This weekend’s highlights include: Wereldreis Door Eigen Stad during which a wide range of cultural, religious and social organisations will also be opening their doors to visitors; The Movies That Matter festival; English language theatre with STET’s production of “We were promised Honey” and the English speaking Hague Comedy night with headliner Adam Field.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such Swan Lake at the World Forum and an Urban trail in Rotterdam

WERELDREIS DOOR EIGEN STAD (until 23 March) More than 200 nationalities live and work in The Hague. People with diverse beliefs, backgrounds and lifestyles. Who have fascinating stories and are brimming with creativity and great initiatives. In the week of 18 – 23 March, the gemeente is organising “Wereldreis door eigen stad” which translate to “World trip through your own city”. You are cordially invited to experience a week of culture and inspiration. Enjoy an exhibition opening, roller-skate to world music and attend the Urban Academy symposium. Also a wide range of cultural, religious and social organisations will also be opening their doors to visitors during this event. To cap the week, organisations all over The Hague will open their doors to visitors on Saturday 23 March. They’ll be offering a programme packed with fun cultural activities including performances, workshops, guided church, mosque, temple and museum tours, and more. For more information click here. Admission to all activities is free of charge.

The Movies that Matter Festival 2024 will take place from 22 to 30 March at Filmhuis Den Haag and Theater aan het Spui. They will also be at various guest locations in the city and satellite locations throughout the Netherlands.

Films are at the heart of all Movies that Matter activities. But what makes a movie a movie that matters? All the films that are made are important in one way or another. They do not determine which films are important or not. They do determine which films we consider important or not. In the first instance, They select films on the basis of artistic quality. The film must utilise the possibilities of the medium in a stimulating or refreshing way. They also value the maker’s vision. With an idiosyncratic vision, they can give us an innovative picture of reality. They do not limit themselves to a form or genre. The common denominator of these films is that they deal with situations in which human dignity is at stake. In the selection they consider the urgency of the theme and the way in which the film can contribute to the knowledge and opinion of our audience.

This weekend, you can see the STET production of “We were promised Honey”. A hopeful, hopeless prophecy for earth and humankind. A story of us, our future, of paradise and how we get there in the end. A lone performer tells the story of the future of the audience; what’s going to happen to them in the decades, centuries, millenia after the end of this show.

It’s the story of a baby born in a lighthouse, of someone on fire in the middle of the desert, of two lovers reunited in a flooded city, of a spaceship on the edge of a blackhole. Everything has already been decided. This is the story of the end.