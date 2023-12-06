WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend it’s most certainly winter in The Hague with Snowfest happening in the city centre all weekend. The 5th edition of the Scheveningen Light Walk is a wonderful way to enjoy our city after dark. Handmade is a pop-up exhibition aimed at activating young people on social sustainability within the garment industry and encourages us all to create an ethical holiday outfit or self-made gift instead of spending money on fast fashion items. The festive season is in full swing with several Christmas concerts and events. Read below for all this and more.
Snowfest The Hague (08-10 December)
From December 8th to 10th, 2023, the Grote Markt in The Hague is the place to be where all the spotlights will be focused on freestyle action and winter sports in all its facets for three days.
Highlights include Saturday’s 10th anniversary edition of the Rock A Rail snowboard competition. This unique snowboard event can rightly be called special due to the location and the high level of the national and international riders.
A day before the snowboarders, their friends are in the spotlight on two boards for the DownTown StreetSki session. A first for The Hague, but certainly a spectacular one, because the freeskiers will perform their craziest tricks on the creative playground offered to them in the middle of the city.
As part of the SnowFest, there is a Winter Sports Village in The Hague for the first time.
SCHEVENINGEN LIGHT WALK (09 December)
On Saturday 9 December 2023, thousands of enthusiastic walkers will put on their walking shoes and participate in the 5th edition of the Scheveningen Light Walk. This year, walkers can participate in routes of 7.5, 12 or 18 km. The routes run through a magically illuminated Scheveningen, with some exciting innovations.
A highlight of this anniversary edition is the revamped route of the 7.5 km, which takes walkers past the beautifully lit Waterpartij and the enchanting Westbroek Park. These unique additions will make the walking experience even more unforgettable.
To complete the walking experience, every participant will receive a genuine Scheveningen Light Walk cap with lights, a bag and a walking map on a Scheveningen Light Walk keycord. These extras add a practical and festive touch to the walk.
Exhibition Handmade x de Naaierij (08-12 December)
On December 8, Schone Kleren Campagne (SKC) will open the doors of the third edition of the Handmade – the workers behind your clothes. Handmade is a pop-up exhibition aimed at activating young people on social sustainability within the garment industry. The exhibition focuses on the theme ‘living wage’, calling attention to fair wages for garment workers.
The exhibition can be visited free of charge at Spui 40 (The Hague), Friday (8/12) to Tuesday (12/12) 12:00 to 18:00 and is accessible in Dutch and English.
It will be opened officially with a speech by Sara Dubbeldam (@When_Sara_Smiles) on Friday at 14:00. In addition, this edition will bring you the opportunity to upcycle, repair or swap your garments in collaboration with de Naaierij!
Visitors are invited to create their own, ethical holiday outfit or self-made gift instead of spending money on fast fashion items (Fri, Sat, Sun -14:00-17:00).
Academy of Vocal Arts – The Sound of Christmas (09 December)
The Sound of Christmas has become a popular highlight in the weeks before Christmas. During this international Christmas concert, the ensembles and choirs of the Academy of Vocal Arts will sing unknown Christmas music from all over the world. In addition to English Christmas Carols and Dutch Christmas music, Christmas music from France will be sung as well. The concert is conducted by the artistic director of the ACVA, Daniëlle van Lieshout.
Other events this weekend
- WBII FESTIVE CELEBRATION (7 December)
- The Hague Peace & Justice Talent Hub: The Handshake with Jill Wilkinson, Managing Director of The Hague Humanity Hub (07 December)
- ROYAL CHRISTMAS FAIR (7-23 December)
- MOYA BRENNAN – THE VOICE OF CLANNAD – AN IRISH CHRISTMAS (7 December)
- ANNUAL IRISH CLUB NETHERLANDS / DEN HAAG GAA CHRISTMAS DINNER PARTY (9 December)
- Storytelling Cafe in the Greenhouse: Winter Tales (9 December)
- CELEBRATION CHAMBER ORCHESTRA (10 December)
- Direct Dutch film club: Oorlogswinter (10 December)
- Taika Finnish Female Choir – Winter Song (10 December)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- XIV FLORENCE ART BIENNALE 2023: A FRANCO-DUTCH SUCCESS! (until 15 December)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- HUIS VAN HET BOEK PRESENTS “THE UNKNOWN ESCHER” (until 7 January)
- EXHIBITION: KUNSTMUSEUM PAYS SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (until 7 January 2024)
- COOL EVENT SCHEVENINGEN (until 11 February)
- HILMA AF KLINT AND PIET MONDRIAN: GROUND-BREAKING ARTISTS WHO STILL INSPIRE TODAY (until 24 February 2024)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- End of Year Drinks | The Social Hub The Hague (11 December)
- LECTURE – THE DICKENS OF A CHRISTMAS (12 December)
- The STET Storytelling Festival (15-17 December)
- Sing Nowell! with the Cantamare Vocal Ensemble (16 December)
- The Social Hub Quiz Night: 2023 Roundup Edition (16 December)
- CHRISTMAS-SING-ALONG 2023 @ CITY HALL (17 December)
- ASHLEY RAMSDEN PERFORMS DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL (19 December)
- The Social Hub Paint & Sip Holiday Edition (21 December)
- 70s 80s 90s X-Mas Party Zoetermeer (23 December)
- Alice in Escherland – A Wondrous Christmas Performance in The Hague (25-29 December)
- Disco Train New Year Party 2023/2024 (31 December)
- 2024….
- Free Improv Workshop in The Hague (07 January)
- Writers Unlimited International Literature Festival (18-21 January)
- MICHAEL MCINTYRE “MACNIFICENT” (7 February)
- 2024 ABN AMRO OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT (10-18 February)
