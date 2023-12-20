WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This special Festive Season Edition covers events from 21 December 2023 through until our next Weekend Special edition published on 11 January 2024.

During this time you can still check our website and social channels, as some events etc may be published in between. Wishing you all a safe and happy holiday.

In a unique blend, “Alice in Escherland” marries the timeless enchantment of “Alice in Wonderland” with the ingenious art of M.C. Escher on stage. This Christmas production, featuring eight shows at Amare, marks the festive conclusion of the Escher year in The Hague. The Dutch Don’t Dance Division (DeDDDD), in collaboration with Amare, presents this special performance. The tale of Alice is combined with the mesmerizing art of Escher, captivating both the young and old. With a reputation for sold-out shows, DeDDDD brings its magical and mysterious world back to The Hague. During the winter season, the performance invites dance and art enthusiasts to engage in this surreal experience.

The big fireworks show at the Hofvijver during New Year’s Eve in The Hague is an unforgettable celebration and you can enjoy a spectacular evening with music and professional decorative fireworks. The new year is coming and what better way to celebrate than with a breathtaking fireworks show at the picturesque Hofvijver in The Hague?

Winter weeks in Madurodam (23 December – 7 January)

Put Madurodam on your holiday bucket list and make the most wonderful holiday memories. The Madurodam family park has been transformed into a true top holiday destination where there’s so much to do!