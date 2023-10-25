WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:   the Latin American Filmfest Delft, St St John & St Philip Book Fair, a  Halloween Party in the Grote Kerk and the Dan Nicholas Quartet ft. Jasper Blom  performing at the Amare.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such  as a  The Hague Effective Altruism  event and  your  last chance  to visit the Japanese  Garden.

If you are organising an event and you would like it  to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with  a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend

 LATIN AMERICAN FILMFEST DELFT  (25 -29 October)

The Latin American Film Fest Delft, a cinematic celebration of Latin American culture  takes from October 25 to 29 at the Filmhuis Lumen.  Immerse yourself in the stories, landscapes, and music of Bolivia, Guatemala, Uruguay, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba.

ST JOHN & ST PHILIP BOOK FAIR  (28 October)

The St John & St Philip Book Fair will be held at the Church Hall (Riouwstraat 2, The Hague) on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 10:30 to 15:00.

Massive amounts of 2nd hand books in English, Dutch and other languages – fiction, non-fiction, art books, children’s books – don’t miss this!

HALLOWEEN PARTY @ GROTE KERK  (28 October)

The Hague’s biggest Halloween event is back on Saturday 28 October 2023! The Halloween Party in the Grote Kerk in The Hague is an enchanting event offering a mix of spooky entertainment and festive atmosphere.

The centuries-old gothic church will be transformed into a spooky venue, adorned with terrifying decorations and atmospheric lighting. Visitors can enjoy different hits through the years from 80’s,90’s and 00’s to today’s hottest house and pop music. The Halloween Party at the Great Church promises an unforgettable night of fun and creeps.

DAN NICHOLAS QUARTET FT. JASPER BLOM  (29 October)

Podium de Nieuwe Kamer, in collaboration with Open Amare and Brasserie Amare, are organizing  a number of jazz concerts on Sunday afternoons.  On Sunday 29 October,  Dan Nicholas Quartet ft. Jasper Blom will be performing.  These concerts are held from 15:30  – 18:00, where musicians present in the second set can play along with the programmed band.

The concert is freely accessible. The tickets for this concert are sponsored by Open Amare and Brasserie Amare. During the break of the concert they  ask you for a contribution to maintain live jazz at this location. Your contribution can be made via your banking app, QR code or in cash.

Other events this weekend 

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary

For more news and culture, sign up for our newsletter, take a look at the events calendar, browse our features and visit our Facebook page 