This weekend’s highlights include:  David Duchovny  (X-files)  performing at the Paard,   the exhibition – ‘’Zinne#PRIKKELENED’’ which  will  tantalize your senses with a diverse array of art forms, including sculptures, paintings, wine, perfume, and chocolate art,  the arrival of Sinterklaas in Scheveningen is a treat for small children  and there is also a volunteer job fair.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as  a whisky festival in the Grote Kerk and  “Groove”   at the Amare with  performances from  two  top dance crews.

DAVID DUCHOVNY @  PAARD (16 November)

David Duchovny, the versatile artist known as a musician, actor and author, will  perform  at  the  PAARD on Thursday 16 November.

David Duchovny is best known to the general public for his on-screen work in popular series such as “The X-Files” and “Californication”. But over the years, Duchovny has managed to take on a greater creative role. He has written six books and released three albums, earning critical acclaim and building a devoted fan base.

“A SENSORY EXTRAVAGANZA” ART, WINE, CHOCOLATE, PERFUME AND MORE.. (17-19 November)

A weekend of inspiration just when Christmas lights call us to celebrate life and get cozy..  Exhibition – ‘’Zinne#PRIKKELENED’’

Set yourself in to be transported into a realm of indulgence, creativity, and alchemy.  From November 17th to 19th, this unique exhibition will tantalize your senses with a diverse array of art forms, including sculptures, paintings, wine, perfume, and chocolate art.

In a world that often moves at a frantic pace, there is something enchanting about slowing down and immersing yourself in an experience that engages all your senses. The exhibition will be held at   Studio Lissabon, nestled on the picturesque Denneweg,  near Hotel Des Indes and Lange Voorhout in The Hague.

SINTERKLAAS IN THE HAGUE 2023 (18 November)

Sinterklaas is coming back to the Netherlands and we are so excited!

On Saturday, 18 November, Sinterklaas  (AKA St Nicholas) will be arriving  in   Scheveningen harbour.  The Pakjesboot is leaving soon and the helpers have indicated that they are in full preparation to provide all children with gifts and delicious sweets!

After his arrival at the port, Sint and his helpers will  parade  through the shopping streets of The Hague!

MIX & MATCH VOLUNTEER JOB FAIR  (18 November)

Happy Autumn from the Volunteer The Hague Team! In addition to their usual volunteer activities,  they have  been hard at work planning our next event: An autumn edition of  their  Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair, is taking place on Saturday, 18 November – and you’re invited! Once again, this supersized version of our Volunteer Job Fair will be taking place at the centrally-located The Social Hub of The Hague!

As always, you’ll be joining them  for an afternoon of information and networking fun, where you’ll get a chance to meet fellow internationals from The Hague region, as well as representatives from local NGOs and service organizations so that you can expand your social and professional circles. This event will truly be supersized compared to our previous events, in a larger venue, and with more organizations in attendance than ever before.

