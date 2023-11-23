WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: Green Friday at Museum Omniversum, the 15th edition of the Eastern Neighbours Film Festival, Comedy City Sunday Comedy Special and the English Church Christmas Market.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Funky Friday Shopping, Winter Wine Tasting with the Rotary Club, a Thanksgiving Day service at the Pieterskerk in Leiden, the Kermesse Francophone French Charity Fair and more.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend!

On Black Friday, Friday 24 November, Museon-Omniversum is offering free admission. By renaming it to Green Friday, the goal is to enticing as many people as possible to get inspired at the museum and big-screen movie theatre to consume more consciously and actively reduce their footprint on the earth. A special programme focusses on more conscious consumption and provides action perspectives in a fun and interactive way to contribute to a better future.

The 15th edition of the The Eastern Neighbours Film Festival will take place between 22 and 26 November 2023 at Filmhuis Den Haag. The Eastern Neighbours Film Festival presents the best recent films from Central, Eastern and South-Eastern Europe, from countries with small but powerful film industries.

This edition of the ENFF offers a breath of fresh air in these times of increasing disagreements and conflicts. Discover intriguing creations by Central and Eastern European filmmakers addressing issues around freedom of expression, (un)democratic tendencies and – finally – the position of art in today’s society. The documentaries, short films and feature films offer an oasis of reflection amidst the ubiquitous uproar, with cinema that offers a personal and in-depth look at the state of affairs and touches us.

Stand-up comedy is getting more and more popular. In ComedyCity you will see the best comedians who will give their view on everyday life, be it in short anecdotes or one-liners. Most importantly – they will make you laugh! Each stand-up comedy show will be hosted by an MC (Master of Ceremony), with a line up of three to eight comedians performing between 8-20 minutes.

A lot of our comedians are known from television and have participated in several comedy festivals!

Sunday 26 November at 4.30pm enjoy Sunday afternoon comedy with special guest American comedian Tom Rhodes.