fun programme for children up to 12 years old including some 500 performances and workshops in over 50 locations in The Hague: at the theatres, in museums, out in the street and more.

THE CRUISE AND LONG DISTANCE TRAVEL EVENT  (21 -22 October)

The Cruise  and Long distance  travel  Event takes place on  21 & 22 October  2023 in the Fokker Terminal in The Hague. The Cruise Event represents 55 cruise lines, each with their own identity whilst  at  the Long distance travel  you can customize your dream trip with the help of travel specialists and  visit more than 200 destinations under one roof.

HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE  (21 October)

Join The Hague Comedy night  on  Saturday 21   October for  a  night of laughs in English. There are two shows at 18:30 and 20:30. This show welcomes headliner  John Meagher (Northern Ireland) with  feature support Rachel Morten Young (UK), talent spot Joshua van Wijgerden (NL – just 21.00 showtime)  and  your MC host for the evening is Sharon Em (Ireland)  The entire shows is in English.

