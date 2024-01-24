WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
The Holland Dance Festival and The Hague Highlights both kick off this week, take a look below for more information about how to make these part of your weekend! Scottish dancing, Finnish clowns and more are also options for you to consider.
If you already speak some Dutch, you can go along to practice – doe mee with the Direct Dutch workshop, catch the last few weeks of the Cool Event, or the last few days of a photo exhibition in the Atrium or sculptures by Tom Classen at Beelden can Zee.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming months.
Enjoy your weekend!
Holland Dance Festival (24 January – 17 February)
From January 24 to February 17, 2024, the Netherlands will be immersed in international dance. For four weeks, the Holland Dance Festival, for the nineteenth time, opens a window to the world in The Hague, Delft, Tilburg, and Rotterdam.
Holland Dance Festival showcases the universal character and the enormous richness and versatility of dance. The festival aims for innovation without forgetting the history of dance. Dance icons take the spotlight, and leading choreographies find a place in the festival. But of course, dance art cannot thrive without ‘new blood’, and therefore the festival also provides a stage for emerging dancers and choreographers.
The Hague Highlights (24 January – 10 February)
The Receptionists (Comedy) (27-28 January)
The Receptionists is a physical comedy show about customer service by two Finnish female clowns. The aesthetically pleasing performance takes familiar situations and runs them with clown logic. With skilled smiling and some nifty acrobatics the clown duo shows just how comical and absurd customer service can get. The many languages spoken at the reception makes the performance as cross-culturally welcoming as a five-star hotel.
These two receptionists are fast-talking smooth moving professionals in the hospitality industry. They speak multiple languages, none of which you can understand, and have an almost pathological fear of their customers. Impressively silly and exceptionally charismatic, Inga and Kriina have a unique and hilarious chemistry, which makes the whole experience delightfully bonkers.
Burns’ Night Ceilidh Scottish Dance (26 January)
Other events this weekend…
- HOLLAND DANCE FESTIVAL – GLITTER @ KORZO (25 January)
- Doe mee met Direct Dutch workshop ‘Den Haag’ (28 January)
- PHOTO EXHIBITION BEST NEWS PHOTO AND SPORTS PHOTO OF THE YEAR 2023 (until 29 January)
- TOM CLAASSEN @ BEELDEN AAN ZEE (until 27 January)
- COOL EVENT SCHEVENINGEN (until 11 February)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (16 January – 15 May)
- “Art of the Street” in West Africa (until 31 January)
- HILMA AF KLINT AND PIET MONDRIAN: GROUND-BREAKING ARTISTS WHO STILL INSPIRE TODAY (until 24 February 2024)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- TRIBUTE TO ELTON JOHN @ THEATER DE VESTE (1 February)
- Navigate Your Hormones: Free natural health event (02 February)
- An Accident / a Life Marc Brew & Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (02-04 February)
- GEN Z AND THE BATTLE FOR FLORIDA: Screening and panel discussion (06 February)
- MICHAEL MCINTYRE “MACNIFICENT” (7 February)
- JANE GOODALL REASONS FOR HOPE @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (from 8 February – end of 2024)
- 2024 ABN AMRO OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT (10-18 February)
- SH4D0W @ Highlight Delft (15-17 February)
- One Touch @ Korzo (16 February)
- The Hague School in a Different Light (16 March – 1 September)
- STET We Were Promised Honey (22-24 March)
- The Chosen Haram Circus Theater Show (25 April)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
