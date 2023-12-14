WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend the Christmas celebrations ramp up in The Hague with the Christmas-Sing-Along in the City Hall Atrium and ‘Sing Nowell!’ – an international Christmas Concert for connoisseurs. STET celebrate storytelling all weekend with several performances and the Scheveningen lights will sparkle brightly from Saturday until the end of the year. There are also several other “Arty” options and a quiz. Read below for all this and more.
Enjoy your weekend!
CHRISTMAS-SING-ALONG 2023 @ CITY HALL (17 December)
The STET Storytelling Festival (15-17 December)
The STET Storytelling Festival presents 4 storytelling masters curated by the Amsterdam Storytelling Festival. The festival this year will explore and deal with various interpretations of what freedom means, giving special attention to real, meaningful human connections. Join us for a heartfelt weekend with storytelling, music, glühwein and cookies!
The festival features performances from Fernando Rodil, Ashley Ramsden (with Leonie Roessler), Aindrias de Staic, Danni Cullen, as well as Sahand Sahebdivani’s workshop.
Sing Nowell! with the Cantamare Vocal Ensemble (16 December)
The Cantamare Vocal Ensemble presented already many surprising programs, with impressive interpretations of modern repertoire. ‘Sing Nowell!’ is an international Christmas Concert for connoisseurs. Also a few famous Christmas Carols are on the program.
Turn on the lights in The Scheveningen Harbour (16 December)
From 16 December, the Second Harbour will be transformed into a beautiful sea of lights. Over 60 boats will transform the marina into an atmospheric backdrop until 31 January. Enjoy an evening out at the marina with the most romantic view. Or visit the Christmas Village Scheveningen in the Tweede Haven for a real Christmas shopping experience!
Other events this weekend
- Royal Christmas Fair (until 23 December)
- BELIEVING IN ENCOUNTERS: NATIVITY SCENES IN THE ATRIUM (until 5 January)
- Young Art @ Sea Festival (15 December)
- Rise & Lead Virtual Festive Party (15 December)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (16 December to 15 June)
- “Art of the Street” in West Africa (15-31 December)
- The Social Hub Quiz Night: 2023 Roundup Edition (16 December)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- XIV FLORENCE ART BIENNALE 2023: A FRANCO-DUTCH SUCCESS! (until 15 December)
- Power – 800 years Binnenhof (until 31 December 2023)
- HUIS VAN HET BOEK PRESENTS “THE UNKNOWN ESCHER” (until 7 January)
- EXHIBITION: KUNSTMUSEUM PAYS SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (until 7 January 2024)
- COOL EVENT SCHEVENINGEN (until 11 February)
- HILMA AF KLINT AND PIET MONDRIAN: GROUND-BREAKING ARTISTS WHO STILL INSPIRE TODAY (until 24 February 2024)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- ASHLEY RAMSDEN PERFORMS DICKENS’ A CHRISTMAS CAROL (19 December)
- The Social Hub Paint & Sip Holiday Edition (21 December)
- Chamber choir YOIK performs Scandinavian Christmas concert ‘Lucia’s Lied’ (22 December)
- 70s 80s 90s X-Mas Party Zoetermeer (23 December)
- Jazz Flavours Festival Scheveningen (23 December)
- Alice in Escherland – A Wondrous Christmas Performance in The Hague (25-29 December)
- Disco Train New Year Party 2023/2024 (31 December)
- 2024….
- Free Improv Workshop in The Hague (07 January)
- PHOTO EXHIBITION BEST NEWS PHOTO AND SPORTS PHOTO OF THE YEAR 2023 (9-29 January)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (16 January – 15 May)
- Writers Unlimited International Literature Festival (18-21 January)
- ATMEN: Koninklijke Schouwburg turns into a post-apocalyptic paradise in the year 2200 (19-20 January)
- MICHAEL MCINTYRE “MACNIFICENT” (7 February)
- 2024 ABN AMRO OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT (10-18 February)
