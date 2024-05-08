WEEKEND SPECIAL

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:  a chance to visit some  unique and special locations in the  city during  “Urban Walk The Hague”; Bob Marley tribute band “Rootsriders” will help you celebrate the 40th anniversary of his  “Legend” album;  Volunteer  The Hague is organising a supersized version of the Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair at the Amare and The English language theatre groups AATG are staging a production of Lord Byron’s masterpiece “The Prisoner of Chillon”.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  Latin GRAMMY-winner, Eladio Carrión performing at the Paard,  the Charlie Chaplin  film  “The Circus” with the film score being played live by the The Residentie Orkest and it is your last chance to visit Keukenhof.

Urban Walk The Hague (9 May)

Discovering the city, being sporty and visiting beautiful places – it’s all possible with the seventh edition of Urban Walk Den Haag.

On Ascension Day, Thursday 9 May, The Hague is ready to welcome walking enthusiasts for a unique urban adventure. In 2023, many participants discovered the most beautiful spots of the city. This year, walkers can enjoy a revamped route full of unique and special locations.

BOB MARLEY TRIBUTE BAND: ROOTSRIDERS FEAT. MO ALI @ PAARD  (10 May)

The Bob Marley tribute  band  Rootsriders were  founded to commemorate  25th anniversary  of the death of the reggae superstar.   Over the years the band has grown into a permanent fixture in the Dutch live circuit. The current  lead singer, Mo Ali from Sudan, was found via social media. In 2024, the band, one of the most famous Bob Marley tribute bands in the world, will hit the road to extensively celebrate the 40th anniversary of Marley’s album ‘Legend’. They will  jamming  in PAARD on May 10!

VOLUNTEER THE HAGUE – TOGETHER AT HOME VOLUNTEER FAIR  (11 May)

 

After the great turnout at our events last year, the Volunteer The Hague team is excited to be planning their  next fun and informative event. Please join them  on Saturday, 11 May from 11:00 to 17:00 at Amare for a supersized version of the Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair titled Together at Home.

This time, their  event will be taking place in an even bigger venue in the heart of The Hague – with nearly 100 organizations eager to take on board internationals!

AATG PRESENTS: THE PRISONER OF CHILLON  (12 May)

The AATG breathes new life into Lord Byron’s masterpiece The Prisoner of Chillon. Famously called “mad, bad and dangerous to know,” Lord Byron wrote his 392-line poem in 1816, telling the story of Bonivard, a freedom fighter imprisoned at the Castle of Chillon in Switzerland. It describes Bonivard’s agonizing martyrdom for his courageously defended religious beliefs.

The AATG’s One Act play is a unique adaptation of one of the most beautiful and powerful works in the English language.

