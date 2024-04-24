WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:  Koningnacht – The Life I live Festival  in the city centre on Friday night, Yamato the drummers of Japan performing at the  Stadstheater Zoetermeer;  The Chosen Haram a STET/Korzo circus theatre show  production  and   the reopening of  Japanese Garden on Sunday.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  the  King’s Day activities in many neighbourhoods and  the Scottish alternative  band  The Jesus and Mary Chain performing at the Paard.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

If you are organising an event and you would like it  to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend!

KONINGSNACHT – THE LIFE I LIVE FESTIVAL(26 April)

On the night before  Koningdag (Kings day), the city centre is transformed into a free Koningsnach  (King’s night) festival  called  The Life I Live. With performances by up-and-coming and established artists from The Hague and surrounding areas as well as  an extensive palette of genres on four  festival stages,  the Hofvijver, Kerkplein, Grote Markt and Lange Voorhout.

This year the Grote Markt presents a real Sniester stage (after the famous Sniester festival). On  the Kerkplein you will experience the best Dutch mix masters (m/f) with extra attention to feel-good electronics and beats. On the other stages you will experience a healthy dose of ‘off the beaten track’ hip hop and ‘sounds from the past’ that will make an irrevocable comeback in 2024: happy hardcore, blues, broken beats, country/Americana and Italo disco!

For the full line up  check out  the festival website.

YAMATO THE DRUMMERS OF JAPAN  (24 April)

YAMATO – the Drummers of Japan are back in the Netherlands this spring with their new performance ‘Hinotori’ – The Wings of the Phoenix.   They will be performing in  Stadstheater Zoetermeer on 24 April.

They use Japanese Taiko drums and other traditional Japanese instruments to give a performance with overwhelming sound, energy and emotion!

The Chosen Haram Circus Theater Show (25 April)

The Chosen Haram by Sadiq Ali tells the story of two gay men, their chance meeting through a dating app, the highs and lows of their relationship and the barriers they must overcome, both social and cultural, in seeking happiness and personal fulfilment.

A heady mix of love, drugs and Islam this unique and complex take on circus, performed on two Chinese Poles, is emotionally candid and heart-warming with moments of humour and joy.

The story unfolds with gravity-defying tricks and extraordinary movement. The show deals with themes around sexuality, chemsex, faith, addiction and connection-an exploration into the personal struggles faced by many people whose upbringing contradicts their personal truths, and how this can lead to self-destructive behaviour.

It is based on a combination of Ali’s’ personal experience, as well as interviews with members of the LGBTQ+ community who identify as (ex) Muslim.

JAPANESE GARDEN REOPENS FOR SPRING  (27 April – 9 June)

The Japanese Garden in Clingendael  Park will be open again this spring from Saturday 27 April  to Sunday 9  June 11 from 10:00  to 20:00.

The magnificent Japanese Garden can be visited only during a short period of the year, due to its fragility. It’s the only Japanese garden in the Netherlands and dates  from around 1910 and therefore has a high historical value.

The Japanese Garden (‘Japanse Tuin’) was created in the beginning of the 20th century by the former owner of the country estate of Clingendael, Marguerite M. Baroness van Brienen (1871-1939), also called Lady Daisy. Lady Daisy sailed off a number of times by ship to Japan and brought back to the Netherlands a number of lanterns, a water cask, sculptures, the pavilion, the little bridges and several plants.

Other events this weekend…

ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION

Upcoming dates for your diary

For more news and culture, sign up for our newsletter, take a look at the events calendar, browse our features and visit our Facebook page