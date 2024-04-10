WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: The Funfair on the Malieveld, Delirium – a concert performed with 4 grand pianos, the Gin & Rum Festival in the Grote Kerk and “Get In Sync” a house and techno event on the Pier.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Lentebier festival at the Grote Markt and Keukenhof.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend!

FUNFAIR (KERMIS) ON THE MALIEVELD (until 27 April) From 5 to 27 April, the Kermis (funfair) is coming to town. The Malieveld will be transformed into a grand travelling amusement park with attractions for young and old, something for everyone and affordable! During the funfair in The Hague, the Dutch carnival company will once again present itself to the full with a selection of delicacies, fun games and a mix of nostalgic, modern and spectacular entertainment for children, youngsters and the older generation alike. Literally something for everyone, for young and old, for big and small, all age groups get their money’s worth!

On Friday 12 April at Korzo Theatre , you can witness Delirium, a concert performed with 4 grand pianos by the Ukrainian-Dutch composer Maxim Shalygin. Delirium is the latest chapter of his S I M I L A R series in which sound wizard Shalygin digs deep into the possibilities of ensembles consisting entirely of identical instruments.

Delirium is the latest part in this cycle, a piece with an instrumentation of four pianos that he composed for Muziekgebouw Amsterdam. Four top pianists – Tomoko Mukaiyama, Laura Sandee, Gerard Bouwhuis & Antonii Baryshevskyi – will interpret the nuances of Delirium.

The Gin & Rum Festival will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024 in De Grote Kerk, The Hague where you can drink the tastiest gins, rums and other cocktails. In the historic city centre, De Grote Kerk forms the backdrop for this edition. As well as drinks there will also be a Silent Disco and snacks.