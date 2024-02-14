WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend, enjoy the last few days of the amazing performances of the Holland Dance Festival. Cross the city border and visit the Fantasy Fest in Rijswijk where you can enjoy everything that has to do with Fantasy, Cosplay, Gothic, Steampunk, Anime, Manga and more. Or head over to Delft to see the unseen and meet the future at Highlight Delft 2024, and the festive opening weekend of Pioneers in Ceramics in the Museum Prinsenhof.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
One Touch @ Korzo (16 February)
An explosive performance about the necessity of physical contact. Life begins and ends with touch. From our birth to the hands that carry us to our final resting place. In this era, physical contact has taken on a new meaning, as we have become more reliant on ourselves. As a result, the way we enter and maintain relationships seems to have changed forever as well. All while our need for connection through touch hasn’t diminished: it is perhaps the most essential form of communication.
Holland Dance Festival (until 17 February)
Holland Dance Festival showcases the universal character and the enormous richness and versatility of dance. The festival aims for innovation without forgetting the history of dance. Dance icons take the spotlight, and leading choreographies find a place in the festival. But of course, dance art cannot thrive without ‘new blood’, and therefore the festival also provides a stage for emerging dancers and choreographers.
Highlight Delft (15-17 February)
From AI to fine dust and the smallest molecules that float invisibly around us, get ready to dive into unknown worlds with special installations created by innovative makers at unique locations…..
See the unseen and meet the future at Highlight Delft 2024, three day festival, 15-17 February 2024, in the city centre of Delft
Fantasy Fest Rijswijk (17-18 February)
Other events this weekend…
- The Hague Effective Altruism meetup – February (15 February)
- SH4D0W @ Highlight Delft (15-17 February)
- Festive opening weekend Pioneers in Ceramics in Museum Prinsenhof Delft (17-18 February)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (16 January – 15 May)
- HILMA AF KLINT AND PIET MONDRIAN: GROUND-BREAKING ARTISTS WHO STILL INSPIRE TODAY (until 24 February 2024)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
- Carla Klein – Close Distance (until 02 June)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- Wild Rooster Festival Winter Edition @ Grote Markt (23 February)
- Chinese New Year (24 February)
- Breakin’ Convention 2024 – International Festival of Hip Hop Dance Theatre @ Amare (24 February)
- Kosheen @ Paard (03 March)
- The Gradient @ Homerostheater (8-17 March)
- Vocaal Ensemble Ludens sings : ‘Kanon Pokajanen’ – Arvo Pärt (9 + 16 March)
- 2024 Museum Night Kids The Hague (16 March)
- The Hague School in a Different Light (16 March – 1 September)
- Cirque Mania #17 @ Korzo (21-24 March)
- STET We Were Promised Honey (22-24 March)
- DISC Story Walk “There is something fishy in The Hague!” (24 March)
- Hamza Namira Egyptian singer-songwriter and maestro of Arabic indie pop @ Amare (24 March)
- WBII March Event (IN-PERSON) – How Your Money Mindset Determines Your Success (28 March)
- The Best of Britain (28 March)
- Rewire Festival – International festival for adventurous music (4-7 April)
- Spring-special: Son d´été with the Cantamare Vocal Ensemble (13 April)
- New dance event Get In Sync on the Scheveningen Pier (13 April)
- Aleppo Cappella Amsterdam @ Amare (16 April)
- The Jesus and Mary Chain @ PAARD (24 April)
- WBII April Event (IN-PERSON) – Digital Alchemy: Elevating your Business with 2024’s Key Tech Tools (25 April)
- The Chosen Haram Circus Theater Show (25 April)
- Urban Walk The Hague (09 May)
- India Dance Festival @ Korzo (16 May)
- Sniester Festival The Hague (24-25 May)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
