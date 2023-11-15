WEEKEND SPECIAL
This weekend’s highlights include: David Duchovny (X-files) performing at the Paard, the exhibition – ‘’Zinne#PRIKKELENED’’ which will tantalize your senses with a diverse array of art forms, including sculptures, paintings, wine, perfume, and chocolate art, the arrival of Sinterklaas in Scheveningen is a treat for small children and there is also a volunteer job fair.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a whisky festival in the Grote Kerk and “Groove” at the Amare with performances from two top dance crews.
DAVID DUCHOVNY @ PAARD (16 November)
David Duchovny, the versatile artist known as a musician, actor and author, will perform at the PAARD on Thursday 16 November.
David Duchovny is best known to the general public for his on-screen work in popular series such as “The X-Files” and “Californication”. But over the years, Duchovny has managed to take on a greater creative role. He has written six books and released three albums, earning critical acclaim and building a devoted fan base.
“A SENSORY EXTRAVAGANZA” ART, WINE, CHOCOLATE, PERFUME AND MORE.. (17-19 November)
A weekend of inspiration just when Christmas lights call us to celebrate life and get cozy.. Exhibition – ‘’Zinne#PRIKKELENED’’
Set yourself in to be transported into a realm of indulgence, creativity, and alchemy. From November 17th to 19th, this unique exhibition will tantalize your senses with a diverse array of art forms, including sculptures, paintings, wine, perfume, and chocolate art.
In a world that often moves at a frantic pace, there is something enchanting about slowing down and immersing yourself in an experience that engages all your senses. The exhibition will be held at Studio Lissabon, nestled on the picturesque Denneweg, near Hotel Des Indes and Lange Voorhout in The Hague.
SINTERKLAAS IN THE HAGUE 2023 (18 November)
Sinterklaas is coming back to the Netherlands and we are so excited!
On Saturday, 18 November, Sinterklaas (AKA St Nicholas) will be arriving in Scheveningen harbour. The Pakjesboot is leaving soon and the helpers have indicated that they are in full preparation to provide all children with gifts and delicious sweets!
After his arrival at the port, Sint and his helpers will parade through the shopping streets of The Hague!
MIX & MATCH VOLUNTEER JOB FAIR (18 November)
Happy Autumn from the Volunteer The Hague Team! In addition to their usual volunteer activities, they have been hard at work planning our next event: An autumn edition of their Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair, is taking place on Saturday, 18 November – and you’re invited! Once again, this supersized version of our Volunteer Job Fair will be taking place at the centrally-located The Social Hub of The Hague!
As always, you’ll be joining them for an afternoon of information and networking fun, where you’ll get a chance to meet fellow internationals from The Hague region, as well as representatives from local NGOs and service organizations so that you can expand your social and professional circles. This event will truly be supersized compared to our previous events, in a larger venue, and with more organizations in attendance than ever before.
Other events this weekend
- HAGUE BICYCLE LIGHTS PARADE (16 November)
- JOIN US FOR AN INSPIRING EVENING AT THE MONTHLY NETWORKING DRINKS EVENT ORGANISED BY FEMALE VENTURES. (16 November)
- INTERNATIONAAL WHISKY FESTIVAL (17 -19 November)
- YOUR CHANCE TO VIEW THE NEW HTM TRAM TINA (18 November)
- GROOVE (18 November)
- HUIS VAN HET BOEK PRESENTS “THE UNKNOWN ESCHER” (until 7 January)
- “PORTRAITS” – ART EXHIBITION FEATURING PORTRAITS OF COWS – A BRIDGE BETWEEN CONTEMPORARY ART AND DUTCH GENRE PAINTING (until 19 November)
- XIV FLORENCE ART BIENNALE 2023: A FRANCO-DUTCH SUCCESS! (until 15 December)
- COOL EVENT SCHEVENINGEN (until 11 February)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- LONGING FOR THE DISTANCE, AN EXHIBITION OF WORK BY CONTEMPORARY ARTIST ULRIKE HEYDENREICH (until 19 November)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- EXHIBITION: KUNSTMUSEUM PAYS SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (until 7 January 2024)
- HILMA AF KLINT AND PIET MONDRIAN: GROUND-BREAKING ARTISTS WHO STILL INSPIRE TODAY (until 24 February 2024)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- 15TH EDITION EASTERN NEIGHBOURS FILM FESTIVAL (22 -26 November)
- THANKSGIVING AT ABC (23 November)
- THANKSGIVING DAY SERVICE – PIETERSKERK, LEIDEN (23 November)
- THE QUEEN’S ENGLISH THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS SMILEY AND ENDLESS SECOND (24 -26 November)
- ENGLISH CHURCH CHRISTMAS MARKET (25 November)
- KERMESSE FRANCOPHONE – FRENCH CHARITY FAIR (25 November)
- NEW FINE ARTS PART-TIME PROGRAMME LAUNCHED – VISIT THE OPEN DAY AT THE ROYAL ACADEMY OF ART, THE HAGUE (25 November)
- ROTARY CLUB THE HAGUE METROPOLITAN – WINTER WINE TASTING 2023 (26 November)
- ATTENTION ECONOMY – DEVELOP POWER FOCUS IN A DIGITALLY DISTRACTED WORLD (28 November)
- THE HAGUE EFFECTIVE ALTRUISM MEETUP – NOVEMBER (30 November)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)
- KLM URBAN TRAIL LEIDEN (3 Deember)
- ITALIAN CATHOLIC MISSION IN THE NETHERLANDS: 10TH CHRISTMAS CHARITY CONCERT ( 3 December)
- ANNUAL IRISH CLUB NETHERLANDS / DEN HAAG GAA CHRISTMAS DINNER PARTY (9 December)
- SCHEVENINGEN LIGHT WALK (9 December)
- LECTURE – THE DICKENS OF A CHRISTMAS (12 December))
- CHRISTMAS-SING-ALONG 2023 @ CITY HALL (17 December)
- ASHLEY RAMSDEN PERFORMS DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL (19 December)
- MICHAEL MCINTYRE “MACNIFICENT” (7 February 2024)