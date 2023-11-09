WEEKEND SPECIAL
This weekend’s highlights include: International Film Festival The Hague, the opening of the Cool Event Scheveningen, the Global Dance Festival and the British King’s Singers.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as concerts by José James and Academy of Vocal Arts.
INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL THE HAGUE (10-12 November)
The International Film Festival The Hague is gearing up for its 5th edition, set to take place at Het Koorenhuis and Filmhuis Den Haag from the 10-12 November in 2023. This milestone edition promises to be a cinematic extravaganza with its overarching theme of “People and Perspectives” taking centre stage.
COOL EVENT SCHEVENINGEN (11 November – 11 February)
For the 15th time, the Cool Event Scheveningen will be organised with an large covered ice rink on the Kurhausplein from 11 November to 11 February 2024. The 600 m2 covered ice rink is in front of the Kurhaus hotel and is suitable for young and old skaters. Skates can be hired at the rink, be aware that gloves have to been worn.
GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL 2023 (11-12 November)
The WereldDansWerkPlaats and Theater De Regentes are jointly organizing the Global Dance Festival for the third time on 11 & 12 November. If you like original dance from all over the world, then this sparkling festival is the place to be!
THE KING’S SINGERS WITH FRETWORK: TOM & WILL (11 November)
Anyone who loves England and British history and culture can eagerly look forward to this unusual program. The worldwide beloved King’s Singers and Fretwork, an ensemble of five viola da gambas, will perform Tom & Will on Saturday 11 November in the Amare. These names refer to Thomas Weelkes and William Byrd, two of England’s greatest composers. Both died exactly 400 years ago.
Other events this weekend
- XIV FLORENCE ART BIENNALE 2023: A FRANCO-DUTCH SUCCESS! (until 15 December)
- JOSÉ JAMES @ PAARD (09 November)
- “PORTRAITS” – ART EXHIBITION FEATURING PORTRAITS OF COWS – A BRIDGE BETWEEN CONTEMPORARY ART AND DUTCH GENRE PAINTING (9-19 November)
- HIGHLIGHTS RESIDENTIE ORKEST IN NOVEMBER (10 November)
- ZUID-HOLLANDS SYMFONIE ORKEST – AUTUMN CONCERT (11 November)
- ACADEMY OF VOCAL ARTS – WHO’S AFRAID OF DURUFLÉ? CONCERT (11 November)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 19 November)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- EXHIBITION: KUNSTMUSEUM PAYS SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (until 7 January 2024)
- HILMA AF KLINT AND PIET MONDRIAN: GROUND-BREAKING ARTISTS WHO STILL INSPIRE TODAY (until 24 February 2024)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- JOHN ADAMS INSTITUTE: STAMPED FROM THE BEGINNING (13 November)
- DAVID DUCHOVNY @ PAARD (16 November)
- HAGUE BICYCLE LIGHTS PARADE (16 November)
- JOIN US FOR AN INSPIRING EVENING AT THE MONTHLY NETWORKING DRINKS EVENT ORGANISED BY FEMALE VENTURES. (16 November)
- “A SENSORY EXTRAVAGANZA” ART, WINE, CHOCOLATE, PERFUME AND MORE.. (17-19 November)
- MIX & MATCH VOLUNTEER JOB FAIR (18 November)
- SINTERKLAAS IN THE HAGUE 2023 (18 November)
- THANKSGIVING AT ABC (23 November)
- THE QUEEN’S ENGLISH THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS SMILEY AND ENDLESS SECOND (24 -26 November)
- ENGLISH CHURCH CHRISTMAS MARKET (25 November)
- KERMESSE FRANCOPHONE – FRENCH CHARITY FAIR (25 November)
- NEW FINE ARTS PART-TIME PROGRAMME LAUNCHED – VISIT THE OPEN DAY AT THE ROYAL ACADEMY OF ART, THE HAGUE (25 November)
- ROTARY CLUB THE HAGUE METROPOLITAN – WINTER WINE TASTING 2023 (26 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)
- ITALIAN CATHOLIC MISSION IN THE NETHERLANDS: 10TH CHRISTMAS CHARITY CONCERT ( 3 December)
- ANNUAL IRISH CLUB NETHERLANDS / DEN HAAG GAA CHRISTMAS DINNER PARTY (9 December)
- SCHEVENINGEN LIGHT WALK (9 December)
- LECTURE – THE DICKENS OF A CHRISTMAS (12 December))
- ASHLEY RAMSDEN PERFORMS DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL (19 December)
- MICHAEL MCINTYRE “MACNIFICENT” (7 February 2024)