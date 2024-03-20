WEEKEND SPECIAL
This weekend’s highlights include: Wereldreis Door Eigen Stad during which a wide range of cultural, religious and social organisations will also be opening their doors to visitors; The Movies That Matter festival; English language theatre with STET’s production of “We were promised Honey” and the English speaking Hague Comedy night with headliner Adam Field.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such Swan Lake at the World Forum and an Urban trail in Rotterdam
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
WERELDREIS DOOR EIGEN STAD (until 23 March)
More than 200 nationalities live and work in The Hague. People with diverse beliefs, backgrounds and lifestyles. Who have fascinating stories and are brimming with creativity and great initiatives.
In the week of 18 – 23 March, the gemeente is organising “Wereldreis door eigen stad” which translate to “World trip through your own city”. You are cordially invited to experience a week of culture and inspiration. Enjoy an exhibition opening, roller-skate to world music and attend the Urban Academy symposium. Also a wide range of cultural, religious and social organisations will also be opening their doors to visitors during this event.
To cap the week, organisations all over The Hague will open their doors to visitors on Saturday 23 March. They’ll be offering a programme packed with fun cultural activities including performances, workshops, guided church, mosque, temple and museum tours, and more. For more information click here.
Admission to all activities is free of charge.
2024 MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL (22 -30 March)
The Movies that Matter Festival 2024 will take place from 22 to 30 March at Filmhuis Den Haag and Theater aan het Spui. They will also be at various guest locations in the city and satellite locations throughout the Netherlands.
Films are at the heart of all Movies that Matter activities. But what makes a movie a movie that matters? All the films that are made are important in one way or another. They do not determine which films are important or not. They do determine which films we consider important or not. In the first instance, They select films on the basis of artistic quality. The film must utilise the possibilities of the medium in a stimulating or refreshing way. They also value the maker’s vision. With an idiosyncratic vision, they can give us an innovative picture of reality. They do not limit themselves to a form or genre. The common denominator of these films is that they deal with situations in which human dignity is at stake. In the selection they consider the urgency of the theme and the way in which the film can contribute to the knowledge and opinion of our audience.
STET WE WERE PROMISED HONEY (22 -24 March)
This weekend, you can see the STET production of “We were promised Honey”. A hopeful, hopeless prophecy for earth and humankind. A story of us, our future, of paradise and how we get there in the end. A lone performer tells the story of the future of the audience; what’s going to happen to them in the decades, centuries, millenia after the end of this show.
It’s the story of a baby born in a lighthouse, of someone on fire in the middle of the desert, of two lovers reunited in a flooded city, of a spaceship on the edge of a blackhole. Everything has already been decided. This is the story of the end.
HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE
Join The Hague Comedy night on Saturday 23 March for a night of laughs in English. There are two shows at 19:00 and 21:00. This show welcomes headliner Adam Fields (England), Feature: Stuart Kennedy (Scotland) and your MC host for the evening is Sharon Em (Ireland) The entire shows is in English.
Other events this weekend…
- PEPIJN’S COMEDY CLUB (20 March)
- THE HAGUE EFFECTIVE ALTRUISM MEETUP – MARCH (20 March)
- EMILY HUND: THE INFLUENCER INDUSTRY The Quest for Authenticity on Social Media (Amsterdam) (18 March)
- BANFF CENTRE MOUNTAIN FILM FESTIVAL WORLD TOUR (21 March)
- Pub Quiz @ The Hungry Mind (22 March)
- GYPSY JAZZ WORKSHOPS AT THE MUSIC ACADEMY (22 March and 5 April)
- BALKAN DAY AT THE MUSIC ACADEMY (23 March)
- For Love of The World: Philosophy, Technology & Art Festival in Delft (23 March)
- Swan Lake @ World Forum (23-24 March)
- Cirque Mania #17 @ Korzo (21-24 March)
- DISC Story Walk “There is something fishy in The Hague!” (24 March)
- DENISE JANNAH: SOUL & BLUES (24 March)
- Urban Trail Rotterdam (24 March)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
- Carla Klein – Close Distance (until 02 June)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- WBII March Event (IN-PERSON) – How Your Money Mindset Determines Your Success (28 March)
- The Best of Britain (28 March)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (30 March – 18 August)
- COLLABORATIVE FUTURES: NAVIGATING VALUE NETWORKS FOR LASTING IMPACT – INAUGURAL SPEECH DR. LILIYA TERZIEVA @ THE HAGUE UNIVERSITY OF APPLIED SCIENCES (2 April)
- Signing session and preview Ode to the Netherlands @ Muzee (4 April)
- Rewire Festival – International festival for adventurous music (4-7 April)
- A TASTE OF THE PHILIPPINES – RCTHM CHARITY FUNDRAISER (6 April)
- THE HAGUE NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE: PARENTING THE ADHD CHILD (10 April)
- Art Lovers @ THUAS – Creativity amongst Conflict (11 April)
- Delirium @ Korzo (12 April)
- Jungle by Night @ PAARD (12 April)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (12 April – 11 August)
- Spring-special: Son d´été with the Cantamare Vocal Ensemble (13 April)
- Symphonic Floyd for War Child (13 April)
- New dance event Get In Sync on the Scheveningen Pier (13 April)
- Letters2Dance @ Korzo (13 April)
- Aleppo Cappella Amsterdam @ Amare (16 April)
- James Brandon Lewis @ PAARD (18 April)
- DANCE: THE END – PART 2 (20 April)
- The Jesus and Mary Chain @ PAARD (24 April)
- WBII April Event (IN-PERSON) – Digital Alchemy: Elevating your Business with 2024’s Key Tech Tools (25 April)
- The Chosen Haram Circus Theater Show (25 April)
- Orphée et Eurydice @ Amare (03 May)
- Unheard Music Festival @ Korzo (04 May)
- Urban Walk The Hague (09 May)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (14 – 15 May)
- India Dance Festival @ Korzo (16 May)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE: FUN LOVIN’ CRIMINALS & RUDEBOY PLAY URBAN DANCE SQUAD (19 May)
- BIG | BRAVE @ Paard (20 May)
- Sniester Festival The Hague (24-25 May)
- 2024 DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL (28 May – 9 June)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- 2024 Dutch Comic Con @ Jaarbeurs Utrecht (21-23 June)
- Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
- 2024 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE (20 August – 1 September)
