WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: the Crossing Border m the international literature and music festival, The Hague Bicycle lights parade. the International Sound Art festival and The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust, a homage to David Bowie.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the last chance to see the photographic exhibition “Common bonds: From the Rome Conference to today” on display along the Lange Voorhout.
CROSSING BORDER FESTIVAL 2023 (1-4 November)
On November 1-4, 2023, more than 80 authors and musicians from all over the world will come to The Hague for the 31th edition of Crossing Border. The festival takes place in various locations in and around the centre of The Hague with an exciting mix of award-winning authors, up-and-coming musicians, and unique collaborations blurring the boundaries between genres.
THE HAGUE INTERNATIONAL SOUND ART FESTIVAL! (2-3 November)
LOOS Den Haag & ZAAL3 invite you to the first edition of THE HAGUE INTERNATIONAL SOUND ART FESTIVAL on the 2-3 November. It is a celebration of the limitless possibilities of sound as a medium of artistic expression. This immersive event invites you to embark on a journey through aural landscapes, where the boundaries of music, technology, and art blur into a tapestry of sonic experiences.
The Hague International Sound Art Festival brings together international artists for a thought-provoking blend of live electronics, live performances, human-computer interaction showcases, and interactive sound installations. Our light installations add a touch of magic, and you can even dive into the world of creative sound machines.
THE RISE AND FALL OF ZIGGY STARDUST (3 November)
The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust a live multimedia spectacle that takes you on a journey through the extraordinary career of one of the greatest innovators in the music world: David Bowie. It can be seen on Friday 3 November at the Poppodium Boerderij, Zoeterm
VINTAGE KILO SALE @ THE SOCIAL HUB (4 NOVEMBER)
Hey trendsetters! Get ready to put together your winter wardrobe with The Vintage Rebel’s much-awaited Kilo Sale!
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 19 November)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- EXHIBITION: KUNSTMUSEUM PAYS SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (until 7 January 2024)
- HILMA AF KLINT AND PIET MONDRIAN: GROUND-BREAKING ARTISTS WHO STILL INSPIRE TODAY (until 24 February 2024)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- LEVEL 42 @ PAARD (6 November)
- IMPACTFEST – UNITING IMPACT MAKERS WORLDWIDE ( 7 November)
- TALENT FOR GOOD FAIR (8 November)
- 10CC THE ULTIMATE GREATEST HITS TOUR 2023 (8 November)
- HIGHLIGHTS RESIDENTIE ORKEST IN NOVEMBER (10,17 November)
- ACADEMY OF VOCAL ARTS – WHO’S AFRAID OF DURUFLÉ? CONCERT (11 November)
- LECTURE – THE DICKENS OF A CHRISTMAS (12 November)
- JOHN ADAMS INSTITUTE: STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING (13 November)
- DAVID DUCHOVNY @ PAARD (16 November)
- HAGUE BICYCLE LIGHTS PARADE (16 November)
- MIX & MATCH VOLUNTEER JOB FAIR (18 November)
- THANKSGIVING AT ABC (23 November)
- THE QUEEN’S ENGLISH THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS SMILEY AND ENDLESS SECOND (24 -26 November)
- ENGLISH CHURCH CHRISTMAS MARKET (25 November)
- KERMESSE FRANCOPHONE – FRENCH CHARITY FAIR (25 November)
- ROTARY CLUB THE HAGUE METROPOLITAN – WINTER WINE TASTING 2023 (26 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)
- ITALIAN CATHOLIC MISSION IN THE NETHERLANDS: 10TH CHRISTMAS CHARITY CONCERT ( 3 December)
- ANNUAL IRISH CLUB NETHERLANDS / DEN HAAG GAA CHRISTMAS DINNER PARTY (9 December)
- SCHEVENINGEN LIGHT WALK (9 December)
- ASHLEY RAMSDEN PERFORMS DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL (19 December)
- MICHAEL MCINTYRE “MACNIFICENT” (7 February 2024)