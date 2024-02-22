WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend, the Wild Rooster Festival Winter Edition brings rockabilly fun to The Hague, the Chinese New Year is celebrated in the centre, the International Festival of Hip Hop Dance Theatre is at Amare and it’s the last weekend to catch the Hilma af Klint & Piet Mondrian exhibition at the Kunstmuseum.

You can also enjoy some English language comedy, one of Egypt’s most popular performers or climb mountains online with the DISC storytelling cafe.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

Raise a little hell! Wild Rooster Festival is an annual free festival in the city centre of The Hague. When summer is at its hottest, life on the Grote Markt revolves around American comfort food, beer and roots music for 2 days. At Wild Rooster, we encourage local favourites at mud wrestling, dance on the table and enjoy live rockabilly, bluegrass, uptempo blues and rock’n’roll from the days when rock’n’roll was still rock’n’roll, among the cut-off jeans, cowboy boots and hay bales. The 2024 Summer edition is in August – but you don’t have to wait that long for some rockabilly fun. This winter edition of the festival will take place on 23 February at the Grote Markt in The Hague.

The cheerful celebration of the National Chinese New Year will be organized again as before in the Atrium of the City Hall in The Hague and in Chinatown in The Hague on February 24, 2024. All activities are free of charge.

For twenty years, Breakin’ Convention from the famous London dance theater Sadlers Wells has been revolutionizing the hip-hop scene in London and around the world. The press is wildly enthusiastic. According to the Guardian, they are ‘One of the world’s leading showcases of hip hop dance and dance theatre’, or as the famous London nightlife magazine says: ‘One helluva weekend’. Now in Amare! Don’t miss them!