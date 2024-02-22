WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend, the Wild Rooster Festival Winter Edition brings rockabilly fun to The Hague, the Chinese New Year is celebrated in the centre, the International Festival of Hip Hop Dance Theatre is at Amare and it’s the last weekend to catch the Hilma af Klint & Piet Mondrian exhibition at the Kunstmuseum.
You can also enjoy some English language comedy, one of Egypt’s most popular performers or climb mountains online with the DISC storytelling cafe.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
Enjoy your weekend!
Wild Rooster Festival Winter Edition @ Grote Markt (23 February)
Chinese New Year (24 February)
The cheerful celebration of the National Chinese New Year will be organized again as before in the Atrium of the City Hall in The Hague and in Chinatown in The Hague on February 24, 2024. All activities are free of charge.
Breakin’ Convention 2024 – International Festival of Hip Hop Dance Theatre @ Amare (24 February)
For twenty years, Breakin’ Convention from the famous London dance theater Sadlers Wells has been revolutionizing the hip-hop scene in London and around the world. The press is wildly enthusiastic. According to the Guardian, they are ‘One of the world’s leading showcases of hip hop dance and dance theatre’, or as the famous London nightlife magazine says: ‘One helluva weekend’. Now in Amare! Don’t miss them!
HILMA AF KLINT AND PIET MONDRIAN: GROUND-BREAKING ARTISTS WHO STILL INSPIRE TODAY (until 24 February 2024)
Other events this weekend…
- The Hague English Comedy Nights @ Branoul (24 February)
- Hamza Namira Egyptian singer-songwriter and maestro of Arabic indie pop @ Amare (24 February)
- DISC Online Storytelling Cafe – ‘Ain’t no mountain high enough’ (24 February)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (16 January – 15 May)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
- Carla Klein – Close Distance (until 02 June)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- AWC THE HAGUE ISSUES OF OUR TIME LECTURE SERIES – FEBRUARY 2024 (28 February)
- EmpowerIn – Navigating diversity, equity, and inclusion challenges for Black professionals (Rotterdam) (29 February)
- Queen Forever @ World Forum (02 March)
- Guided Tours @ Amare (02 March)
- Kosheen @ Paard (03 March)
- The Gradient @ Homerostheater (8-17 March)
- Vocaal Ensemble Ludens sings : ‘Kanon Pokajanen’ – Arvo Pärt (9 + 16 March)
- Connecting Cultures by Dutchify (14 March)
- 2024 Museum Night Kids The Hague (16 March)
- The Hague School in a Different Light (16 March – 1 September)
- 2024 St Patrick’s Day in The Hague (17 March)
- EMILY HUND: THE INFLUENCER INDUSTRY The Quest for Authenticity on Social Media (Amsterdam) (18 March)
- Swan Lake @ World Forum (23-24 March)
- Cirque Mania #17 @ Korzo (21-24 March)
- STET We Were Promised Honey (22-24 March)
- DISC Story Walk “There is something fishy in The Hague!” (24 March)
- Urban Trail Rotterdam (24 March)
- WBII March Event (IN-PERSON) – How Your Money Mindset Determines Your Success (28 March)
- The Best of Britain (28 March)
- Rewire Festival – International festival for adventurous music (4-7 April)
- Delirium @ Korzo (12 April)
- Jungle by Night @ PAARD (12 April)
- Spring-special: Son d´été with the Cantamare Vocal Ensemble (13 April)
- Symphonic Floyd for War Child (13 April)
- New dance event Get In Sync on the Scheveningen Pier (13 April)
- Aleppo Cappella Amsterdam @ Amare (16 April)
- James Brandon Lewis @ PAARD (18 April)
- The Jesus and Mary Chain @ PAARD (24 April)
- WBII April Event (IN-PERSON) – Digital Alchemy: Elevating your Business with 2024’s Key Tech Tools (25 April)
- The Chosen Haram Circus Theater Show (25 April)
- Urban Walk The Hague (09 May)
- India Dance Festival @ Korzo (16 May)
- Sniester Festival The Hague (24-25 May)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
