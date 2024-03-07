WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend, there is a spotlight on female expertise and a sharing circle for International Women’s Day, a satire set in the not so distant future with The Gradient, and a mystical choir experience with Vocaal Ensemble Ludens. The largest running event in The Hague – the NN CPC Run – will take place on Sunday, with around 30,000 participants and crowds cheering them on.

You can also enjoy an interview with a photographer, fine wine at the Het Wijn Festijn, head to Delft to learn strategies for successful negotiations with investors or Amsterdam for a resilience in writing workshop.

Curious about understanding the world of Service Web Design and the importance of attention to detail? Eager to navigate the entrepreneurial landscape and position your brand for success? Join us at The Hague Tech and dive into two rounds of engaging workshops covering topics such Service Web Design, Entrepreneurial Branding, The Zero-Waste Movement, and more! This event isn’t just for women, it’s simply about amplifying their voices and expertise. Our program offers the perfect blend of learning and connecting, all while keeping energy levels up with refreshing drinks and snacks!

Join us for the first of many gathering circles at The Hague Natural Health Centre. March 8 is Woman’s day but men are also welcome! It will be an informal gathering offering ‘energy-cises’, gentle meditations and simple conversations in the safe sanctuary of the centre.

In this satire set in the not-so-distant future, a new facility has developed a groundbreaking algorithm that promises to take men accused of sexual misconduct and rehabilitate them into responsible citizens. Eager to do her part in The Gradient’s mission, new employee Tess can’t wait to get started on her dream job, navigating friendships with her new colleagues and working with a wide variety of clients. But as time goes on, she finds herself locked in a subtle psychological battle with her latest client – one who has the perfect answer to her every question. Tess begins to question the process. And, perhaps more importantly, its results…