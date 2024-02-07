WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend, you can experience the last few days of The Hague Highlights, visit a photo exhibition, film and activities based on the life work of Jane Goodall, enjoy the Holland Dance Festival, or cheer on tennis champions in Rotterdam.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend!

THE HAGUE HIGHLIGHTS (until 10 February)

Lights out, spotlight on! From Wednesday 24 January to Saturday 10 February 2024 The Hague Highlights will put Escher in Het Paleis in the spotlight in The Hague’s Museum Quarter. Attempt the Absurd, Achieve the Impossible is one of the statements of the graphic artist M.C. Escher and at the same time an invitation to talented creators, video artists and other graphic artists. This year it is not only one artist who gets to enchant the façade with light art, there are hundreds of them!

JANE GOODALL REASONS FOR HOPE @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (from 8 February – end of 2024)

From 8 February 2024 until the end of the year, Museon-Omniversum will offer a photo exhibition, film and activities based on the life work of Jane Goodall. THE PHOTO EXHIBITION Featuring 44 stunning photographs from the Jane Goodall Institute Netherlands, this exhibition gives an insight into Jane Goodall’s fascinating life. We are introduced to her projects in Africa and her lifelong love and study of chimpanzees. The life of the world-famous ethologist and conservationist reads like a fairy tale. As a young woman, Jane left for Africa to live among chimpanzees for many years. After more than 25 years, she decided to leave the forests to dedicate herself fully to chimpanzee and wildlife conservation. But also to draw attention to current problems such as deforestation and poaching and what we can do about them. Jane calls on us to join her in the fight and make a difference. THE FILM Drawing on decades of work by the world’s most famous living ethologist and environmentalist, Jane Goodall – Reasons for Hope, is an uplifting journey around the globe to highlight good news stories that will inspire people to make a difference in the world around them. Throughout, the film reinforces Jane’s four pillars of hope that signal tremendous hope for the future: the amazing human intellect, the resilience of nature, the power and dedication of young people, and the indomitable human spirit.

At the ABN AMRO Open you are on top of tennis. Top tennis, because since 1974 there have been countless legends on the court in Rotterdam Ahoy. When you visit the ATP tennis tournament, you will not only see the world’s top tennis players compete for the title up close: it’s a complete day out!