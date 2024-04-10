WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: The Funfair on the Malieveld, Delirium – a concert performed with 4 grand pianos, the Gin & Rum Festival in the Grote Kerk and “Get In Sync” a house and techno event on the Pier.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Lentebier festival at the Grote Markt and Keukenhof.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
FUNFAIR (KERMIS) ON THE MALIEVELD (until 27 April)
“DELIRIUM” A CONCERT PERFORMED WITH 4 GRAND PIANOS (12 April)
On Friday 12 April at Korzo Theatre , you can witness Delirium, a concert performed with 4 grand pianos by the Ukrainian-Dutch composer Maxim Shalygin. Delirium is the latest chapter of his S I M I L A R series in which sound wizard Shalygin digs deep into the possibilities of ensembles consisting entirely of identical instruments.
Delirium is the latest part in this cycle, a piece with an instrumentation of four pianos that he composed for Muziekgebouw Amsterdam. Four top pianists – Tomoko Mukaiyama, Laura Sandee, Gerard Bouwhuis & Antonii Baryshevskyi – will interpret the nuances of Delirium.
GIN & RUM FESTIVAL 2024 (13 April)
The Gin & Rum Festival will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024 in De Grote Kerk, The Hague where you can drink the tastiest gins, rums and other cocktails. In the historic city centre, De Grote Kerk forms the backdrop for this edition. As well as drinks there will also be a Silent Disco and snacks.
NEW DANCE EVENT GET IN SYNC ON THE SCHEVENINGEN PIER (13 April)
On 13 April 2024 is the first edition of Get In Sync. A new dance event at an iconic location: The Pier in The Hague. With breath taking views over the North Sea and Scheveningen’s coastline, dancing at De Pier offers a unique experience above the waves, with the illuminated coast as a backdrop.
Get In Sync aims to become a fixture in organising house and techno events in the Hague region, with a wide programming of well-known and emerging DJs ranging from progressive and deep house to melodic techno and trance. The event starts at 19:00 and lasts until 01:00.
Other events this weekend…
- KEUKENHOF IS OPEN (until 12 May)
- ACME STUDIOS PRESENTS A SOLO EXHIBITION BY THE NOTED DUTCH PHOTOGRAPHER LOEK VAN VLIET (until 31 May)
- THE HAGUE NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE: PARENTING THE ADHD CHILD (10 April)
- CHATTING WITH PHOTOGRAPHERS CHRISTIAN VAN DER KOOY AND IGOR CHEKACHKOV @ THUAS (11 April)
- Art Lovers @ THUAS – Creativity amongst Conflict (11 April)
- PATCHWORK AND QUILT DAYS @ DE BROODFABRIEK RIJSWIJK (11 -13 April)
- Jungle by Night @ PAARD (12 April)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (12 April – 11 August)
- GROTE MARKT LENTEBIER FESTIVAL (12 -13 April)
- VERHALENSLAGER / THE STORYTELLER (13 April)
- THE RESIDENTS IN CONCERT @ AMARE (13 April)
- Spring-special: Son d´été with the Cantamare Vocal Ensemble (13 April)
- Symphonic Floyd for War Child (13 April)
- Letters2Dance @ Korzo (13 April)
- MASTERPIECES AND DUTCH PREMIERES IN APRIL AT RESIDENTIE ORKEST THE HAGUE ( 14 April)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- ART EXHIBITION ANALOGIE & DIVERSITEIT @ THE HAAGSE KUNSTKRING (until 28 April)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
- Carla Klein – Close Distance (until 02 June)
- TREES, PILLARS OF LIFE: THE MESDAG COLLECTION’S EXHIBITION “TREES THAT TELL” (until 21 July)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (until 18 August)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- Aleppo Cappella Amsterdam @ Amare (16 April)
- Open House Winford Bilingual The Hague (17 April)
- James Brandon Lewis @ PAARD (18 April)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER (14,18, 25 April, 9,10 & 26 May, 22 June and 22 Sept)
- MASTERPIECES AND DUTCH PREMIERES IN APRIL AT RESIDENTIE ORKEST THE HAGUE ( 19 & 26 April)
- DANCE: THE END – PART 2 (20 April)
- International Coffee Monday Ypenburg (22 April, 13 + 27 May, 03 + 17 June, 1 July)
- The Jesus and Mary Chain @ PAARD (24 April)
- THE HANDSHAKE WITH SIMON TILLER @ THE HAGUE HUMANITY HUB (24 April)
- YAMATO THE DRUMMERS OF JAPAN (24 April)
- WBII April Event (IN-PERSON) – Digital Alchemy: Elevating your Business with 2024’s Key Tech Tools (25 April)
- The Chosen Haram Circus Theater Show (25 April)
- VERHALENSLAGER / THE STORYTELLER (25 April)
- JUST PEACE MOVIE NIGHT – BLUE CARBON (25 April)
- TOUR OF THE ROYAL WAITING ROOM DEN HAAG HS STATION (28 April – 23 June)
- Orphée et Eurydice @ Amare (03 May)
- 24-HOUR STAR WARS MARATHON INCLUDING BREAKFAST AT PATHÉ ( 3 May)
- Unheard Music Festival @ Korzo (04 May)
- STET ME AND MR JANSEN + ROOTED STORYTELLING WORKSHOP (4 May)
- 80S 90S NULLIES @ PAARD (4 May)
- Urban Walk The Hague (09 May)
- VOLUNTEER THE HAGUE – TOGETHER AT HOME VOLUNTEER FAIR (11 May)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (14 – 15 May)
- India Dance Festival @ Korzo (16 May)
- THE WATERBOYS AT ZUIDERPARK LIVE (18 May)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE: FUN LOVIN’ CRIMINALS & RUDEBOY PLAY URBAN DANCE SQUAD (19 May)
- BIG | BRAVE @ Paard (20 May)
- MOMMY & ME @ THE HAGUE NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE (22 May)
- Sniester Festival The Hague (24-25 May)
- TASTE ALL THE FLAVOURS OF THE HAGUE’S CITY CENTRE ON SATURDAY 25 MAY DURING SHOPPINGNIGHT REMIX! (25 May)
- 2024 DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL (28 May – 9 June)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- TRUE COLORS – AKZONOBEL ART FOUNDATION AT KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (1 June – 29 September)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- 2024 Dutch Comic Con @ Jaarbeurs Utrecht (21-23 June)
- 40 UP DANCE PARTY @ PAARD (22 June)
- Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
- 2024 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE (20 August – 1 September)
