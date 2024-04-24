WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: Koningnacht – The Life I live Festival in the city centre on Friday night, Yamato the drummers of Japan performing at the Stadstheater Zoetermeer; The Chosen Haram a STET/Korzo circus theatre show production and the reopening of Japanese Garden on Sunday.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the King’s Day activities in many neighbourhoods and the Scottish alternative band The Jesus and Mary Chain performing at the Paard.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend!
KONINGSNACHT – THE LIFE I LIVE FESTIVAL(26 April)
YAMATO THE DRUMMERS OF JAPAN (24 April)
YAMATO – the Drummers of Japan are back in the Netherlands this spring with their new performance ‘Hinotori’ – The Wings of the Phoenix. They will be performing in Stadstheater Zoetermeer on 24 April.
They use Japanese Taiko drums and other traditional Japanese instruments to give a performance with overwhelming sound, energy and emotion!
The Chosen Haram Circus Theater Show (25 April)
The Chosen Haram by Sadiq Ali tells the story of two gay men, their chance meeting through a dating app, the highs and lows of their relationship and the barriers they must overcome, both social and cultural, in seeking happiness and personal fulfilment.
A heady mix of love, drugs and Islam this unique and complex take on circus, performed on two Chinese Poles, is emotionally candid and heart-warming with moments of humour and joy.
The story unfolds with gravity-defying tricks and extraordinary movement. The show deals with themes around sexuality, chemsex, faith, addiction and connection-an exploration into the personal struggles faced by many people whose upbringing contradicts their personal truths, and how this can lead to self-destructive behaviour.
It is based on a combination of Ali’s’ personal experience, as well as interviews with members of the LGBTQ+ community who identify as (ex) Muslim.
JAPANESE GARDEN REOPENS FOR SPRING (27 April – 9 June)
The Japanese Garden in Clingendael Park will be open again this spring from Saturday 27 April to Sunday 9 June 11 from 10:00 to 20:00.
The magnificent Japanese Garden can be visited only during a short period of the year, due to its fragility. It’s the only Japanese garden in the Netherlands and dates from around 1910 and therefore has a high historical value.
The Japanese Garden (‘Japanse Tuin’) was created in the beginning of the 20th century by the former owner of the country estate of Clingendael, Marguerite M. Baroness van Brienen (1871-1939), also called Lady Daisy. Lady Daisy sailed off a number of times by ship to Japan and brought back to the Netherlands a number of lanterns, a water cask, sculptures, the pavilion, the little bridges and several plants.
Other events this weekend…
- FUNFAIR (KERMIS) ON THE MALIEVELD (until 27 April)
- KEUKENHOF IS OPEN (until 12 May)
- The Jesus and Mary Chain @ PAARD (24 April)
- THE HANDSHAKE WITH SIMON TILLER @ THE HAGUE HUMANITY HUB (24 April)
- WBII April Event (IN-PERSON) – Digital Alchemy: Elevating your Business with 2024’s Key Tech Tools (25 April)
- VERHALENSLAGER / THE STORYTELLER (25 April)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER (25 April)
- JUST PEACE MOVIE NIGHT – BLUE CARBON (25 April)
- MASTERPIECES AND DUTCH PREMIERES IN APRIL AT RESIDENTIE ORKEST THE HAGUE ( 26 April)
- TOUR OF THE ROYAL WAITING ROOM DEN HAAG HS STATION (28 April – 23 June)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- ART EXHIBITION ANALOGIE & DIVERSITEIT @ THE HAAGSE KUNSTKRING (until 28 April)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
- ACME STUDIOS PRESENTS A SOLO EXHIBITION BY THE NOTED DUTCH PHOTOGRAPHER LOEK VAN VLIET (until 31 May)
- Carla Klein – Close Distance (until 02 June)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- TREES, PILLARS OF LIFE: THE MESDAG COLLECTION’S EXHIBITION “TREES THAT TELL” (until 21 July)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (until 11 August)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (until 18 August)
- FUNGI: WEB OF LIFE AND THE GREEN CAMERA 2024 @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 31 August)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- DE TROMMEL VAN DE VRIJBUITER (THE FREEBOOTER’S DRUM) @ HAAGSE KUNSTKRING, (1 -24 May)
- DISCOVER OUR DEEPEST MYSTERIES IN ‘GOD, SCIENCE AND OUR SEARCH FOR MEANING’ BY DAN BROWN IN THE DOME, MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (2 May – 2 June)
- Orphée et Eurydice @ Amare (03 May)
- 24-HOUR STAR WARS MARATHON INCLUDING BREAKFAST AT PATHÉ ( 3 May)
- Unheard Music Festival @ Korzo (04 May)
- STET ME AND MR JANSEN + ROOTED STORYTELLING WORKSHOP (4 May)
- 80S 90S NULLIES @ PAARD (4 May)
- COMING HOME TO YOUR BREATH- BREATHWORK FOR COMMUNAL WELLNESS (4 May)
- KEUKENHOF CONCERT, A JOURNEY THROUGH 75 YEARS OF MUSIC (8 May)
- Urban Walk The Hague (09 May)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER (9,10 & 26 May, 22 June and 22 Sept)
- GRIMM’S FAIRY TALES @ KORZO (10 May)
- VOLUNTEER THE HAGUE – TOGETHER AT HOME VOLUNTEER FAIR (11 May)
- SYMPHONIC JUNCTION: CHARLIE CHAPLIN’S THE CIRCUS @ PAARD (11 May)
- AATG PRESENTS: THE PRISONER OF CHILLON (12 May)
- International Coffee Monday Ypenburg ( 13 + 27 May, 03 + 17 June, 1 July)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (14 – 15 May)
- India Dance Festival @ Korzo (16 May)
- THE ART OF SOFT SELLING IN 74 MINUTES @ THE HAGUE TECH (16 May)
- THE WATERBOYS AT ZUIDERPARK LIVE (18 May)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE: FUN LOVIN’ CRIMINALS & RUDEBOY PLAY URBAN DANCE SQUAD (19 May)
- BIG | BRAVE @ Paard (20 May)
- MOMMY & ME @ THE HAGUE NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE (22 May)
- Sniester Festival The Hague (24-25 May)
- TASTE ALL THE FLAVOURS OF THE HAGUE’S CITY CENTRE ON SATURDAY 25 MAY DURING SHOPPINGNIGHT REMIX! (25 May)
- 2024 DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL (28 May – 9 June)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- TRUE COLORS – AKZONOBEL ART FOUNDATION AT KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (1 June – 29 September)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE: RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC (7-8 June)
- FEMALE CHOIR PIHLAJA WILL PERFORM THREE CONCERTS IN THE HAGUE IN JUNE (7 -9 June)
- BLACK SABBATH – THE BALLET – BIRMINGHAM ROYAL BALLET IN ROTTERDAM (12 – 15 June)
- BECOMING ESCHER: A LACQUERWARE BOX FULL OF SURPRISES (14 June – 15 September)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- 2024 Dutch Comic Con @ Jaarbeurs Utrecht (21-23 June)
- 40 UP DANCE PARTY @ PAARD (22 June)
- Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
- 2024 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE (20 August – 1 September)
- THE DANDY WARHOLS & THE BLACK ANGELS AND SHOEGAZE-Y DOUBLE BILL @ PAARD (23 September)
- CANADIAN FOLK SINGER-SONGWRITER KAIA KATER @ PAARD (6 October)
- RACOON @ PAARD (21 November)
For more news and culture, sign up for our newsletter, take a look at the events calendar, browse our features and visit our Facebook page