Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: Bevrijdingsfestival (Liberation festival) on the Malieveld, a full dome film about ‘God, Science and our Search for Meaning’, a 24 hours Star Wars marathon at the Pathé and the STET production of “Me and Mr Jansen”.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a free conscious breathing workshop and 80’s, 90’s and nullies party at the Paard.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

16TH BEVRIJDINGSFESTIVAL (LIBERATION FESTIVAL) THE HAGUE (5 May) The Bevrijdingsfestival (Liberation Festival ) The Hague takes place on Sunday 5 May with a strong substantive program including stand-up comedy, a Freedom College, a talk show and of course a lot of music. The free festival takes place on the Malieveld and in the adjacent Provincial House. On 5 May 5, the liberation of the Netherlands from the Second World War in 1945 is celebrated, but it is also reflects on the lack of freedom elsewhere in the world. Every year on Liberation Day, the Netherlands reflects on the importance of freedom, democracy and the rule of law. In addition, May 5 is also a day to realize that freedom is fragile.

The new full dome film ‘God, Science and our Search for Meaning’ will be exclusively shown in the Dome, Museon-Omniversum from 2 May to 2 June 2024. A film written and narrated by international bestselling author Dan Brown. Immerse yourself in science and religion to make sense of the world’s oldest questions. It is a film that connects seamlessly with the world of psychology, philosophy, mindfulness and rituals.

Cultures around the world have asked themselves big questions since the beginning of time, such as: how did the universe come to be, what is its meaning and what is our role in it? Religions, with symbols and rituals, and science have tried to answer them.

But the more our scientific knowledge developed, the bigger the questions became. God, Science, and Our Search for Meaning is a one-of-a-kind Planetarium show that explores humankind’s oldest questions, offers exciting new possibilities, and unveils the startling interplay between science and religion as they both strive to illuminate our deepest mysteries.

The full dome film will be shown in its original, English-language version without subtitles.

Experience the Force: a never-before-seen marathon in the Netherlands

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars Episode I, there will also be an epic, over 24-hour Star Wars Marathon at Pathé Spuimarkt in The Hague. From Friday morning 3 May to Saturday morning 4 May, all nine parts of the legendary saga will be shown on the big screen.

This has never happened before in the Netherlands. After a great day and night full of adventures, Pathé will provide a delicious breakfast for all visitors.

Also to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, this classic will be temporarily screened in all Pathé cinemas from 3 May.