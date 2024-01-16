WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
Keep warm this weekend in The Hague with a wide range of indoor of events to choose from. One of the best ways to get through winter is to curl up with a good book, and this weekend you can meet the authors at the Writers Unlimited International Literary Festival, as well as at an afternoon event at the ABC with local author Natali Simmonds. ATMEN offers the chance to experience a post-apocalyptic paradise right here in The Hague, or you can sail the high seas with the AATG Panto. Take good care of yourself and set up 2024 to be a healthy one with the opening of The Hague Natural Health Centre, party at the Paard with your favourite Queen hits….and see below for even more to choose from this weekend.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming months.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend!
ATMEN: Koninklijke Schouwburg turns into a post-apocalyptic paradise in the year 2200 (19-20 January)
Nicole Beutler Projects will present the moving dance performance ATMEN, the second part of the Rituals of Transformation trilogy, on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 January in the Koninklijke Schouwburg in The Hague. In ATMEN, theater maker and choreographer Nicole Beutler investigates the consequences of the climate crisis. For this purpose, the theater is converted into a ruin where nature and greenery predominate.
An Afternoon with Natali Simmonds – book talk and Q&A (19 January)
Please join us in welcoming local British author Natali Simmonds to ABC The Hague! To celebrate the launch of the paperback edition of Good Girls Die Last, Natali will visit ABC The Hague for a free event including a Q&A session where she will be discussing her book and other projects, as well as answering questions from the audience.
The Hague Natural Health Centre Grand Opening (20 January)
Celebrate with us as we officially open our doors. A warm welcome awaits you, as our therapists offer a range of workshops, and answer all your natural health questions. Our doors open at 1300h – everyone welcome, just come along and meet us. (Reservation required for individual workshops and talks)
AATG PANTOMIME: TREASURE ISLAND: PANTO ON THE HIGH SEAS (19-21 January)
Other events this weekend…
- The Hague Effective Altruism meetup – January (18 January)
- Writers Unlimited International Literature Festival (18-21 January)
- FAN OF QUEEN @ PAARD (19 January)
- THRIVE: 2024 MIGRANT WOMEN EMPOWERMENT EVENT (19-20 January)
- PHOTO EXHIBITION BEST NEWS PHOTO AND SPORTS PHOTO OF THE YEAR 2023 (9-29 January)
- TOM CLAASSEN @ BEELDEN AAN ZEE (until 27 January)
- COOL EVENT SCHEVENINGEN (until 11 February)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (16 January – 15 May)
- “Art of the Street” in West Africa (until 31 January)
- HILMA AF KLINT AND PIET MONDRIAN: GROUND-BREAKING ARTISTS WHO STILL INSPIRE TODAY (until 24 February 2024)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- Holland Dance Festival (24 January – 17 February)
- GROOVE @ THEATER DE VESTE (24 January)
- HOLLAND DANCE FESTIVAL – GLITTER @ KORZO (25 January)
- Burns’ Night Ceilidh Scottish Dance (26 January)
- TRIBUTE TO ELTON JOHN @ THEATER DE VESTE (1 February)
- MICHAEL MCINTYRE “MACNIFICENT” (7 February)
- JANE GOODALL REASONS FOR HOPE @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (from 8 February – end of 2024)
- 2024 ABN AMRO OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT (10-18 February)
- SH4D0W @ Highlight Delft (15-17 February)
- One Touch @ Korzo (16 February)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
