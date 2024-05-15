WEEKEND SPECIAL

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:  the Indian Dance Festival  at the Korzo; The Hague’s Pride Festival; the British- Irish  rock band, The Waterboys performing at  the Zuiderpark open theatre and  an unique evening at  Museon-Omniversum  with screening of  documentary  film “The Call of the Wisdom Keepers”.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  New York rap rock trio Fun Lovin’ Criminals performing at the  Zuiderpark Theatre  and the Japanese Garden is still open.

India Dance Festival @ Korzo (16 – 26 May)

From 16 – 26  May, a new edition of India Dance Festival kicks off at Korzo. And you are invited! For 10 days,  the  festival celebrates  Indian dance and culture with workshops, introductions, artists talks and performances that can  be seen in the Netherlands for the first time. Experience the unprecedented richness of Indian dance with intense performances that are both classical and contemporary.

Since 2011, the India Dance Festival has been unprecedented in the dance world where classical styles like Bharatanatyam and Kathak merge with intense, new interpretations by talented makers. A festival where leading companies and up-and-coming choreographers from The Netherlands and abroad meet.

The festival  opens  with the grand spectacle opera Cloud Messengeren.  A must- see during the festival  is  the  international hit Fires of Varanasi from the renowned Ragamala Dance Company.

2024 PRIDE THE HAGUE  (17 -19 May)

Pride The Hague is back in 2024! Get ready for a packed programme of cultural, social and sporting activities and, of course, one big celebration of diversity! With this year’s Pride Walk on Saturday 18 May as the crown jewel of The Hague Pride.

THE WATERBOYS AT ZUIDERPARK LIVE  (18 May)

Zuiderpark lives  return to  the  Zuiderpark  Open-air Theatre on  Saturday 18 May   with  the  British- Irish  rock band, The Waterboys.  Frontman Mike Scott is considered one of the best British songwriters of the past 40 years: well-known artists such as Ellie Goulding, Rod Stewart and Prince covered songs by the now 61-year-old legend.

KIVA – THE CALL OF THE WISDOM KEEPERS @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (16 + 30 May)

On Thursday  evening  you can meet two  Wisdom keepers. Women who are close to nature and have learned their powers and wisdom from their ancestors.  During an  unique evening in Museon-Omniversum with the documentary  film screening of “The Call of the Wisdom Keepers”, live music before and after the film by Anna Fernhout, and afterwards Q&A with Indigenous Wisdom Keepers: Cheryl Angel (Lakota Elder – USA), Carola Esparza (Mapuche tradition – Chile) and Raquel Haug (KIVA Wisdom Keeper – Netherlands).

