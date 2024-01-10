WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

Wishing you a very happy 2024! This is our first weekend special for the year, and covers a wide range of events this weekend, as well as in the coming weeks and months. Despite the cold, you can jump on your bike and join a “Haagse Fiets Zwerm”, get your skates on (inside!) at the Paard roller disco, groove along to Dolphin Hyperspace, or check out some new artwork at the “Haagse Kunstring” (Hague Art Circle)….and so much more. So keep warm and get out and have some fun in our beautiful city.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend!

On Sunday 14 January, it is already time for the fifth Haagse Fietszwerm. Everyone is welcome to join in. The meeting point is at Haagse Harry’s on Grote Markt. The Cycle Swarm will depart from there at 16.00. The theme this time: Happy New Haagse Fietszwerm 🙂 Fietsburgemeester Remco de Rijk, one of the initiators of the Haagse Fietszwerm: “This way, we give positive attention to cycling through our city. Anyone can join in, on any kind of bike. And you can join and leave whenever you want. You can cycle with your own motives. Some cycle along for fun, others for the climate or to improve the cycling infrastructure. For me, the idea is to make cyclists visible in The Hague.”

Dolphin Hyperspace is a Los Angeles-based electro-jazz duo led by saxophonist Nicole McCabe & bassist Logan Kane. During their concerts, the duo combines electronic beats and synths with groundbreaking jazz rooted in the sounds of labels such as Brainfeeder and Leaving Records. In January their new EP will be released, supported by drummers like Louis Cole and Justin Brown (Thundercat, Flying Lotus) the band finds new ways to combine jazz and beat culture time and time again.

The Roller Disco is back! After a successful sold-out edition at the beginning of this year, it’s time to roll to the most danceable music that pop history has given us during: PAARD ROLLER DISCO on 12 January 2024 ! The Main Hall and Small Hall will be transformed into a roller skate paradise, where you can show your best moves to your heart’s content!