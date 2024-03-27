WEEKEND SPECIAL

This  Easter weekend’s  highlights  include:  visiting Keukenhof’s 75th  anniversary flower display, the final weekend of the Movies that Matter festival, The Best of Britain music  concert  in Veste,Delft and  the Eiber beer festival

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such a  Dancehall  party in the Paard and the opening of  the Ukrainian Diary exhibition at the Fotomuseum.  

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

KEUKENHOF IS OPEN (until 12 May)

In celebration of Keukenhof’s 75th anniversary, her Royal Highness Princess Margriet opened the anniversary edition of the flower display in Lisse.  Keukenhof will be open  to visitors until from 21 March to  12 May. 

Princess Margriet oversaw the official start of Keukenhof’s anniversary year by opening the Symphony of Colours concert. Musical director Eric van Tijn composed a unique track for the opening, blending classical music, contemporary pop and dance numbers. The concert and song selection, performed by soprano Laetitia Gerards, were an occasion to celebrate the dazzling colours and blooms of spring: the symbol of new life. Keukenhof’s Symphony of Colours concert heralds a new season while triumphantly celebrating 75 years of the park’s colourful history.

2024 MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL  (until 30 March)

The Movies that Matter Festival 2024 will take place from 22 to 30 March at Filmhuis Den Haag and Theater aan het Spui.  They  will also be at various guest locations in the city and satellite locations throughout the Netherlands.

Films are at the heart of all Movies that Matter activities. But what makes a movie a movie that matters? All the films that are made are important in one way or another. They do not determine which films are important or not. They  do determine which films we consider important or not. In the first instance,  They  select films on the basis of artistic quality. The film must utilise the possibilities of the medium in a stimulating or refreshing way.  They  also value the maker’s vision. With an idiosyncratic vision, they can give us an innovative picture of reality.  They  do not limit  themselves to a form or genre. The common denominator of these films is that they deal with situations in which human dignity is at stake. In the selection  they  consider the urgency of the theme and the way in which the film can contribute to the knowledge and opinion of our audience.

THE BEST OF BRITAIN  (28 March)

On Thursday 28 March   at the ‘The Best of Britain’  concert at the  Theater  de Veste,  Delft  you can look forward to  an evening filled  with the greatest hits from Great Britain.

With a spectacular program of the greatest hits from British  soil.  Music from The Beatles to Coldplay and from the sixties to the present is discussed and leads to a swinging celebration of recognition. Singers Syb van der Ploeg, Brenda Bee and Maarten Peters and  five top musicians provide nostalgia, but also play recent world hits, during a dazzling musical show in a wonderfully relaxed atmosphere. Britannia, rule the waves!

EIBER BEER FESTIVAL (29 -30 March)

The very first Eiber Beer Festival takes place  on  29 -30 March at the  Haags Hoog. It will be all about special beer tasting, fun, good food and live music. With the brewery on the sixth floor and the Haags Hoog greenhouse above it, it is the perfect location for a beer festival! At the Eiber Beer festival you will discover local breweries and taste beers that you may have never tasted!

Other events this weekend…

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary

