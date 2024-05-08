WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: a chance to visit some unique and special locations in the city during “Urban Walk The Hague”; Bob Marley tribute band “Rootsriders” will help you celebrate the 40th anniversary of his “Legend” album; Volunteer The Hague is organising a supersized version of the Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair at the Amare and The English language theatre groups AATG are staging a production of Lord Byron’s masterpiece “The Prisoner of Chillon”.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Latin GRAMMY-winner, Eladio Carrión performing at the Paard, the Charlie Chaplin film “The Circus” with the film score being played live by the The Residentie Orkest and it is your last chance to visit Keukenhof.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend!
Urban Walk The Hague (9 May)
Discovering the city, being sporty and visiting beautiful places – it’s all possible with the seventh edition of Urban Walk Den Haag.
On Ascension Day, Thursday 9 May, The Hague is ready to welcome walking enthusiasts for a unique urban adventure. In 2023, many participants discovered the most beautiful spots of the city. This year, walkers can enjoy a revamped route full of unique and special locations.
BOB MARLEY TRIBUTE BAND: ROOTSRIDERS FEAT. MO ALI @ PAARD (10 May)
The Bob Marley tribute band Rootsriders were founded to commemorate 25th anniversary of the death of the reggae superstar. Over the years the band has grown into a permanent fixture in the Dutch live circuit. The current lead singer, Mo Ali from Sudan, was found via social media. In 2024, the band, one of the most famous Bob Marley tribute bands in the world, will hit the road to extensively celebrate the 40th anniversary of Marley’s album ‘Legend’. They will jamming in PAARD on May 10!
VOLUNTEER THE HAGUE – TOGETHER AT HOME VOLUNTEER FAIR (11 May)
After the great turnout at our events last year, the Volunteer The Hague team is excited to be planning their next fun and informative event. Please join them on Saturday, 11 May from 11:00 to 17:00 at Amare for a supersized version of the Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair titled Together at Home.
This time, their event will be taking place in an even bigger venue in the heart of The Hague – with nearly 100 organizations eager to take on board internationals!
AATG PRESENTS: THE PRISONER OF CHILLON (12 May)
The AATG breathes new life into Lord Byron’s masterpiece The Prisoner of Chillon. Famously called “mad, bad and dangerous to know,” Lord Byron wrote his 392-line poem in 1816, telling the story of Bonivard, a freedom fighter imprisoned at the Castle of Chillon in Switzerland. It describes Bonivard’s agonizing martyrdom for his courageously defended religious beliefs.
The AATG’s One Act play is a unique adaptation of one of the most beautiful and powerful works in the English language.
Other events this weekend…
- KEUKENHOF IS OPEN (until 12 May)
- KEUKENHOF CONCERT, A JOURNEY THROUGH 75 YEARS OF MUSIC (8 May)
- ELADIO CARRION @ PAARD (9 May)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER (9 -10 May,)
- BLOWUP ART THE HAGUE (9 May – 2 June)
- GRIMM’S FAIRY TALES @ KORZO (10 May))
- SYMPHONIC JUNCTION: CHARLIE CHAPLIN’S THE CIRCUS @ PAARD (11 May)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
- DE TROMMEL VAN DE VRIJBUITER (THE FREEBOOTER’S DRUM) @ HAAGSE KUNSTKRING, (until 24 May)
- ACME STUDIOS PRESENTS A SOLO EXHIBITION BY THE NOTED DUTCH PHOTOGRAPHER LOEK VAN VLIET (until 31 May)
- Carla Klein – Close Distance (until 2 June)
- JAPANESE GARDEN REOPENS FOR SPRING (until 9 June)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- TOUR OF THE ROYAL WAITING ROOM DEN HAAG HS STATION (until 23 June)
- TREES, PILLARS OF LIFE: THE MESDAG COLLECTION’S EXHIBITION “TREES THAT TELL” (until 21 July)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (until 11 August)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (until 18 August)
- FUNGI: WEB OF LIFE AND THE GREEN CAMERA 2024 @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 31 August)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER (26 May, 22 June and 22 Sept)
- International Coffee Monday Ypenburg ( 13 + 27 May, 03 + 17 June, 1 July)
- THE ARTS SOCIETY THE HAGUE LECTURE – LORD FITZWILLIAM AND HIS BEQUEST TO CAMBRIDGE (14 May)
- OPERA2DAY – J.S. Bach – de Apocalyps (14 – 15 May)
- India Dance Festival @ Korzo (16 May)
- THE ART OF SOFT SELLING IN 74 MINUTES @ THE HAGUE TECH (16 May)
- FEMALE VENTURES NETWORKING DRINKS IN DELFT – MAY (16 May)
- THE WATERBOYS AT ZUIDERPARK LIVE (18 May)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE: FUN LOVIN’ CRIMINALS & RUDEBOY PLAY URBAN DANCE SQUAD (19 May)
- BIG | BRAVE @ Paard (20 May)
- INTERNATIONAL CONCERT FOR CONNECTION WITH MÄDCHENCHOR HAMBURG (20 May)
- MOMMY & ME @ THE HAGUE NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE (22 May)
- WBII MAY EVENT – EMPOWERING EFFICIENCY: UNLEASHING THE POTENTIAL OF AI IN BUSINESS (23 May)
- Sniester Festival The Hague (24-25 May)
- TASTE ALL THE FLAVOURS OF THE HAGUE’S CITY CENTRE ON SATURDAY 25 MAY DURING SHOPPINGNIGHT REMIX! (25 May)
- ST JOHN & ST PHILIP BOOK FAIR (25 May)
- 2024 DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL (28 May – 9 June)
- AGISM DISCUSSION @ THE HAGUE NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE (29 May)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- TRUE COLORS – AKZONOBEL ART FOUNDATION AT KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (1 June – 29 September)
- IRISH AFTERNOON AT MUZEE (2 June)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE: RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC (7-8 June)
- FEMALE CHOIR PIHLAJA WILL PERFORM THREE CONCERTS IN THE HAGUE IN JUNE (7 -9 June)
- BLACK SABBATH – THE BALLET – BIRMINGHAM ROYAL BALLET IN ROTTERDAM (12 – 15 June)
- SHIRMA ROUSE AND THE ROYAL AIR FORCE ORCHESTRA – SOUL IN THE PARK: CELEBRATING ARETHA FRANKLIN (13 June)
- MAURA BIAVA EXHIBITION @ ESCHER IN HET PALEIS (14 June – 15 September)
- BECOMING ESCHER: A LACQUERWARE BOX FULL OF SURPRISES (14 June – 15 September)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- AATG NIGHT ON BROADWAY (21 -23 June)
- 2024 Dutch Comic Con @ Jaarbeurs Utrecht (21-23 June)
- SUMMER CONCERT SUMMERSOUNDS 2024: A MUSICAL TRAVEL GUIDE (22 June)
- 40 UP DANCE PARTY @ PAARD (22 June)
- Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- 2024 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE (20 August – 1 September)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
- TAPT FESTIVAL THE HAGUE (30 – 31 August)
- TREVOR NOAH – OFF THE RECORD @ ROTTERDAM AHOY (10 September)
- THE DANDY WARHOLS & THE BLACK ANGELS AND SHOEGAZE-Y DOUBLE BILL @ PAARD (23 September)
- CANADIAN FOLK SINGER-SONGWRITER KAIA KATER @ PAARD (6 October)
- RACOON @ PAARD (21 November)
For more news and culture, sign up for our newsletter, take a look at the events calendar, browse our features and visit our Facebook page