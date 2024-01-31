WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend, you can explore the universe at the Star Party – Planetarium show @ Museon-Omniversum, under the expert guidance of the Dutch Research School for Astronomy (NOVA), navigate your hormones at The Hague Natural Health Centre, alter your mind with films, dance, VR, music, performance art, lectures & workshops @ Korzo and watch a world premiere as part of the Holland Dance Festival with Australian dancer Marc Brew and the world-renowned Flemish-Moroccan choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

You can also see The Hague Highlights, Flamenco dancing or catch the last few days the Cool Event.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

Museon-Omniversum and the Dutch Research School for Astronomy (NOVA) are organising interactive planetarium shows on the dome. As a visitor, you will experience the show as if you were in a spaceship and travelling through the universe yourself. The astronomers will take you past well-known planets such as Jupiter and Mars, as well as to the black hole and beyond. So you will learn about satellites, light years and other galaxies!

Mind altering, films, dance, VR, music, performance art, lectures & workshops @ Korzo.

A special, exciting new collaboration between Australian dancer Marc Brew and the world-renowned Flemish-Moroccan choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui leads to the world premiere of An Accident/ a life. In this first joint creation, Brew (performer and co-creator) and Cherkaoui (choreographer and director) unravel moments from our lives, exploring profound events and fraught memories with and without words – using dance, storytelling, film and a car.