This weekend’s highlights include a very multicultural experience in The Hague with an African Christmas Market at Amare, and a Christmas Charity Concert organised by the Italian Catholic Mission in the Netherlands. You can also appreciate art around The Hague with Hoogtij #75 or explore Leiden in the KLM Urban Trail.
The African Christmas Market The Hague (02 December)
The main purpose of the African Christmas Market is to enable people to connect and network with vendors of African products and services, enabling the visitors to do their Christmas shopping early and take advantage of any available sales and promotions from the vendors. It is an opportunity for people to connect with Africanpeople and culture. The different categories of businesses exhibiting include: Fashion and Design; Beauty and personal Care; Art and Culture; Food and Hospitality
HOOGTIJ 75 – Contemporary Art Tour The Hague (1 December)
During HOOGTIJ you can visit 20 art locations in the inner-city of The Hague: from white cube to underground; from established art in galleries and institutions to installations and performances in artists initiatives. Free entrance. Free tours for those who wants it.
On Sunday 3 December at 16:00, the Italian Catholic Mission in The Netherlands will hold its 10th Charity Christmas concert at the Church Immaculate Heart of Holy Mary in The Hague Marlot neighbourhood. The concert attracts every year professional and nonprofessional musicians and singers who will perform for free to support the charity cause: to help our friend Father Armando Zappa who operates in a slum in Chimbote (Peru’). There will be performances of pop and classic music with a Christmas spice! Help the Italian Catholic Mission in The Netherlands help those in desperate need by joining their concert: good music to listen to and a good cause to support!
KLM URBAN TRAIL LEIDEN (3 December)
The KLM Urban Trail Leiden is a unique running experience through the city. A special exploration where sportsmanship, culture and architecture come together.
The KLM Urban Trail Series is a popular concept in which Dutch cities are discovered via an adventurous- and urban-exploration run through buildings, theatres, stadiums and alleys, among others. In short, places you (almost) never visit.
