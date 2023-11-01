WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend's highlights include:

This weekend’s highlights include: the Crossing Border m the international literature and music festival, The Hague Bicycle lights parade. the International Sound Art festival and The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust, a homage to David Bowie.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the last chance to see the photographic exhibition “Common bonds: From the Rome Conference to today” on display along the Lange Voorhout.

On November 1-4, 2023, more than 80 authors and musicians from all over the world will come to The Hague for the 31th edition of Crossing Border. The festival takes place in various locations in and around the centre of The Hague with an exciting mix of award-winning authors, up-and-coming musicians, and unique collaborations blurring the boundaries between genres.



LOOS Den Haag & ZAAL3 invite you to the first edition of THE HAGUE INTERNATIONAL SOUND ART FESTIVAL on the 2-3 November. It is a celebration of the limitless possibilities of sound as a medium of artistic expression. This immersive event invites you to embark on a journey through aural landscapes, where the boundaries of music, technology, and art blur into a tapestry of sonic experiences.

The Hague International Sound Art Festival brings together international artists for a thought-provoking blend of live electronics, live performances, human-computer interaction showcases, and interactive sound installations. Our light installations add a touch of magic, and you can even dive into the world of creative sound machines.