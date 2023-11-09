WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: International Film Festival The Hague, the opening of the Cool Event Scheveningen, the Global Dance Festival and the British King’s Singers.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as concerts by José James and Academy of Vocal Arts.

The International Film Festival The Hague is gearing up for its 5th edition, set to take place at Het Koorenhuis and Filmhuis Den Haag from the 10-12 November in 2023. This milestone edition promises to be a cinematic extravaganza with its overarching theme of “People and Perspectives” taking centre stage.

COOL EVENT SCHEVENINGEN (11 November – 11 February)

For the 15th time, the Cool Event Scheveningen will be organised with an large covered ice rink on the Kurhausplein from 11 November to 11 February 2024. The 600 m2 covered ice rink is in front of the Kurhaus hotel and is suitable for young and old skaters. Skates can be hired at the rink, be aware that gloves have to been worn.

GLOBAL DANCE FESTIVAL 2023 (11-12 November) The WereldDansWerkPlaats and Theater De Regentes are jointly organizing the Global Dance Festival for the third time on 11 & 12 November. If you like original dance from all over the world, then this sparkling festival is the place to be! THE KING’S SINGERS WITH FRETWORK: TOM & WILL (11 November)

Anyone who loves England and British history and culture can eagerly look forward to this unusual program. The worldwide beloved King’s Singers and Fretwork, an ensemble of five viola da gambas, will perform Tom & Will on Saturday 11 November in the Amare. These names refer to Thomas Weelkes and William Byrd, two of England’s greatest composers. Both died exactly 400 years ago.