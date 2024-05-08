WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: a chance to visit some unique and special locations in the city during “Urban Walk The Hague”; Bob Marley tribute band “Rootsriders” will help you celebrate the 40th anniversary of his “Legend” album; Volunteer The Hague is organising a supersized version of the Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair at the Amare and The English language theatre groups AATG are staging a production of Lord Byron’s masterpiece “The Prisoner of Chillon”.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Latin GRAMMY-winner, Eladio Carrión performing at the Paard, the Charlie Chaplin film “The Circus” with the film score being played live by the The Residentie Orkest and it is your last chance to visit Keukenhof.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend!

Urban Walk The Hague (9 May) Discovering the city, being sporty and visiting beautiful places – it’s all possible with the seventh edition of Urban Walk Den Haag. On Ascension Day, Thursday 9 May, The Hague is ready to welcome walking enthusiasts for a unique urban adventure. In 2023, many participants discovered the most beautiful spots of the city. This year, walkers can enjoy a revamped route full of unique and special locations.

The Bob Marley tribute band Rootsriders were founded to commemorate 25th anniversary of the death of the reggae superstar. Over the years the band has grown into a permanent fixture in the Dutch live circuit. The current lead singer, Mo Ali from Sudan, was found via social media. In 2024, the band, one of the most famous Bob Marley tribute bands in the world, will hit the road to extensively celebrate the 40th anniversary of Marley’s album ‘Legend’. They will jamming in PAARD on May 10!

After the great turnout at our events last year, the Volunteer The Hague team is excited to be planning their next fun and informative event. Please join them on Saturday, 11 May from 11:00 to 17:00 at Amare for a supersized version of the Mix & Match Volunteer Job Fair titled Together at Home. This time, their event will be taking place in an even bigger venue in the heart of The Hague – with nearly 100 organizations eager to take on board internationals!