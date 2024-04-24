WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: Koningnacht – The Life I live Festival in the city centre on Friday night, Yamato the drummers of Japan performing at the Stadstheater Zoetermeer; The Chosen Haram a STET/Korzo circus theatre show production and the reopening of Japanese Garden on Sunday.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the King’s Day activities in many neighbourhoods and the Scottish alternative band The Jesus and Mary Chain performing at the Paard.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend!

KONINGSNACHT – THE LIFE I LIVE FESTIVAL(26 April) On the night before Koningdag (Kings day), the city centre is transformed into a free Koningsnach (King’s night) festival called The Life I Live. With performances by up-and-coming and established artists from The Hague and surrounding areas as well as an extensive palette of genres on four festival stages, the Hofvijver, Kerkplein, Grote Markt and Lange Voorhout. This year the Grote Markt presents a real Sniester stage (after the famous Sniester festival). On the Kerkplein you will experience the best Dutch mix masters (m/f) with extra attention to feel-good electronics and beats. On the other stages you will experience a healthy dose of ‘off the beaten track’ hip hop and ‘sounds from the past’ that will make an irrevocable comeback in 2024: happy hardcore, blues, broken beats, country/Americana and Italo disco! For the full line up check out the festival website.

YAMATO – the Drummers of Japan are back in the Netherlands this spring with their new performance ‘Hinotori’ – The Wings of the Phoenix. They will be performing in Stadstheater Zoetermeer on 24 April.

They use Japanese Taiko drums and other traditional Japanese instruments to give a performance with overwhelming sound, energy and emotion!

The Chosen Haram by Sadiq Ali tells the story of two gay men, their chance meeting through a dating app, the highs and lows of their relationship and the barriers they must overcome, both social and cultural, in seeking happiness and personal fulfilment.

A heady mix of love, drugs and Islam this unique and complex take on circus, performed on two Chinese Poles, is emotionally candid and heart-warming with moments of humour and joy.

The story unfolds with gravity-defying tricks and extraordinary movement. The show deals with themes around sexuality, chemsex, faith, addiction and connection-an exploration into the personal struggles faced by many people whose upbringing contradicts their personal truths, and how this can lead to self-destructive behaviour.

It is based on a combination of Ali’s’ personal experience, as well as interviews with members of the LGBTQ+ community who identify as (ex) Muslim.