WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend, you can prevent burnout, take a look behind the scenes at Amare, and celebrate the music of Queen and Kosheen.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
Guided Tours @ Amare (02 March)
What will there be to see, do and feel in Amare? Join one of our tours to get a foretaste. Whether you’re interested in Amare’s constructive highlights or you just want to experience the building, the tours are fun for everyone. Guides with close connections to Amare take you on an interactive journey to explore all the nooks and crannies. You’ll learn about the stories that already exist within its walls, and who knows – you might discover something you hadn’t noticed before!
Queen Forever @ World Forum (02 March)
‘Queen Forever’ will amaze everyone with their fantastic tribute of the legendary rock formation ‘Queen’. The band plays 100% live all favourite ‘Queen’ songs during a more than 2-hour show. The most famous songs such as: ‘Innuendo’, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and the memorable rock opera ‘Barcelona’ are of course included.
Kosheen @ Paard (03 March)
The electronic trio Kosheen will be coming to PAARD on March 3, 2024, to celebrate their 25th anniversary. The band from the UK immediately made a name for itself with the song “Hide U” and became an integral part of the nightlife scene. After taking a break from touring, the band is back with fresh, new energy. In 2021, Kosheen already celebrated the 20th anniversary of their album “Resist” with a tour across the UK. Now, as the 25th anniversary of the band approaches, a larger club tour is in order. Expect an energetic and explosive performance from these seasoned musicians!
Other events this weekend…
- EmpowerIn – Navigating diversity, equity, and inclusion challenges for Black professionals (Rotterdam) (29 February)
- Heartcore Kantoor @ Korzo (03 March)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
- Carla Klein – Close Distance (until 02 June)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- The Hague Natural Health Centre: Sharing Circle (08 March)
- International Women’s Day 2024: A spotlight on Female Expertise (08 March)
- Empowering Founders: Strategies for Successful Negotiations with Investors (08 March)
- Workshop: Resilience in Writing @ ABC Amsterdam (08 March)
- The Gradient @ Homerostheater (8-17 March)
- Vocaal Ensemble Ludens sings : ‘Kanon Pokajanen’ – Arvo Pärt (9 + 16 March)
- Connecting Cultures by Dutchify (14 March)
- 2024 Museum Night Kids The Hague (16 March)
- The Hague School in a Different Light (16 March – 1 September)
- 2024 St Patrick’s Day in The Hague (17 March)
- EMILY HUND: THE INFLUENCER INDUSTRY The Quest for Authenticity on Social Media (Amsterdam) (18 March)
- For Love of The World: Philosophy, Technology & Art Festival in Delft (23 March)
- Swan Lake @ World Forum (23-24 March)
- Cirque Mania #17 @ Korzo (21-24 March)
- STET We Were Promised Honey (22-24 March)
- DISC Story Walk “There is something fishy in The Hague!” (24 March)
- Urban Trail Rotterdam (24 March)
- WBII March Event (IN-PERSON) – How Your Money Mindset Determines Your Success (28 March)
- The Best of Britain (28 March)
- Rewire Festival – International festival for adventurous music (4-7 April)
- Delirium @ Korzo (12 April)
- Jungle by Night @ PAARD (12 April)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (12 April – 11 August)
- Spring-special: Son d´été with the Cantamare Vocal Ensemble (13 April)
- Symphonic Floyd for War Child (13 April)
- New dance event Get In Sync on the Scheveningen Pier (13 April)
- Aleppo Cappella Amsterdam @ Amare (16 April)
- James Brandon Lewis @ PAARD (18 April)
- The Jesus and Mary Chain @ PAARD (24 April)
- WBII April Event (IN-PERSON) – Digital Alchemy: Elevating your Business with 2024’s Key Tech Tools (25 April)
- The Chosen Haram Circus Theater Show (25 April)
- Urban Walk The Hague (09 May)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (14 – 15 May)
- India Dance Festival @ Korzo (16 May)
- Sniester Festival The Hague (24-25 May)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- 2024 Dutch Comic Con @ Jaarbeurs Utrecht (21-23 June)
- Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
