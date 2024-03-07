WEEKEND SPECIAL
This weekend, there is a spotlight on female expertise and a sharing circle for International Women’s Day, a satire set in the not so distant future with The Gradient, and a mystical choir experience with Vocaal Ensemble Ludens. The largest running event in The Hague – the NN CPC Run – will take place on Sunday, with around 30,000 participants and crowds cheering them on.
You can also enjoy an interview with a photographer, fine wine at the Het Wijn Festijn, head to Delft to learn strategies for successful negotiations with investors or Amsterdam for a resilience in writing workshop.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
The Hague Natural Health Centre: Sharing Circle (08 March)
Join us for the first of many gathering circles at The Hague Natural Health Centre. March 8 is Woman’s day but men are also welcome! It will be an informal gathering offering ‘energy-cises’, gentle meditations and simple conversations in the safe sanctuary of the centre.
The Gradient @ Homerostheater (8-17 March)
Vocaal Ensemble Ludens sings : ‘Kanon Pokajanen’ – Arvo Pärt (9 + 16 March)
Arvo Pärt’s Kanon Pokajanen is a journey. A mystical quest within our own soul. A composition that invites us to return inside ourselfs and have an internal conversation that connects us with our deepest core. The piece invites to face your soul with all the edges and landscapes, all the light and darkness. To approach it in a conversation, tender and still. “Dushe moja”, my soul, so it is written and heard many times in the Russian prayer.
The journey can be mentioned as “the dark night of the soul”, that eventually leads us out of the labyrinth of illusion, purifies us and brings relief.
The choir brings the piece, a Capella, standing in a circle, only lit by candle light with 32 trained singers. An almost ritual setting that will bring the audience in a mystical experience.
The prayers are based on a text written in the 6th century. The work matches with the time of Easter telling a story of repentance. Conductor Raoul Boesten had the privilege to work with the famous composer Arvo Pärt and it is the 7thtime he will perform Kanon Pokajanen.
Other events this weekend…
- Interview with photographer Rob Hofstra @ THUAS (07 March)
- Empowering Founders: Strategies for Successful Negotiations with Investors (08 March)
- International Women’s Day Lunch & Connect (08 March)
- Workshop: Resilience in Writing @ ABC Amsterdam (08 March)
- DOUBLE EXPOSURE(S) – Opening of Dominique Hurth’s exhibition (opening 08 March)
- Het Wijn Festijn Den Haag – Wine Festival The Hague (08-09 March)
- 2024 CPC (City-Pier-City) Run The Hague (10 March)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
- Carla Klein – Close Distance (until 02 June)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- Connecting Cultures by Dutchify (14 March)
- Sterren Preuvenement – Netherlands largest Michelin star restaurant comes to Wassenaar (15-16 March)
- 2024 Museum Night Kids The Hague (16 March)
- The Hague School in a Different Light (16 March – 1 September)
- 2024 St Patrick’s Day in The Hague (17 March)
- EMILY HUND: THE INFLUENCER INDUSTRY The Quest for Authenticity on Social Media (Amsterdam) (18 March)
- For Love of The World: Philosophy, Technology & Art Festival in Delft (23 March)
- Swan Lake @ World Forum (23-24 March)
- Cirque Mania #17 @ Korzo (21-24 March)
- STET We Were Promised Honey (22-24 March)
- DISC Story Walk “There is something fishy in The Hague!” (24 March)
- Urban Trail Rotterdam (24 March)
- WBII March Event (IN-PERSON) – How Your Money Mindset Determines Your Success (28 March)
- The Best of Britain (28 March)
- Rewire Festival – International festival for adventurous music (4-7 April)
- Delirium @ Korzo (12 April)
- Jungle by Night @ PAARD (12 April)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (12 April – 11 August)
- Spring-special: Son d´été with the Cantamare Vocal Ensemble (13 April)
- Symphonic Floyd for War Child (13 April)
- New dance event Get In Sync on the Scheveningen Pier (13 April)
- Aleppo Cappella Amsterdam @ Amare (16 April)
- James Brandon Lewis @ PAARD (18 April)
- The Jesus and Mary Chain @ PAARD (24 April)
- WBII April Event (IN-PERSON) – Digital Alchemy: Elevating your Business with 2024’s Key Tech Tools (25 April)
- The Chosen Haram Circus Theater Show (25 April)
- Orphée et Eurydice @ Amare (03 May)
- Unheard Music Festival @ Korzo (04 May)
- Urban Walk The Hague (09 May)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (14 – 15 May)
- India Dance Festival @ Korzo (16 May)
- BIG | BRAVE @ Paard (20 May)
- Sniester Festival The Hague (24-25 May)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- 2024 Dutch Comic Con @ Jaarbeurs Utrecht (21-23 June)
- Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
