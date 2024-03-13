WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights include: the Sterren Preuvenement event, where you can enjoy a 10 course menu prepared by Michelin star chefs; the Dag in de Branding festival which features current developments in classical and improvised music, musical theatre, jazz and pop music, opera and electronics; Museum Night for Kids where many museums open their doors in the evening for families and St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Grote Markt

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such a Connecting Cultures at the The Social Hub The Hague and a performance by Polish rock band T.Love at the Paard.

Sterren Preuvenement – Netherlands largest Michelin star restaurant comes to Wassenaar (15-16 March) On Friday 15 and Saturday 16 March, Kasteel de Wittenburg in Wassenaar will be turned into the largest Michelin star restaurant in the Netherlands. Ten award-winning Michelin Chefs join forces to provide a unique walking-sitting dinner. At 17:30, you will be welcomed by Chef de Chateau (Jim Boctor) with sparkling bubbles and amuses. Then you take a short culinary walk through the castle where four chefs will spoil you with four starters. Then you take a seat in the beautiful Oranje Nassau room where six Chefs await you to treat you to a culinary experience. Here you can enjoy four hot dishes and two desserts. While your taste buds are working overtime, you will be entertained by a relaxing live band. Naturally, matching wines are served with the dishes, but beer and soft drinks are also included. The afterparty starts at 22:00 and you can spend it in the lounge café while enjoying a cup of coffee, a liqueur and friandrises. Or would you rather dance? This can be done in the ‘ballroom’ where DJ’s will be spinning the tunes.

The Hague Festival Dag in de Branding has become one of the leading festivals for new music in the Netherlands. Three times a year they organize a festival full of discoveries at different locations in The Hague. The festival shows current developments in classical and improvised music, musical theatre, jazz and pop music, opera and electronics.

Edition #69 – March 15 & 16 features one of most striking composers of the young generation: Mathilde Wantenaar. She is one of the most remarkable composers of the young generation. As guest curator of this edition of Festival Dag in de Branding, Mathilde has put together an exciting programme of music she wants to bring to our attention. On 15 and 16 March 2024, Dag in de Branding presents six events, including performances by ensembles like the Quatuor Bozzini from Canada and the Spaceship Ensemble from The Hague as well as Mathilde’s latest composition, performed by the Residentie Orkest and accordionist Vincent van Amsterdam.

Museum Night Kids is an event especially for all families with kids between 4 and 12 years old. Experience local museums and cultural institutions after closing time through an extra fun programme. There is plenty to do: exciting treasure hunts, cool workshops, educational tours and much more. All with the aim of introducing children to a city’s art and culture at a young age and in a playful way.