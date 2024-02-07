WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend, you can experience the last few days of The Hague Highlights, visit a photo exhibition, film and activities based on the life work of Jane Goodall, enjoy the Holland Dance Festival, or cheer on tennis champions in Rotterdam.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend!
THE HAGUE HIGHLIGHTS (until 10 February)
JANE GOODALL REASONS FOR HOPE @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (from 8 February – end of 2024)
From 8 February 2024 until the end of the year, Museon-Omniversum will offer a photo exhibition, film and activities based on the life work of Jane Goodall.
THE PHOTO EXHIBITION
Featuring 44 stunning photographs from the Jane Goodall Institute Netherlands, this exhibition gives an insight into Jane Goodall’s fascinating life. We are introduced to her projects in Africa and her lifelong love and study of chimpanzees. The life of the world-famous ethologist and conservationist reads like a fairy tale. As a young woman, Jane left for Africa to live among chimpanzees for many years. After more than 25 years, she decided to leave the forests to dedicate herself fully to chimpanzee and wildlife conservation. But also to draw attention to current problems such as deforestation and poaching and what we can do about them. Jane calls on us to join her in the fight and make a difference.
THE FILM
Drawing on decades of work by the world’s most famous living ethologist and environmentalist, Jane Goodall – Reasons for Hope, is an uplifting journey around the globe to highlight good news stories that will inspire people to make a difference in the world around them. Throughout, the film reinforces Jane’s four pillars of hope that signal tremendous hope for the future: the amazing human intellect, the resilience of nature, the power and dedication of young people, and the indomitable human spirit.
2024 ABN AMRO OPEN TENNIS TOURNAMENT (10-18 February)
At the ABN AMRO Open you are on top of tennis. Top tennis, because since 1974 there have been countless legends on the court in Rotterdam Ahoy. When you visit the ATP tennis tournament, you will not only see the world’s top tennis players compete for the title up close: it’s a complete day out!
Holland Dance Festival (until 17 February)
Other events this weekend…
- COOL EVENT SCHEVENINGEN (until 11 February)
- Carla Klein – Close Distance (10 February – 02 June)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (16 January – 15 May)
- HILMA AF KLINT AND PIET MONDRIAN: GROUND-BREAKING ARTISTS WHO STILL INSPIRE TODAY (until 24 February 2024)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- The Hague Effective Altruism meetup – February (15 February)
- SH4D0W @ Highlight Delft (15-17 February)
- One Touch @ Korzo (16 February)
- Fantasy Fest Rijswijk (17-18 February)
- Chinese New Year (24 February)
- 2024 Museum Night Kids The Hague (16 March)
- The Hague School in a Different Light (16 March – 1 September)
- Cirque Mania #17 @ Korzo (21-24 March)
- STET We Were Promised Honey (22-24 March)
- WBII March Event (IN-PERSON) – How Your Money Mindset Determines Your Success (28 March)
- The Best of Britain (28 March)
- Spring-special: Son d´été with the Cantamare Vocal Ensemble (13 April)
- The Jesus and Mary Chain @ PAARD (24 April)
- WBII April Event (IN-PERSON) – Digital Alchemy: Elevating your Business with 2024’s Key Tech Tools (25 April)
- The Chosen Haram Circus Theater Show (25 April)
- Urban Walk The Hague (09 May)
- India Dance Festival @ Korzo (16 May)
- Sniester Festival The Hague (24-25 May)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
For more news and culture, sign up for our newsletter, take a look at the events calendar, browse our features and visit our Facebook page