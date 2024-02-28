WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend, you can prevent burnout, take a look behind the scenes at Amare, and celebrate the music of Queen and Kosheen.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend!

Do you suffer from chronic fatigue or insomnia? Do you find yourself catching colds more often or perhaps not finding joy in everyday things that used to be fun? Join our FREE workshop and discover the early symptoms of burnout and practical tips on prevention and increasing your energy.

What will there be to see, do and feel in Amare? Join one of our tours to get a foretaste. Whether you’re interested in Amare’s constructive highlights or you just want to experience the building, the tours are fun for everyone. Guides with close connections to Amare take you on an interactive journey to explore all the nooks and crannies. You’ll learn about the stories that already exist within its walls, and who knows – you might discover something you hadn’t noticed before!

‘Queen Forever’ will amaze everyone with their fantastic tribute of the legendary rock formation ‘Queen’. The band plays 100% live all favourite ‘Queen’ songs during a more than 2-hour show. The most famous songs such as: ‘Innuendo’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and the memorable rock opera ‘Barcelona’ are of course included.