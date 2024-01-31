WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend, you can explore the universe at the Star Party – Planetarium show @ Museon-Omniversum, under the expert guidance of the Dutch Research School for Astronomy (NOVA), navigate your hormones at The Hague Natural Health Centre, alter your mind with films, dance, VR, music, performance art, lectures & workshops @ Korzo and watch a world premiere as part of the Holland Dance Festival with Australian dancer Marc Brew and the world-renowned Flemish-Moroccan choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.
You can also see The Hague Highlights, Flamenco dancing or catch the last few days the Cool Event.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend!
Star Party – Planetarium show @ Museon-Omniversum (02 February)
Museon-Omniversum and the Dutch Research School for Astronomy (NOVA) are organising interactive planetarium shows on the dome.
As a visitor, you will experience the show as if you were in a spaceship and travelling through the universe yourself.
The astronomers will take you past well-known planets such as Jupiter and Mars, as well as to the black hole and beyond. So you will learn about satellites, light years and other galaxies!
Altered States Festival @ De Regentes (01-03 February)
An Accident / a Life Marc Brew & Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (02-04 February)
A special, exciting new collaboration between Australian dancer Marc Brew and the world-renowned Flemish-Moroccan choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui leads to the world premiere of An Accident/ a life. In this first joint creation, Brew (performer and co-creator) and Cherkaoui (choreographer and director) unravel moments from our lives, exploring profound events and fraught memories with and without words – using dance, storytelling, film and a car.
Navigate Your Hormones: Free natural health event (02 February)
Other events this weekend…
- TRIBUTE TO ELTON JOHN @ THEATER DE VESTE (SOLD OUT) (1 February)
- EL PUB FLAMENCO @ De Regentes (02 February)
- THE HAGUE HIGHLIGHTS (until 10 February)
- COOL EVENT SCHEVENINGEN (until 11 February)
- Holland Dance Festival (until 17 February)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (16 January – 15 May)
- “Art of the Street” in West Africa (until 31 January)
- HILMA AF KLINT AND PIET MONDRIAN: GROUND-BREAKING ARTISTS WHO STILL INSPIRE TODAY (until 24 February 2024)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- Divorce Recovery Workshop Event for Expats in The Hague (Online) (05 February)
- GEN Z AND THE BATTLE FOR FLORIDA: Screening and panel discussion (06 February)
- MICHAEL MCINTYRE “MACNIFICENT” (7 February)
- JANE GOODALL REASONS FOR HOPE @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (from 8 February – end of 2024)
- 2024 ABN AMRO OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT (10-18 February)
- SH4D0W @ Highlight Delft (15-17 February)
- One Touch @ Korzo (16 February)
- 2024 Museum Night Kids The Hague (16 March)
- The Hague School in a Different Light (16 March – 1 September)
- STET We Were Promised Honey (22-24 March)
- WBII March Event (IN-PERSON) – How Your Money Mindset Determines Your Success (28 March)
- Spring-special: Son d´été with the Cantamare Vocal Ensemble (13 April)
- WBII April Event (IN-PERSON) – Digital Alchemy: Elevating your Business with 2024’s Key Tech Tools (25 April)
- The Chosen Haram Circus Theater Show (25 April)
- India Dance Festival @ Korzo (16 May)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
