WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: saxophonist James Brandon Lewis performing at the Paard, the dance performace The End – part 2 at the Korzo, American Grammy-nominated harpist Brandee Younger at the Paard and 60 minutes of climate good news with the American Netherlander comedian Greg Shapiro.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the Fun fair on the Malieveld and a A Salute to Jeff Beck at the Boerderij
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend!
James Brandon Lewis @ PAARD (18 April)
DANCE: THE END – PART 2 (20 April)
On Saturday 20 April at the Korzo, “With an intriguing mix of movement, music, light, and video, The End – part 2 explores a world of shifting relationships: between the three performers, between the performers and video, between live and pre-recorded.
The performance blurs the distinction between seeing and being seen and feels like a collection of short stories where energy, stillness, sensitivity, distortion, and longing confront and meet each other. The performers show different sides of themselves and, eventually, dissolve physical boundaries—even in opposition, our individual spaces can be shared.
BRANDEE YOUNGER @ PAARD (21 April)
Brandee Younger, an American Grammy-nominated harpist who caused a stir as she became the first black female solo artist to be nominated in the Best Instrumental Composition category for her song “Beautiful Is Black” at the 2022 ceremony, will perform at the Paard on Sunday 21 April.
Working with artists like Beyoncé, John Legend, Lauryn Hill and more, she demonstrates her ability to seamlessly integrate the harp into arrangements and venues where it has previously been overlooked. Younger’s performances are a testament to her deep love for and exemplary mastery of the instrument.
GREG SHAPIRO SAVES THE CLIMATE 60 MINUTES OF CLIMATE GOOD NEWS (21 April)
On Sunday 21 April, comedian Greg Shapiro is in The Hague to share an hour of uplifting environmental game-changers and asks “Why aren’t we ALL doing this?” In the Netherlands alone, there are solar-powered cars, wind-powered trains, garbage-powered trucks – and homes heated by cow poop (warning: contents are not vegan).
Other events this weekend…
- Game Night | Drag Music Bingo @ The Social Hub (20 April)
- FUNFAIR (KERMIS) ON THE MALIEVELD (until 27 April)
- KEUKENHOF IS OPEN (until 12 May)
- FUNGI: WEB OF LIFE AND THE GREEN CAMERA 2024 @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 31 August)
- Aleppo Cappella Amsterdam @ Amare (16 April)
- Open House Winford Bilingual The Hague (17 April)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER (18 April)
- MASTERPIECES AND DUTCH PREMIERES IN APRIL AT RESIDENTIE ORKEST THE HAGUE (19 April)
- AKUA NARU @ PAARD (19 April)
- HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT – FEATURING ANUVAB PAL (INDIA) @ BRANOUL THEATRE (20 April)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- ART EXHIBITION ANALOGIE & DIVERSITEIT @ THE HAAGSE KUNSTKRING (until 28 April)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
- ACME STUDIOS PRESENTS A SOLO EXHIBITION BY THE NOTED DUTCH PHOTOGRAPHER LOEK VAN VLIET (until 31 May)
- Carla Klein – Close Distance (until 02 June)
- TREES, PILLARS OF LIFE: THE MESDAG COLLECTION’S EXHIBITION “TREES THAT TELL” (until 21 July)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (until 11 August)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (until 18 August)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- International Coffee Monday Ypenburg (22 April, 13 + 27 May, 03 + 17 June, 1 July)
- The Jesus and Mary Chain @ PAARD (24 April)
- THE HANDSHAKE WITH SIMON TILLER @ THE HAGUE HUMANITY HUB (24 April)
- YAMATO THE DRUMMERS OF JAPAN (24 April)
- WBII April Event (IN-PERSON) – Digital Alchemy: Elevating your Business with 2024’s Key Tech Tools (25 April)
- The Chosen Haram Circus Theater Show (25 April)
- VERHALENSLAGER / THE STORYTELLER (25 April)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER (25 April, 9,10 & 26 May, 22 June and 22 Sept)
- JUST PEACE MOVIE NIGHT – BLUE CARBON (25 April)
- MASTERPIECES AND DUTCH PREMIERES IN APRIL AT RESIDENTIE ORKEST THE HAGUE ( 26 April)
- TOUR OF THE ROYAL WAITING ROOM DEN HAAG HS STATION (28 April – 23 June)
- Orphée et Eurydice @ Amare (03 May)
- 24-HOUR STAR WARS MARATHON INCLUDING BREAKFAST AT PATHÉ ( 3 May)
- Unheard Music Festival @ Korzo (04 May)
- STET ME AND MR JANSEN + ROOTED STORYTELLING WORKSHOP (4 May)
- 80S 90S NULLIES @ PAARD (4 May)
- COMING HOME TO YOUR BREATH- BREATHWORK FOR COMMUNAL WELLNESS (4 May)
- KEUKENHOF CONCERT, A JOURNEY THROUGH 75 YEARS OF MUSIC (8 May)
- Urban Walk The Hague (09 May)
- GRIMM’S FAIRY TALES @ KORZO (10 May)
- VOLUNTEER THE HAGUE – TOGETHER AT HOME VOLUNTEER FAIR (11 May)
- SYMPHONIC JUNCTION: CHARLIE CHAPLIN’S THE CIRCUS @ PAARD (11 May)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (14 – 15 May)
- India Dance Festival @ Korzo (16 May)
- THE WATERBOYS AT ZUIDERPARK LIVE (18 May)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE: FUN LOVIN’ CRIMINALS & RUDEBOY PLAY URBAN DANCE SQUAD (19 May)
- BIG | BRAVE @ Paard (20 May)
- MOMMY & ME @ THE HAGUE NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE (22 May)
- Sniester Festival The Hague (24-25 May)
- TASTE ALL THE FLAVOURS OF THE HAGUE’S CITY CENTRE ON SATURDAY 25 MAY DURING SHOPPINGNIGHT REMIX! (25 May)
- 2024 DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL (28 May – 9 June)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- TRUE COLORS – AKZONOBEL ART FOUNDATION AT KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (1 June – 29 September)
- FEMALE CHOIR PIHLAJA WILL PERFORM THREE CONCERTS IN THE HAGUE IN JUNE (7 -9 June)
- BLACK SABBATH – THE BALLET – BIRMINGHAM ROYAL BALLET IN ROTTERDAM (12 – 15 June)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- 2024 Dutch Comic Con @ Jaarbeurs Utrecht (21-23 June)
- 40 UP DANCE PARTY @ PAARD (22 June)
- Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
- 2024 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE (20 August – 1 September)
- THE DANDY WARHOLS & THE BLACK ANGELS AND SHOEGAZE-Y DOUBLE BILL @ PAARD (23 September)
For more news and culture, sign up for our newsletter, take a look at the events calendar, browse our features and visit our Facebook page