WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:   The Funfair on the Malieveld,  Delirium – a concert performed with 4 grand pianos,  the Gin & Rum Festival in the Grote Kerk  and “Get In Sync”   a house and techno event on the Pier.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  Lentebier festival  at the Grote Markt  and  Keukenhof.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

If you are organising an event and you would like it  to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend!

FUNFAIR (KERMIS) ON THE MALIEVELD  (until 27 April)

From 5 to 27 April,   the Kermis (funfair)  is coming to town.  The  Malieveld will  be transformed into a grand travelling amusement park with attractions for young and old, something for everyone and affordable!

During the funfair in The Hague, the Dutch carnival company will once again present itself to the full with a selection of delicacies, fun games and a mix of nostalgic, modern and spectacular entertainment for children, youngsters and the older generation alike. Literally something for everyone, for young and old, for big and small, all age groups get their money’s worth!

“DELIRIUM” A CONCERT PERFORMED WITH 4 GRAND PIANOS   (12 April)

On Friday  12 April  at  Korzo Theatre ,  you can witness  Delirium,  a concert performed with 4 grand pianos  by the  Ukrainian-Dutch composer Maxim Shalygin.    Delirium  is the latest chapter of   his  S I M I L A R  series in which  sound wizard Shalygin digs deep into the possibilities of ensembles consisting entirely of identical instruments.

Delirium is the latest part in this cycle, a piece with an instrumentation of four pianos that he composed for Muziekgebouw Amsterdam.  Four top pianists – Tomoko Mukaiyama, Laura Sandee, Gerard Bouwhuis & Antonii Baryshevskyi – will interpret the nuances of Delirium.

GIN & RUM FESTIVAL 2024 (13 April)

The Gin & Rum Festival will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2024 in De Grote Kerk,  The Hague where you can drink the tastiest gins, rums and other cocktails.  In the historic city centre, De Grote Kerk forms the backdrop for this edition.  As  well  as drinks there will also be a Silent Disco and snacks.

NEW DANCE EVENT GET IN SYNC ON THE SCHEVENINGEN PIER  (13 April)

On 13 April 2024 is the first edition of Get In Sync. A new dance event at an iconic location: The Pier in The Hague. With breath taking views over the North Sea and Scheveningen’s coastline, dancing at De Pier offers a unique experience above the waves, with the illuminated coast as a backdrop.

Get In Sync aims to become a fixture in organising house and techno events in the Hague region, with a wide programming of well-known and emerging DJs ranging from progressive and deep house to melodic techno and trance. The event starts at 19:00 and lasts until 01:00.

 

Other events this weekend…

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary

For more news and culture, sign up for our newsletter, take a look at the events calendar, browse our features and visit our Facebook page