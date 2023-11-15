WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: David Duchovny (X-files) performing at the Paard, the exhibition – ‘’Zinne#PRIKKELENED’’ which will tantalize your senses with a diverse array of art forms, including sculptures, paintings, wine, perfume, and chocolate art, the arrival of Sinterklaas in Scheveningen is a treat for small children and there is also a volunteer job fair.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a whisky festival in the Grote Kerk and “Groove” at the Amare with performances from two top dance crews.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend!

David Duchovny, the versatile artist known as a musician, actor and author, will perform at the PAARD on Thursday 16 November.

David Duchovny is best known to the general public for his on-screen work in popular series such as “The X-Files” and “Californication”. But over the years, Duchovny has managed to take on a greater creative role. He has written six books and released three albums, earning critical acclaim and building a devoted fan base.

A weekend of inspiration just when Christmas lights call us to celebrate life and get cozy.. Exhibition – ‘’Zinne#PRIKKELENED’’

Set yourself in to be transported into a realm of indulgence, creativity, and alchemy. From November 17th to 19th, this unique exhibition will tantalize your senses with a diverse array of art forms, including sculptures, paintings, wine, perfume, and chocolate art.

In a world that often moves at a frantic pace, there is something enchanting about slowing down and immersing yourself in an experience that engages all your senses. The exhibition will be held at Studio Lissabon, nestled on the picturesque Denneweg, near Hotel Des Indes and Lange Voorhout in The Hague.