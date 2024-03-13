WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: the Sterren Preuvenement event, where you can enjoy a 10 course menu prepared by Michelin star chefs; the Dag in de Branding festival which features current developments in classical and improvised music, musical theatre, jazz and pop music, opera and electronics; Museum Night for Kids where many museums open their doors in the evening for families and St Patrick’s Day celebrations in the Grote Markt
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such a Connecting Cultures at the The Social Hub The Hague and a performance by Polish rock band T.Love at the Paard.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
Enjoy your weekend!
Sterren Preuvenement – Netherlands largest Michelin star restaurant comes to Wassenaar (15-16 March)
On Friday 15 and Saturday 16 March, Kasteel de Wittenburg in Wassenaar will be turned into the largest Michelin star restaurant in the Netherlands. Ten award-winning Michelin Chefs join forces to provide a unique walking-sitting dinner.
At 17:30, you will be welcomed by Chef de Chateau (Jim Boctor) with sparkling bubbles and amuses. Then you take a short culinary walk through the castle where four chefs will spoil you with four starters. Then you take a seat in the beautiful Oranje Nassau room where six Chefs await you to treat you to a culinary experience. Here you can enjoy four hot dishes and two desserts. While your taste buds are working overtime, you will be entertained by a relaxing live band. Naturally, matching wines are served with the dishes, but beer and soft drinks are also included.
The afterparty starts at 22:00 and you can spend it in the lounge café while enjoying a cup of coffee, a liqueur and friandrises. Or would you rather dance? This can be done in the ‘ballroom’ where DJ’s will be spinning the tunes.
FESTIVAL DAG IN DE BRANDING – EDITION #69 (15 – 16 March)
The Hague Festival Dag in de Branding has become one of the leading festivals for new music in the Netherlands. Three times a year they organize a festival full of discoveries at different locations in The Hague. The festival shows current developments in classical and improvised music, musical theatre, jazz and pop music, opera and electronics.
Edition #69 – March 15 & 16 features one of most striking composers of the young generation: Mathilde Wantenaar. She is one of the most remarkable composers of the young generation. As guest curator of this edition of Festival Dag in de Branding, Mathilde has put together an exciting programme of music she wants to bring to our attention. On 15 and 16 March 2024, Dag in de Branding presents six events, including performances by ensembles like the Quatuor Bozzini from Canada and the Spaceship Ensemble from The Hague as well as Mathilde’s latest composition, performed by the Residentie Orkest and accordionist Vincent van Amsterdam.
2024 Museum Night Kids The Hague (16 March)
Museum Night Kids is an event especially for all families with kids between 4 and 12 years old. Experience local museums and cultural institutions after closing time through an extra fun programme. There is plenty to do: exciting treasure hunts, cool workshops, educational tours and much more. All with the aim of introducing children to a city’s art and culture at a young age and in a playful way.
2024 St Patrick’s Day in The Hague (17 March)
Every year St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated by over 75 million people worldwide. And for the 12th time in a row, Grote Markt, Den Haag, O’Casey’s Irish Pub and Irish Club Netherlands join forces for a dazzling celebration of Irish culture, smack-bang in the heart of the city. Be Irish for one day and come celebrate with us!
On Sunday the 17th of March, from late afternoon until just before midnight this is the largest celebration of St. Patrick’s Day in the Netherlands. Get ready to green the city with the best Irish dancing schools in Europe, large pints, great music, good laughs and even better dancing!
Other events this weekend…
- The Gradient @ Homerostheater (until 17 March)
- Connecting Cultures by Dutchify (14 March)
- Vocaal Ensemble Ludens sings : ‘Kanon Pokajanen’ – Arvo Pärt (16 March)
- The Hague School in a Different Light (16 March – 1 September)
- T. LOVE: POLISH ROCK BAND AT ITS BEST. (17 March)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
- Carla Klein – Close Distance (until 02 June)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- EMILY HUND: THE INFLUENCER INDUSTRY The Quest for Authenticity on Social Media (Amsterdam) (18 March)
- WERELDREIS DOOR EIGEN STAD (18-23 March)
- 2024 MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL (22 -30 March)
- For Love of The World: Philosophy, Technology & Art Festival in Delft (23 March)
- Swan Lake @ World Forum (23-24 March)
- Cirque Mania #17 @ Korzo (21-24 March)
- STET We Were Promised Honey (22-24 March)
- DISC Story Walk “There is something fishy in The Hague!” (24 March)
- Urban Trail Rotterdam (24 March)
- WBII March Event (IN-PERSON) – How Your Money Mindset Determines Your Success (28 March)
- DENISE JANNAH: SOUL & BLUES (24 March)
- The Best of Britain (28 March)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (30 March – 18 August)
- Signing session and preview Ode to the Netherlands @ Muzee (4 April)
- Rewire Festival – International festival for adventurous music (4-7 April)
- Art Lovers @ THUAS – Creativity amongst Conflict (11 April)
- Delirium @ Korzo (12 April)
- Jungle by Night @ PAARD (12 April)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (12 April – 11 August)
- Spring-special: Son d´été with the Cantamare Vocal Ensemble (13 April)
- Symphonic Floyd for War Child (13 April)
- New dance event Get In Sync on the Scheveningen Pier (13 April)
- Letters2Dance @ Korzo (13 April)
- Aleppo Cappella Amsterdam @ Amare (16 April)
- James Brandon Lewis @ PAARD (18 April)
- DANCE: THE END – PART 2 (20 April)
- The Jesus and Mary Chain @ PAARD (24 April)
- WBII April Event (IN-PERSON) – Digital Alchemy: Elevating your Business with 2024’s Key Tech Tools (25 April)
- The Chosen Haram Circus Theater Show (25 April)
- Orphée et Eurydice @ Amare (03 May)
- Unheard Music Festival @ Korzo (04 May)
- Urban Walk The Hague (09 May)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (14 – 15 May)
- India Dance Festival @ Korzo (16 May)
- BIG | BRAVE @ Paard (20 May)
- Sniester Festival The Hague (24-25 May)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- 2024 Dutch Comic Con @ Jaarbeurs Utrecht (21-23 June)
- Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
