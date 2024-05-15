WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights include: the Indian Dance Festival at the Korzo; The Hague’s Pride Festival; the British- Irish rock band, The Waterboys performing at the Zuiderpark open theatre and an unique evening at Museon-Omniversum with screening of documentary film “The Call of the Wisdom Keepers”.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as New York rap rock trio Fun Lovin’ Criminals performing at the Zuiderpark Theatre and the Japanese Garden is still open.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend!

India Dance Festival @ Korzo (16 – 26 May) From 16 – 26 May, a new edition of India Dance Festival kicks off at Korzo. And you are invited! For 10 days, the festival celebrates Indian dance and culture with workshops, introductions, artists talks and performances that can be seen in the Netherlands for the first time. Experience the unprecedented richness of Indian dance with intense performances that are both classical and contemporary. Since 2011, the India Dance Festival has been unprecedented in the dance world where classical styles like Bharatanatyam and Kathak merge with intense, new interpretations by talented makers. A festival where leading companies and up-and-coming choreographers from The Netherlands and abroad meet. The festival opens with the grand spectacle opera Cloud Messengeren. A must- see during the festival is the international hit Fires of Varanasi from the renowned Ragamala Dance Company.

Pride The Hague is back in 2024! Get ready for a packed programme of cultural, social and sporting activities and, of course, one big celebration of diversity! With this year’s Pride Walk on Saturday 18 May as the crown jewel of The Hague Pride.

Zuiderpark lives return to the Zuiderpark Open-air Theatre on Saturday 18 May with the British- Irish rock band, The Waterboys. Frontman Mike Scott is considered one of the best British songwriters of the past 40 years: well-known artists such as Ellie Goulding, Rod Stewart and Prince covered songs by the now 61-year-old legend.