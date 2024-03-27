WEEKEND SPECIAL
This Easter weekend’s highlights include: visiting Keukenhof’s 75th anniversary flower display, the final weekend of the Movies that Matter festival, The Best of Britain music concert in Veste,Delft and the Eiber beer festival
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such a Dancehall party in the Paard and the opening of the Ukrainian Diary exhibition at the Fotomuseum.
KEUKENHOF IS OPEN (until 12 May)
In celebration of Keukenhof’s 75th anniversary, her Royal Highness Princess Margriet opened the anniversary edition of the flower display in Lisse. Keukenhof will be open to visitors until from 21 March to 12 May.
Princess Margriet oversaw the official start of Keukenhof’s anniversary year by opening the Symphony of Colours concert. Musical director Eric van Tijn composed a unique track for the opening, blending classical music, contemporary pop and dance numbers. The concert and song selection, performed by soprano Laetitia Gerards, were an occasion to celebrate the dazzling colours and blooms of spring: the symbol of new life. Keukenhof’s Symphony of Colours concert heralds a new season while triumphantly celebrating 75 years of the park’s colourful history.
2024 MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL (until 30 March)
The Movies that Matter Festival 2024 will take place from 22 to 30 March at Filmhuis Den Haag and Theater aan het Spui. They will also be at various guest locations in the city and satellite locations throughout the Netherlands.
Films are at the heart of all Movies that Matter activities. But what makes a movie a movie that matters? All the films that are made are important in one way or another. They do not determine which films are important or not. They do determine which films we consider important or not. In the first instance, They select films on the basis of artistic quality. The film must utilise the possibilities of the medium in a stimulating or refreshing way. They also value the maker’s vision. With an idiosyncratic vision, they can give us an innovative picture of reality. They do not limit themselves to a form or genre. The common denominator of these films is that they deal with situations in which human dignity is at stake. In the selection they consider the urgency of the theme and the way in which the film can contribute to the knowledge and opinion of our audience.
THE BEST OF BRITAIN (28 March)
On Thursday 28 March at the ‘The Best of Britain’ concert at the Theater de Veste, Delft you can look forward to an evening filled with the greatest hits from Great Britain.
With a spectacular program of the greatest hits from British soil. Music from The Beatles to Coldplay and from the sixties to the present is discussed and leads to a swinging celebration of recognition. Singers Syb van der Ploeg, Brenda Bee and Maarten Peters and five top musicians provide nostalgia, but also play recent world hits, during a dazzling musical show in a wonderfully relaxed atmosphere. Britannia, rule the waves!
EIBER BEER FESTIVAL (29 -30 March)
The very first Eiber Beer Festival takes place on 29 -30 March at the Haags Hoog. It will be all about special beer tasting, fun, good food and live music. With the brewery on the sixth floor and the Haags Hoog greenhouse above it, it is the perfect location for a beer festival! At the Eiber Beer festival you will discover local breweries and taste beers that you may have never tasted!
Other events this weekend…
- TREES, PILLARS OF LIFE: THE MESDAG COLLECTION’S EXHIBITION “TREES THAT TELL” (until 21 July)
- WBII March Event (IN-PERSON) – How Your Money Mindset Determines Your Success (28 March)
- JOHN ADAMS PRESENETS: JENNIFER CARLSON – DEMOCRACY BY BULLET? (28 March)
- DE DANSHAL DANCEHALL & CARIBBEAN SOUNDS (30 March)
- SUPERTRIBUTE THE BEST SUPERTRAMP TRIBUTE! (31 March)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (30 March – 18 August)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
- Carla Klein – Close Distance (until 02 June)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- COLLABORATIVE FUTURES: NAVIGATING VALUE NETWORKS FOR LASTING IMPACT – INAUGURAL SPEECH DR. LILIYA TERZIEVA @ THE HAGUE UNIVERSITY OF APPLIED SCIENCES (2 April)
- ART EXHIBITION ANALOGIE & DIVERSITEIT @ THE HAAGSE KUNSTKRING (3 – 28 April)
- Signing session and preview Ode to the Netherlands @ Muzee (4 April)
- Rewire Festival – International festival for adventurous music (4-7 April)
- GYPSY JAZZ WORKSHOPS AT THE MUSIC ACADEMY ( 5 April)
- MASTERPIECES AND DUTCH PREMIERES IN APRIL AT RESIDENTIE ORKEST THE HAGUE ( 5 April)
- A TASTE OF THE PHILIPPINES – RCTHM CHARITY FUNDRAISER (6 April)
- JUWELEN UIT DE BAROK (6 April)
- THE HAGUE NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE: PARENTING THE ADHD CHILD (10 April)
- Art Lovers @ THUAS – Creativity amongst Conflict (11 April)
- Delirium @ Korzo (12 April)
- Jungle by Night @ PAARD (12 April)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (12 April – 11 August)
- THE RESIDENTS IN CONCERT @ AMARE (13 April)
- Spring-special: Son d´été with the Cantamare Vocal Ensemble (13 April)
- Symphonic Floyd for War Child (13 April)
- New dance event Get In Sync on the Scheveningen Pier (13 April)
- Letters2Dance @ Korzo (13 April)
- Aleppo Cappella Amsterdam @ Amare (16 April)
- James Brandon Lewis @ PAARD (18 April)
- DANCE: THE END – PART 2 (20 April)
- The Jesus and Mary Chain @ PAARD (24 April)
- WBII April Event (IN-PERSON) – Digital Alchemy: Elevating your Business with 2024’s Key Tech Tools (25 April)
- The Chosen Haram Circus Theater Show (25 April)
- Orphée et Eurydice @ Amare (03 May)
- Unheard Music Festival @ Korzo (04 May)
- Urban Walk The Hague (09 May)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (14 – 15 May)
- India Dance Festival @ Korzo (16 May)
- THE WATERBOYS AT ZUIDERPARK LIVE (18 May)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE: FUN LOVIN’ CRIMINALS & RUDEBOY PLAY URBAN DANCE SQUAD (19 May)
- BIG | BRAVE @ Paard (20 May)
- Sniester Festival The Hague (24-25 May)
- 2024 DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL (28 May – 9 June)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- 2024 Dutch Comic Con @ Jaarbeurs Utrecht (21-23 June)
- Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
- 2024 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE (20 August – 1 September)
