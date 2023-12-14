WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend the Christmas celebrations ramp up in The Hague with the Christmas-Sing-Along in the City Hall Atrium and ‘Sing Nowell!’ – an international Christmas Concert for connoisseurs. STET celebrate storytelling all weekend with several performances and the Scheveningen lights will sparkle brightly from Saturday until the end of the year. There are also several other “Arty” options and a quiz. Read below for all this and more.

On Sunday 17 December from 8 to 10 pm is the seventh annual Christmas concert the Christmas-Sing-Along at the Atrium The Hague. All tickets are sold out, but for those at home, a special live stream will be provided at www.atriumcityhall.nl by Cue Creative. The 350-strong one-off Christmas choir and over 1,100 visitors at the Atrium The Hague and those at home via the livestream will be able to enjoy and sing along at the top of their voices with traditional world Christmas carols under the inspiring direction of Gregor Bak with, once again, a guest performance by ‘dramatic soprano’ and TV personality Francis van Broekhuizen. Music ensemble Uzory has once again managed to travel to The Hague. Besides their guest performance, there will also be a guest performance by theatre fanfare Kunst voor het Volk from The Hague led by conductor Sarif Tribou.

The STET Storytelling Festival presents 4 storytelling masters curated by the Amsterdam Storytelling Festival. The festival this year will explore and deal with various interpretations of what freedom means, giving special attention to real, meaningful human connections. Join us for a heartfelt weekend with storytelling, music, glühwein and cookies!

The festival features performances from Fernando Rodil, Ashley Ramsden (with Leonie Roessler), Aindrias de Staic, Danni Cullen, as well as Sahand Sahebdivani’s workshop.

The Cantamare Vocal Ensemble presented already many surprising programs, with impressive interpretations of modern repertoire. ‘Sing Nowell!’ is an international Christmas Concert for connoisseurs. Also a few famous Christmas Carols are on the program.