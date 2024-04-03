WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This  weekend’s  highlights  include: the Rewire Festival  for adventurous music, Recombination  a fulldome fractal film at the  Museon Omniversum, the  craft fair Creaweek for hobbyists  and creatives and  a charity lunch and dinner  organised by The Rotary Club The Hague Metropolitan  the in aid of a library for the Iratag Elementary School in Palawan, Philippines.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as a  Queen  tribute band at the Veste in Delft  and of course Keukenhof is still open.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

If you are organising an event and you would like it  to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend!

Rewire Festival – International festival for adventurous music (4-7 April)

The  thirteenth edition of the Rewire Festival is  taking place in The Hague between 4 and 7 April 2024.

Rewire is an international music festival, that brings together a wide range of musical and interdisciplinary performances, specially commissioned works, club nights, installations, talks, screenings, and more.

Explore the full programme at rewirefestival.nl

RECOMBINATION @ MUSEON OMNIVERSUM DOME  (4 – 14 April)

Recombination is a fulldome fractal film that explores the visualization of musical abstraction. Julius Horsthuis collaborated with seven of his favorite musicians to create an abstract journey through music, space-time and mathematics.

This immersive film takes the viewer on a journey through realities that exist only in the digital space, but resemble faraway planets and the inner world of organic beings. Horsthuis uses fractals, which are the result of various mathematical formulas. Visualizing these fractals allows us to explore landscapes that appear to be straight from sci-fi.

The film features original music by composers Michael Stearns, David Levy, Max Cooper, Desert Dwellers, Ben Lukas Boysen, Temple Invisible and Ott.

CREAWEEKEND RIJSWIJK @ BROODFABRIEK  (5- 7 April)

On 5, 6 & 7 April,  during  the Creaweekend, the exhibition hall in De Broodfabriek, Rijswijk will be filled with new and well-known stallholders showing lots of different products in the field of hobby and creativity.
The stalls will again be well stocked and there will be lots of fun  including many workshops. It is the place to be for every creative person.

A TASTE OF THE PHILIPPINES – RCTHM CHARITY FUNDRAISER  (6 April)

 

On Saturday 6  April , The Rotary Club The Hague Metropolitan in partnership with JCI Puerto Princesa Kiao   are organising  a charity lunch and dinner in aid of a library for the Iratag Elementary School in Palawan, Philippines.

The project aims to establish a school library and provide essential educational materials. The school population is around 65% from one of the indigenous tribes in the area.

The charity fundraiser includes  a Filipino cuisine managed buffet, a raffle, bingo games, and live music as well as several prizes available for the Raffle and Bingo!

Other events this weekend…

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary

For more news and culture, sign up for our newsletter, take a look at the events calendar, browse our features and visit our Facebook page