WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: the Latin American Filmfest Delft, St St John & St Philip Book Fair, a Halloween Party in the Grote Kerk and the Dan Nicholas Quartet ft. Jasper Blom performing at the Amare.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a The Hague Effective Altruism event and your last chance to visit the Japanese Garden.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend
LATIN AMERICAN FILMFEST DELFT (25 -29 October)
The Latin American Film Fest Delft, a cinematic celebration of Latin American culture takes from October 25 to 29 at the Filmhuis Lumen. Immerse yourself in the stories, landscapes, and music of Bolivia, Guatemala, Uruguay, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba.
ST JOHN & ST PHILIP BOOK FAIR (28 October)
The St John & St Philip Book Fair will be held at the Church Hall (Riouwstraat 2, The Hague) on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 10:30 to 15:00.
Massive amounts of 2nd hand books in English, Dutch and other languages – fiction, non-fiction, art books, children’s books – don’t miss this!
HALLOWEEN PARTY @ GROTE KERK (28 October)
The Hague’s biggest Halloween event is back on Saturday 28 October 2023! The Halloween Party in the Grote Kerk in The Hague is an enchanting event offering a mix of spooky entertainment and festive atmosphere.
The centuries-old gothic church will be transformed into a spooky venue, adorned with terrifying decorations and atmospheric lighting. Visitors can enjoy different hits through the years from 80’s,90’s and 00’s to today’s hottest house and pop music. The Halloween Party at the Great Church promises an unforgettable night of fun and creeps.
DAN NICHOLAS QUARTET FT. JASPER BLOM (29 October)
Podium de Nieuwe Kamer, in collaboration with Open Amare and Brasserie Amare, are organizing a number of jazz concerts on Sunday afternoons. On Sunday 29 October, Dan Nicholas Quartet ft. Jasper Blom will be performing. These concerts are held from 15:30 – 18:00, where musicians present in the second set can play along with the programmed band.
The concert is freely accessible. The tickets for this concert are sponsored by Open Amare and Brasserie Amare. During the break of the concert they ask you for a contribution to maintain live jazz at this location. Your contribution can be made via your banking app, QR code or in cash.
Other events this weekend
- THE HAGUE EFFECTIVE ALTRUISM MEETUP FOR PROFESSIONALS (26 October)
- DINNER SHOW – A STAR IS BORN (27 October)
- ARGENTINE TANGO LESSONS (27 October)
- MC’S MINDGAMES: TEMPORARY ART EXHIBITION INSPIRED BY M.C. ESCHER (until 29 October)
- 2023 JAPANESE GARDEN AUTUMN (until 29 October)
- KLM URBAN TRAIL DELFT (26 October)
- OUTDOOR PHOTO EXHIBITION “COMMON BONDS : FROM THE ROME CONFERENCE TO TODAY” ON DISPLAY ALONG LANGE VOORHOUT (until 6 November)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- JAN BANNING EXHIBITION OPENS NEW GALLERY OF VINTAGE TYPEWRITERS AND CONTEMPORARY ART (until 28 October)
- “AUTHENTICITÉ ” EXHIBITION NAMED “MONARCHY AND COLONIAL PAST: A NEW GENERATION AND NEW PERSPECTIVES” ( until 31 October)
- OCTOBER EXHIBITIONS IN THE ATRIUM, STADHUIS (until 31 October)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 19 November)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- EXHIBITION: KUNSTMUSEUM PAYS SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (until 7 January 2024)
- HILMA AF KLINT AND PIET MONDRIAN: GROUND-BREAKING ARTISTS WHO STILL INSPIRE TODAY (until 24 February 2024)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- THE GREAT GATSBY BALLET (31 October)
- AWC THE HAGUE ‘ISSUES OF OUR TIME’ LECTURES (1 November)
- CROSSING BORDER FESTIVAL 2023 (1-4 November)
- THE NIGHT @ THE GREY SPACE IN THE MIDDLE (2 November)
- HIGHLIGHTS RESIDENTIE ORKEST IN NOVEMBER (3,10,17 November)
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- IMPACTFEST – UNITING IMPACT MAKERS WORLDWIDE ( 7 November)
- 10CC THE ULTIMATE GREATEST HITS TOUR 2023 (8 November)
- ACADEMY OF VOCAL ARTS – WHO’S AFRAID OF DURUFLÉ? CONCERT (11 November)
- JOHN ADAMS INSTITUTE: STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING (13 November)
- DAVID DUCHOVNY @ PAARD (16 November)
- MIX & MATCH VOLUNTEER JOB FAIR (18 November)
- THE QUEEN’S ENGLISH THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS SMILEY AND ENDLESS SECOND (24 -26 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)
- ITALIAN CATHOLIC MISSION IN THE NETHERLANDS: 10TH CHRISTMAS CHARITY CONCERT ( December)
- ANNUAL IRISH CLUB NETHERLANDS / DEN HAAG GAA CHRISTMAS DINNER PARTY (9 December)
- SCHEVENINGEN LIGHT WALK (9 December)