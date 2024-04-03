WEEKEND SPECIAL
This weekend’s highlights include: the Rewire Festival for adventurous music, Recombination a fulldome fractal film at the Museon Omniversum, the craft fair Creaweek for hobbyists and creatives and a charity lunch and dinner organised by The Rotary Club The Hague Metropolitan the in aid of a library for the Iratag Elementary School in Palawan, Philippines.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a Queen tribute band at the Veste in Delft and of course Keukenhof is still open.
RECOMBINATION @ MUSEON OMNIVERSUM DOME (4 – 14 April)
Recombination is a fulldome fractal film that explores the visualization of musical abstraction. Julius Horsthuis collaborated with seven of his favorite musicians to create an abstract journey through music, space-time and mathematics.
This immersive film takes the viewer on a journey through realities that exist only in the digital space, but resemble faraway planets and the inner world of organic beings. Horsthuis uses fractals, which are the result of various mathematical formulas. Visualizing these fractals allows us to explore landscapes that appear to be straight from sci-fi.
The film features original music by composers Michael Stearns, David Levy, Max Cooper, Desert Dwellers, Ben Lukas Boysen, Temple Invisible and Ott.
CREAWEEKEND RIJSWIJK @ BROODFABRIEK (5- 7 April)
On 5, 6 & 7 April, during the Creaweekend, the exhibition hall in De Broodfabriek, Rijswijk will be filled with new and well-known stallholders showing lots of different products in the field of hobby and creativity.
The stalls will again be well stocked and there will be lots of fun including many workshops. It is the place to be for every creative person.
A TASTE OF THE PHILIPPINES – RCTHM CHARITY FUNDRAISER (6 April)
On Saturday 6 April , The Rotary Club The Hague Metropolitan in partnership with JCI Puerto Princesa Kiao are organising a charity lunch and dinner in aid of a library for the Iratag Elementary School in Palawan, Philippines.
The project aims to establish a school library and provide essential educational materials. The school population is around 65% from one of the indigenous tribes in the area.
The charity fundraiser includes a Filipino cuisine managed buffet, a raffle, bingo games, and live music as well as several prizes available for the Raffle and Bingo!
Other events this weekend…
- KEUKENHOF IS OPEN (until 12 May)
- ART EXHIBITION ANALOGIE & DIVERSITEIT @ THE HAAGSE KUNSTKRING (3 – 28 April)
- Signing session and preview Ode to the Netherlands @ Muzee (4 April)
- GYPSY JAZZ WORKSHOPS AT THE MUSIC ACADEMY ( 5 April)
- MASTERPIECES AND DUTCH PREMIERES IN APRIL AT RESIDENTIE ORKEST THE HAGUE ( 5 April)
- QUEEN THE MUSIC – A NIGHT AT THE OPERA (5 April)
- VERHALENSLAGER / THE STORYTELLER (5,13,25 April)
- JUWELEN UIT DE BAROK (6 April)
- FRESH! PRESENTS: SONGS OF RAGE AND IMPOTENCE | ALBUM RELEASE SHOW + NUFARO (7 April)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
- Carla Klein – Close Distance (until 02 June)
- TREES, PILLARS OF LIFE: THE MESDAG COLLECTION’S EXHIBITION “TREES THAT TELL” (until 21 July)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (until 18 August)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- International Coffee Monday Ypenburg (08 + 22 April, 13 + 27 May, 03 + 17 June, 1 July)
- THE HAGUE NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE: PARENTING THE ADHD CHILD (10 April)
- Art Lovers @ THUAS – Creativity amongst Conflict (11 April)
- Delirium @ Korzo (12 April)
- Jungle by Night @ PAARD (12 April)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (12 April – 11 August)
- THE RESIDENTS IN CONCERT @ AMARE (13 April)
- Spring-special: Son d´été with the Cantamare Vocal Ensemble (13 April)
- Symphonic Floyd for War Child (13 April)
- New dance event Get In Sync on the Scheveningen Pier (13 April)
- Letters2Dance @ Korzo (13 April)
- MASTERPIECES AND DUTCH PREMIERES IN APRIL AT RESIDENTIE ORKEST THE HAGUE ( 14, 19 & 26 April)
- Aleppo Cappella Amsterdam @ Amare (16 April)
- Open House Winford Bilingual The Hague (17 April)
- James Brandon Lewis @ PAARD (18 April)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER (14,18, 25 April, 9,10 & 26 May, 22 June and 22 Sept)
- DANCE: THE END – PART 2 (20 April)
- The Jesus and Mary Chain @ PAARD (24 April)
- WBII April Event (IN-PERSON) – Digital Alchemy: Elevating your Business with 2024’s Key Tech Tools (25 April)
- The Chosen Haram Circus Theater Show (25 April)
- Orphée et Eurydice @ Amare (03 May)
- 24-HOUR STAR WARS MARATHON INCLUDING BREAKFAST AT PATHÉ ( 3 May)
- Unheard Music Festival @ Korzo (04 May)
- STET ME AND MR JANSEN + ROOTED STORYTELLING WORKSHOP (4 May)
- 80S 90S NULLIES @ PAARD (4 May)
- Urban Walk The Hague (09 May)
- VOLUNTEER THE HAGUE – TOGETHER AT HOME VOLUNTEER FAIR (11 May)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (14 – 15 May)
- India Dance Festival @ Korzo (16 May)
- THE WATERBOYS AT ZUIDERPARK LIVE (18 May)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE: FUN LOVIN’ CRIMINALS & RUDEBOY PLAY URBAN DANCE SQUAD (19 May)
- BIG | BRAVE @ Paard (20 May)
- Sniester Festival The Hague (24-25 May)
- 2024 DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL (28 May – 9 June)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- TRUE COLORS – AKZONOBEL ART FOUNDATION AT KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (1 June – 29 September)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- 2024 Dutch Comic Con @ Jaarbeurs Utrecht (21-23 June)
- 40 UP DANCE PARTY @ PAARD (22 June)
- Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
- 2024 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE (20 August – 1 September)
