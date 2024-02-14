WEEKEND SPECIAL

highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings

This weekend, enjoy the last few days of the amazing performances of the Holland Dance Festival. Cross the city border and visit the Fantasy Fest in Rijswijk where you can enjoy everything that has to do with Fantasy, Cosplay, Gothic, Steampunk, Anime, Manga and more. Or head over to Delft to see the unseen and meet the future at Highlight Delft 2024, and the festive opening weekend of Pioneers in Ceramics in the Museum Prinsenhof.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

An explosive performance about the necessity of physical contact. Life begins and ends with touch. From our birth to the hands that carry us to our final resting place. In this era, physical contact has taken on a new meaning, as we have become more reliant on ourselves. As a result, the way we enter and maintain relationships seems to have changed forever as well. All while our need for connection through touch hasn’t diminished: it is perhaps the most essential form of communication.

Holland Dance Festival showcases the universal character and the enormous richness and versatility of dance. The festival aims for innovation without forgetting the history of dance. Dance icons take the spotlight, and leading choreographies find a place in the festival. But of course, dance art cannot thrive without ‘new blood’, and therefore the festival also provides a stage for emerging dancers and choreographers.

From AI to fine dust and the smallest molecules that float invisibly around us, get ready to dive into unknown worlds with special installations created by innovative makers at unique locations…..

See the unseen and meet the future at Highlight Delft 2024, three day festival, 15-17 February 2024, in the city centre of Delft