WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: the Latin American Filmfest Delft, St St John & St Philip Book Fair, a Halloween Party in the Grote Kerk and the Dan Nicholas Quartet ft. Jasper Blom performing at the Amare.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a The Hague Effective Altruism event and your last chance to visit the Japanese Garden.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

The Latin American Film Fest Delft, a cinematic celebration of Latin American culture takes from October 25 to 29 at the Filmhuis Lumen. Immerse yourself in the stories, landscapes, and music of Bolivia, Guatemala, Uruguay, the Dominican Republic, and Cuba.

The St John & St Philip Book Fair will be held at the Church Hall (Riouwstraat 2, The Hague) on Saturday, October 28, 2023, from 10:30 to 15:00.

Massive amounts of 2nd hand books in English, Dutch and other languages – fiction, non-fiction, art books, children’s books – don’t miss this!

The Hague’s biggest Halloween event is back on Saturday 28 October 2023! The Halloween Party in the Grote Kerk in The Hague is an enchanting event offering a mix of spooky entertainment and festive atmosphere.

The centuries-old gothic church will be transformed into a spooky venue, adorned with terrifying decorations and atmospheric lighting. Visitors can enjoy different hits through the years from 80’s,90’s and 00’s to today’s hottest house and pop music. The Halloween Party at the Great Church promises an unforgettable night of fun and creeps.