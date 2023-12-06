WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend it’s most certainly winter in The Hague with Snowfest happening in the city centre all weekend. The 5th edition of the Scheveningen Light Walk is a wonderful way to enjoy our city after dark. Handmade is a pop-up exhibition aimed at activating young people on social sustainability within the garment industry and encourages us all to create an ethical holiday outfit or self-made gift instead of spending money on fast fashion items. The festive season is in full swing with several Christmas concerts and events. Read below for all this and more.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend!

From December 8th to 10th, 2023, the Grote Markt in The Hague is the place to be where all the spotlights will be focused on freestyle action and winter sports in all its facets for three days.

Highlights include Saturday’s 10th anniversary edition of the Rock A Rail snowboard competition. This unique snowboard event can rightly be called special due to the location and the high level of the national and international riders. A day before the snowboarders, their friends are in the spotlight on two boards for the DownTown StreetSki session. A first for The Hague, but certainly a spectacular one, because the freeskiers will perform their craziest tricks on the creative playground offered to them in the middle of the city. As part of the SnowFest, there is a Winter Sports Village in The Hague for the first time.

On Saturday 9 December 2023, thousands of enthusiastic walkers will put on their walking shoes and participate in the 5th edition of the Scheveningen Light Walk. This year, walkers can participate in routes of 7.5, 12 or 18 km. The routes run through a magically illuminated Scheveningen, with some exciting innovations.

A highlight of this anniversary edition is the revamped route of the 7.5 km, which takes walkers past the beautifully lit Waterpartij and the enchanting Westbroek Park. These unique additions will make the walking experience even more unforgettable.

To complete the walking experience, every participant will receive a genuine Scheveningen Light Walk cap with lights, a bag and a walking map on a Scheveningen Light Walk keycord. These extras add a practical and festive touch to the walk.

On December 8, Schone Kleren Campagne (SKC) will open the doors of the third edition of the Handmade – the workers behind your clothes. Handmade is a pop-up exhibition aimed at activating young people on social sustainability within the garment industry. The exhibition focuses on the theme ‘living wage’, calling attention to fair wages for garment workers.

The exhibition can be visited free of charge at Spui 40 (The Hague), Friday (8/12) to Tuesday (12/12) 12:00 to 18:00 and is accessible in Dutch and English.

It will be opened officially with a speech by Sara Dubbeldam (@When_Sara_Smiles) on Friday at 14:00. In addition, this edition will bring you the opportunity to upcycle, repair or swap your garments in collaboration with de Naaierij!

Visitors are invited to create their own, ethical holiday outfit or self-made gift instead of spending money on fast fashion items (Fri, Sat, Sun -14:00-17:00).