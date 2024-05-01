WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: Bevrijdingsfestival (Liberation festival) on the Malieveld, a full dome film about ‘God, Science and our Search for Meaning’, a 24 hours Star Wars marathon at the Pathé and the STET production of “Me and Mr Jansen”.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a free conscious breathing workshop and 80’s, 90’s and nullies party at the Paard.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend!
16TH BEVRIJDINGSFESTIVAL (LIBERATION FESTIVAL) THE HAGUE (5 May)
The Bevrijdingsfestival (Liberation Festival ) The Hague takes place on Sunday 5 May with a strong substantive program including stand-up comedy, a Freedom College, a talk show and of course a lot of music. The free festival takes place on the Malieveld and in the adjacent Provincial House.
DISCOVER OUR DEEPEST MYSTERIES IN ‘GOD, SCIENCE AND OUR SEARCH FOR MEANING’ BY DAN BROWN IN THE DOME, MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (2 May – 2 June)
The new full dome film ‘God, Science and our Search for Meaning’ will be exclusively shown in the Dome, Museon-Omniversum from 2 May to 2 June 2024. A film written and narrated by international bestselling author Dan Brown. Immerse yourself in science and religion to make sense of the world’s oldest questions. It is a film that connects seamlessly with the world of psychology, philosophy, mindfulness and rituals.
Cultures around the world have asked themselves big questions since the beginning of time, such as: how did the universe come to be, what is its meaning and what is our role in it? Religions, with symbols and rituals, and science have tried to answer them.
But the more our scientific knowledge developed, the bigger the questions became. God, Science, and Our Search for Meaning is a one-of-a-kind Planetarium show that explores humankind’s oldest questions, offers exciting new possibilities, and unveils the startling interplay between science and religion as they both strive to illuminate our deepest mysteries.
The full dome film will be shown in its original, English-language version without subtitles.
24-HOUR STAR WARS MARATHON INCLUDING BREAKFAST AT PATHÉ ( 3 May)
Experience the Force: a never-before-seen marathon in the Netherlands
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars Episode I, there will also be an epic, over 24-hour Star Wars Marathon at Pathé Spuimarkt in The Hague. From Friday morning 3 May to Saturday morning 4 May, all nine parts of the legendary saga will be shown on the big screen.
This has never happened before in the Netherlands. After a great day and night full of adventures, Pathé will provide a delicious breakfast for all visitors.
Also to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, this classic will be temporarily screened in all Pathé cinemas from 3 May.
STET ME AND MR JANSEN + ROOTED STORYTELLING WORKSHOP (4 May)
On Saturday 4 May at the Theatre aan het Spui you can watch the STET production of Me and Mr. Jansen. It is an engaging solo storytelling show that invites the audience to venture beyond concepts such as “right” and “wrong”. Who plays innocent, and who wears the traitor’s costume? Can we even choose which roles we play or are we nothing but figures trapped in the wheel of history, endlessly repeating our parts?
Other events this weekend…
- KEUKENHOF IS OPEN (until 12 May)
- DE TROMMEL VAN DE VRIJBUITER (THE FREEBOOTER’S DRUM) @ HAAGSE KUNSTKRING, (1 -24 May)
- Orphée et Eurydice @ Amare (3 May)
- Unheard Music Festival @ Korzo (4 May)
- 80S 90S NULLIES @ PAARD (4 May)
- COMING HOME TO YOUR BREATH- BREATHWORK FOR COMMUNAL WELLNESS (4 May)
- THE HAGUE COMMEMORATES 4 MAY IN THE GROTE KERK (4 May)
- HI THE HAGUE STUDENT EXPERIENCE AT LIBERATION FESTIVAL (5 May)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- ART EXHIBITION ANALOGIE & DIVERSITEIT @ THE HAAGSE KUNSTKRING (until 28 April)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
- ACME STUDIOS PRESENTS A SOLO EXHIBITION BY THE NOTED DUTCH PHOTOGRAPHER LOEK VAN VLIET (until 31 May)
- Carla Klein – Close Distance (until 02 June)
- JAPANESE GARDEN REOPENS FOR SPRING (until 9 June)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- TOUR OF THE ROYAL WAITING ROOM DEN HAAG HS STATION (until 23 June)
- TREES, PILLARS OF LIFE: THE MESDAG COLLECTION’S EXHIBITION “TREES THAT TELL” (until 21 July)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (until 11 August)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (until 18 August)
- FUNGI: WEB OF LIFE AND THE GREEN CAMERA 2024 @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 31 August)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- KEUKENHOF CONCERT, A JOURNEY THROUGH 75 YEARS OF MUSIC (8 May)
- Urban Walk The Hague (09 May)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER (9,10 & 26 May, 22 June and 22 Sept)
- GRIMM’S FAIRY TALES @ KORZO (10 May)
- VOLUNTEER THE HAGUE – TOGETHER AT HOME VOLUNTEER FAIR (11 May)
- SYMPHONIC JUNCTION: CHARLIE CHAPLIN’S THE CIRCUS @ PAARD (11 May)
- AATG PRESENTS: THE PRISONER OF CHILLON (12 May)
- International Coffee Monday Ypenburg ( 13 + 27 May, 03 + 17 June, 1 July)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (14 – 15 May)
- India Dance Festival @ Korzo (16 May)
- THE ART OF SOFT SELLING IN 74 MINUTES @ THE HAGUE TECH (16 May)
- THE WATERBOYS AT ZUIDERPARK LIVE (18 May)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE: FUN LOVIN’ CRIMINALS & RUDEBOY PLAY URBAN DANCE SQUAD (19 May)
- BIG | BRAVE @ Paard (20 May)
- INTERNATIONAL CONCERT FOR CONNECTION WITH MÄDCHENCHOR HAMBURG (20 May)
- MOMMY & ME @ THE HAGUE NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE (22 May)
- Sniester Festival The Hague (24-25 May)
- TASTE ALL THE FLAVOURS OF THE HAGUE’S CITY CENTRE ON SATURDAY 25 MAY DURING SHOPPINGNIGHT REMIX! (25 May)
- 2024 DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL (28 May – 9 June)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- TRUE COLORS – AKZONOBEL ART FOUNDATION AT KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (1 June – 29 September)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE: RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC (7-8 June)
- FEMALE CHOIR PIHLAJA WILL PERFORM THREE CONCERTS IN THE HAGUE IN JUNE (7 -9 June)
- BLACK SABBATH – THE BALLET – BIRMINGHAM ROYAL BALLET IN ROTTERDAM (12 – 15 June)
- SHIRMA ROUSE AND THE ROYAL AIR FORCE ORCHESTRA – SOUL IN THE PARK: CELEBRATING ARETHA FRANKLIN (13 June)
- MAURA BIAVA EXHIBITION @ ESHER IN HET PALEIS (14 June – 15 September)
- BECOMING ESCHER: A LACQUERWARE BOX FULL OF SURPRISES (14 June – 15 September)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- AATG NIGHT ON BROADWAY (21 -23 June)
- 2024 Dutch Comic Con @ Jaarbeurs Utrecht (21-23 June)
- 40 UP DANCE PARTY @ PAARD (22 June)
- Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- 2024 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE (20 August – 1 September)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
- TAPT FESTIVAL THE HAGUE (30 – 21 August)
- TREVOR NOAH – OFF THE RECORD @ ROTTERDAM AHOY (10 September)
- THE DANDY WARHOLS & THE BLACK ANGELS AND SHOEGAZE-Y DOUBLE BILL @ PAARD (23 September)
- CANADIAN FOLK SINGER-SONGWRITER KAIA KATER @ PAARD (6 October)
- RACOON @ PAARD (21 November)
