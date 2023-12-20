WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This special Festive Season Edition covers events from 21 December 2023 through until our next Weekend Special edition published on 11 January 2024.
During this time you can still check our website and social channels, as some events etc may be published in between. Wishing you all a safe and happy holiday.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Alice in Escherland – A Wondrous Christmas Performance in The Hague (25-29 December)
In a unique blend, “Alice in Escherland” marries the timeless enchantment of “Alice in Wonderland” with the ingenious art of M.C. Escher on stage. This Christmas production, featuring eight shows at Amare, marks the festive conclusion of the Escher year in The Hague.
The Dutch Don’t Dance Division (DeDDDD), in collaboration with Amare, presents this special performance. The tale of Alice is combined with the mesmerizing art of Escher, captivating both the young and old. With a reputation for sold-out shows, DeDDDD brings its magical and mysterious world back to The Hague. During the winter season, the performance invites dance and art enthusiasts to engage in this surreal experience.
New Years Eve Fireworks at the Hofvijver (31 December)
The big fireworks show at the Hofvijver during New Year’s Eve in The Hague is an unforgettable celebration and you can enjoy a spectacular evening with music and professional decorative fireworks. The new year is coming and what better way to celebrate than with a breathtaking fireworks show at the picturesque Hofvijver in The Hague?
Winter weeks in Madurodam (23 December – 7 January)
Put Madurodam on your holiday bucket list and make the most wonderful holiday memories. The Madurodam family park has been transformed into a true top holiday destination where there’s so much to do!
Have a Royal Winter hop on/hop off carriage ride (23 December – 6 January)
Get transported through the atmospheric city centre in style during the cosy winter period! On Saturday 9, Saturday 16 and Saturday 23 December, you will hear horses clip-clopping through the (shopping) streets between 13:00 and 17:00 and get a free ride in these iconic carriages. On Friday 29 December and Friday and 6 January, the carriages will be in Scheveningen. Discover wintry The Hague from a carriage!
Other events this festive season…
- Royal Christmas Fair (until 23 December)
- BELIEVING IN ENCOUNTERS: NATIVITY SCENES IN THE ATRIUM (until 5 January)
- The Social Hub Paint & Sip Holiday Edition (21 December)
- Chamber choir YOIK performs Scandinavian Christmas concert ‘Lucia’s Lied’ (22 December)
- 70s 80s 90s X-Mas Party Zoetermeer (23 December)
- Jazz Flavours Festival Scheveningen (23 December)
- Winter tram ride in historic tram (23 December – 7 January)
- Scheveningen Bonfire (26-31 December)
- Disco Train New Year Party 2023/2024 (31 December)
- Unox New Year’s Dive (1 January)
- EXHIBITION: KUNSTMUSEUM PAYS SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO VIVIENNE WESTWOOD (until 7 January 2024)
- HUIS VAN HET BOEK PRESENTS “THE UNKNOWN ESCHER” (until 7 January)
- Free Improv Workshop in The Hague (07 January)
- COOL EVENT SCHEVENINGEN (until 11 February)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- “Art of the Street” in West Africa (until 31 January)
- HILMA AF KLINT AND PIET MONDRIAN: GROUND-BREAKING ARTISTS WHO STILL INSPIRE TODAY (until 24 February 2024)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- 2024….
- PHOTO EXHIBITION BEST NEWS PHOTO AND SPORTS PHOTO OF THE YEAR 2023 (9-29 January)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (16 January – 15 May)
- Writers Unlimited International Literature Festival (18-21 January)
- THRIVE: 2024 MIGRANT WOMEN EMPOWERMENT EVENT (19-20 January)
- ATMEN: Koninklijke Schouwburg turns into a post-apocalyptic paradise in the year 2200 (19-20 January)
- MICHAEL MCINTYRE “MACNIFICENT” (7 February)
- 2024 ABN AMRO OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT (10-18 February)
