Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

The Holland Dance Festival and The Hague Highlights both kick off this week, take a look below for more information about how to make these part of your weekend! Scottish dancing, Finnish clowns and more are also options for you to consider.

If you already speak some Dutch, you can go along to practice – doe mee with the Direct Dutch workshop, catch the last few weeks of the Cool Event, or the last few days of a photo exhibition in the Atrium or sculptures by Tom Classen at Beelden can Zee.

Holland Dance Festival (24 January – 17 February)

From January 24 to February 17, 2024, the Netherlands will be immersed in international dance. For four weeks, the Holland Dance Festival, for the nineteenth time, opens a window to the world in The Hague, Delft, Tilburg, and Rotterdam. Holland Dance Festival showcases the universal character and the enormous richness and versatility of dance. The festival aims for innovation without forgetting the history of dance. Dance icons take the spotlight, and leading choreographies find a place in the festival. But of course, dance art cannot thrive without ‘new blood’, and therefore the festival also provides a stage for emerging dancers and choreographers.

The Hague Highlights (24 January – 10 February)

Lights out, spotlight on! From Wednesday 24 January to Saturday 10 February 2024 The Hague Highlights will put Escher in Het Paleis in the spotlight in The Hague’s Museum Quarter.

Attempt the Absurd, Achieve the Impossible is one of the statements of the graphic artist M.C. Escher and at the same time an invitation to talented creators, video artists and other graphic artists . This year it is not only one artist who gets to enchant the façade with light art, there are hundreds of them!

The Receptionists is a physical comedy show about customer service by two Finnish female clowns. The aesthetically pleasing performance takes familiar situations and runs them with clown logic. With skilled smiling and some nifty acrobatics the clown duo shows just how comical and absurd customer service can get. The many languages spoken at the reception makes the performance as cross-culturally welcoming as a five-star hotel.

These two receptionists are fast-talking smooth moving professionals in the hospitality industry. They speak multiple languages, none of which you can understand, and have an almost pathological fear of their customers. Impressively silly and exceptionally charismatic, Inga and Kriina have a unique and hilarious chemistry, which makes the whole experience delightfully bonkers.