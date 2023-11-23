WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: Green Friday at Museum Omniversum, the 15th edition of the Eastern Neighbours Film Festival, Comedy City Sunday Comedy Special and the English Church Christmas Market.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Funky Friday Shopping, Winter Wine Tasting with the Rotary Club, a Thanksgiving Day service at the Pieterskerk in Leiden, the Kermesse Francophone French Charity Fair and more.
Green Friday at Museon-Omniversum(24 November)
On Black Friday, Friday 24 November, Museon-Omniversum is offering free admission. By renaming it to Green Friday, the goal is to enticing as many people as possible to get inspired at the museum and big-screen movie theatre to consume more consciously and actively reduce their footprint on the earth. A special programme focusses on more conscious consumption and provides action perspectives in a fun and interactive way to contribute to a better future.
15TH EDITION EASTERN NEIGHBOURS FILM FESTIVAL (22 -26 November)
The 15th edition of the The Eastern Neighbours Film Festival will take place between 22 and 26 November 2023 at Filmhuis Den Haag. The Eastern Neighbours Film Festival presents the best recent films from Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe, from countries with small but powerful film industries.
This edition of the ENFF offers a breath of fresh air in these times of increasing disagreements and conflicts. Discover intriguing creations by Central and Eastern European filmmakers addressing issues around freedom of expression, (un)democratic tendencies and – finally – the position of art in today’s society. The documentaries, short films and feature films offer an oasis of reflection amidst the ubiquitous uproar, with cinema that offers a personal and in-depth look at the state of affairs and touches us.
Stand-up comedy is getting more and more popular. In ComedyCity you will see the best comedians who will give their view on everyday life, be it in short anecdotes or one-liners. Most importantly – they will make you laugh! Each stand-up comedy show will be hosted by an MC (Master of Ceremony), with a line up of three to eight comedians performing between 8-20 minutes.
A lot of our comedians are known from television and have participated in several comedy festivals!
Sunday 26 November at 4.30pm enjoy Sunday afternoon comedy with special guest American comedian Tom Rhodes.
ENGLISH CHURCH CHRISTMAS MARKET (25 November)
The English Church Christmas Market is back! Merrier and Brighter than ever before! On Saturday 25 November from 10:00 to 16:30 there will be Artisanal stalls, crafts, jewellery, fine foods, baked goods, great gifts, mulled wine and mince pies.
Other events this weekend
- FUNKY FRIDAY SHOPPING IN THE HAGUE (24 November)
- THANKSGIVING AT ABC (23 November)
- THANKSGIVING DAY SERVICE – PIETERSKERK, LEIDEN (23 November)
- THE QUEEN’S ENGLISH THEATRE COMPANY PRESENTS SMILEY AND ENDLESS SECOND (24 -26 November)
- KERMESSE FRANCOPHONE – FRENCH CHARITY FAIR (25 November)
- NEW FINE ARTS PART-TIME PROGRAMME LAUNCHED – VISIT THE OPEN DAY AT THE ROYAL ACADEMY OF ART, THE HAGUE (25 November)
- ROTARY CLUB THE HAGUE METROPOLITAN – WINTER WINE TASTING 2023 (26 November)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- XIV FLORENCE ART BIENNALE 2023: A FRANCO-DUTCH SUCCESS! (until 15 December)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- HUIS VAN HET BOEK PRESENTS “THE UNKNOWN ESCHER” (until 7 January)
- EXHIBITION: KUNSTMUSEUM PAYS SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (until 7 January 2024)
- COOL EVENT SCHEVENINGEN (until 11 February)
- HILMA AF KLINT AND PIET MONDRIAN: GROUND-BREAKING ARTISTS WHO STILL INSPIRE TODAY (until 24 February 2024)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- ATTENTION ECONOMY – DEVELOP POWER FOCUS IN A DIGITALLY DISTRACTED WORLD (28 November)
- FILM070 PRESENTS: BLACK SWAN & PERFECT BLUE (29 November)
- THE HAGUE EFFECTIVE ALTRUISM MEETUP – NOVEMBER (30 November)
- HOOGTIJ 75 – Contemporary Art Tour The Hague (1 December)
- ILIZA SHLESINGER @ AFAS LIVE (3 December)
- KLM URBAN TRAIL LEIDEN (3 December)
- ITALIAN CATHOLIC MISSION IN THE NETHERLANDS: 10TH CHRISTMAS CHARITY CONCERT (3 December)
- WBII FESTIVE CELEBRATION (7 December)
- MOYA BRENNAN – THE VOICE OF CLANNAD – AN IRISH CHRISTMAS (7 December)
- ANNUAL IRISH CLUB NETHERLANDS / DEN HAAG GAA CHRISTMAS DINNER PARTY (9 December)
- SCHEVENINGEN LIGHT WALK (9 December)
- CELEBRATION CHAMBER ORCHESTRA (10 December)
- LECTURE – THE DICKENS OF A CHRISTMAS (12 December))
- CHRISTMAS-SING-ALONG 2023 @ CITY HALL (17 December)
- ASHLEY RAMSDEN PERFORMS DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL (19 December)
- MICHAEL MCINTYRE “MACNIFICENT” (7 February 2024)
