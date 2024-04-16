WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights include: saxophonist James Brandon Lewis performing at the Paard, the dance performace The End – part 2 at the Korzo, American Grammy-nominated harpist Brandee Younger at the Paard and 60 minutes of climate good news with the American Netherlander comedian Greg Shapiro.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the Fun fair on the Malieveld and a A Salute to Jeff Beck at the Boerderij

James Brandon Lewis @ PAARD (18 April) On Thursday 18 April James Brandon Lewis will be performing in the Paard. In 2021, the saxophonist and composer James Brandon Lewis had a career breakthrough with his tenth album, The Jesup Wagon. Inspired by the mobile agricultural education efforts of inventor George Washington Carver, the song cycle was hailed by critics for its dreamlike mosaic of gospel, folk-blues and catcalling brass bands. Anyone who has seen Lewis perform live knows that there are no limits to his playing. He is a technically gifted tenor saxophonist who always surrounds himself with great musicians and passionately propels his wonderfully dynamic playing into adventure. Sometimes tight and melodic, he explores his emotional paths.

On Saturday 20 April at the Korzo, “With an intriguing mix of movement, music, light, and video, The End – part 2 explores a world of shifting relationships: between the three performers, between the performers and video, between live and pre-recorded.

The performance blurs the distinction between seeing and being seen and feels like a collection of short stories where energy, stillness, sensitivity, distortion, and longing confront and meet each other. The performers show different sides of themselves and, eventually, dissolve physical boundaries—even in opposition, our individual spaces can be shared.

Brandee Younger, an American Grammy-nominated harpist who caused a stir as she became the first black female solo artist to be nominated in the Best Instrumental Composition category for her song “Beautiful Is Black” at the 2022 ceremony, will perform at the Paard on Sunday 21 April.

Working with artists like Beyoncé, John Legend, Lauryn Hill and more, she demonstrates her ability to seamlessly integrate the harp into arrangements and venues where it has previously been overlooked. Younger’s performances are a testament to her deep love for and exemplary mastery of the instrument.