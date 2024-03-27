WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This Easter weekend’s highlights include: visiting Keukenhof’s 75th anniversary flower display, the final weekend of the Movies that Matter festival, The Best of Britain music concert in Veste,Delft and the Eiber beer festival

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such a Dancehall party in the Paard and the opening of the Ukrainian Diary exhibition at the Fotomuseum.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend!

KEUKENHOF IS OPEN (until 12 May) In celebration of Keukenhof’s 75th anniversary, her Royal Highness Princess Margriet opened the anniversary edition of the flower display in Lisse. Keukenhof will be open to visitors until from 21 March to 12 May. Princess Margriet oversaw the official start of Keukenhof’s anniversary year by opening the Symphony of Colours concert. Musical director Eric van Tijn composed a unique track for the opening, blending classical music, contemporary pop and dance numbers. The concert and song selection, performed by soprano Laetitia Gerards, were an occasion to celebrate the dazzling colours and blooms of spring: the symbol of new life. Keukenhof’s Symphony of Colours concert heralds a new season while triumphantly celebrating 75 years of the park’s colourful history.

2024 MOVIES THAT MATTER FESTIVAL (until 30 March)

The Movies that Matter Festival 2024 will take place from 22 to 30 March at Filmhuis Den Haag and Theater aan het Spui. They will also be at various guest locations in the city and satellite locations throughout the Netherlands.

Films are at the heart of all Movies that Matter activities. But what makes a movie a movie that matters? All the films that are made are important in one way or another. They do not determine which films are important or not. They do determine which films we consider important or not. In the first instance, They select films on the basis of artistic quality. The film must utilise the possibilities of the medium in a stimulating or refreshing way. They also value the maker’s vision. With an idiosyncratic vision, they can give us an innovative picture of reality. They do not limit themselves to a form or genre. The common denominator of these films is that they deal with situations in which human dignity is at stake. In the selection they consider the urgency of the theme and the way in which the film can contribute to the knowledge and opinion of our audience.

On Thursday 28 March at the ‘The Best of Britain’ concert at the Theater de Veste, Delft you can look forward to an evening filled with the greatest hits from Great Britain.

With a spectacular program of the greatest hits from British soil. Music from The Beatles to Coldplay and from the sixties to the present is discussed and leads to a swinging celebration of recognition. Singers Syb van der Ploeg, Brenda Bee and Maarten Peters and five top musicians provide nostalgia, but also play recent world hits, during a dazzling musical show in a wonderfully relaxed atmosphere. Britannia, rule the waves!