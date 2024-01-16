WEEKEND SPECIAL

Keep warm this weekend in The Hague with a wide range of indoor of events to choose from. One of the best ways to get through winter is to curl up with a good book, and this weekend you can meet the authors at the Writers Unlimited International Literary Festival, as well as at an afternoon event at the ABC with local author Natali Simmonds. ATMEN offers the chance to experience a post-apocalyptic paradise right here in The Hague, or you can sail the high seas with the AATG Panto. Take good care of yourself and set up 2024 to be a healthy one with the opening of The Hague Natural Health Centre, party at the Paard with your favourite Queen hits….and see below for even more to choose from this weekend.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming months.

Nicole Beutler Projects will present the moving dance performance ATMEN, the second part of the Rituals of Transformation trilogy, on Friday 19 and Saturday 20 January in the Koninklijke Schouwburg in The Hague. In ATMEN, theater maker and choreographer Nicole Beutler investigates the consequences of the climate crisis. For this purpose, the theater is converted into a ruin where nature and greenery predominate.

Please join us in welcoming local British author Natali Simmonds to ABC The Hague! To celebrate the launch of the paperback edition of Good Girls Die Last, Natali will visit ABC The Hague for a free event including a Q&A session where she will be discussing her book and other projects, as well as answering questions from the audience.

Celebrate with us as we officially open our doors. A warm welcome awaits you, as our therapists offer a range of workshops, and answer all your natural health questions. Our doors open at 1300h – everyone welcome, just come along and meet us. (Reservation required for individual workshops and talks)