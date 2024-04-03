WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: the Rewire Festival for adventurous music, Recombination a fulldome fractal film at the Museon Omniversum, the craft fair Creaweek for hobbyists and creatives and a charity lunch and dinner organised by The Rotary Club The Hague Metropolitan the in aid of a library for the Iratag Elementary School in Palawan, Philippines.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a Queen tribute band at the Veste in Delft and of course Keukenhof is still open.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend!

Rewire Festival – International festival for adventurous music (4-7 April) The thirteenth edition of the Rewire Festival is taking place in The Hague between 4 and 7 April 2024. Rewire is an international music festival, that brings together a wide range of musical and interdisciplinary performances, specially commissioned works, club nights, installations, talks, screenings, and more. Explore the full programme at rewirefestival.nl

Recombination is a fulldome fractal film that explores the visualization of musical abstraction. Julius Horsthuis collaborated with seven of his favorite musicians to create an abstract journey through music, space-time and mathematics.

This immersive film takes the viewer on a journey through realities that exist only in the digital space, but resemble faraway planets and the inner world of organic beings. Horsthuis uses fractals, which are the result of various mathematical formulas. Visualizing these fractals allows us to explore landscapes that appear to be straight from sci-fi.

The film features original music by composers Michael Stearns, David Levy, Max Cooper, Desert Dwellers, Ben Lukas Boysen, Temple Invisible and Ott.

On 5, 6 & 7 April, during the Creaweekend, the exhibition hall in De Broodfabriek, Rijswijk will be filled with new and well-known stallholders showing lots of different products in the field of hobby and creativity.

The stalls will again be well stocked and there will be lots of fun including many workshops. It is the place to be for every creative person.