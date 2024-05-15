WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: the Indian Dance Festival at the Korzo; The Hague’s Pride Festival; the British- Irish rock band, The Waterboys performing at the Zuiderpark open theatre and an unique evening at Museon-Omniversum with screening of documentary film “The Call of the Wisdom Keepers”.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as New York rap rock trio Fun Lovin’ Criminals performing at the Zuiderpark Theatre and the Japanese Garden is still open.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend!
India Dance Festival @ Korzo (16 – 26 May)
From 16 – 26 May, a new edition of India Dance Festival kicks off at Korzo. And you are invited! For 10 days, the festival celebrates Indian dance and culture with workshops, introductions, artists talks and performances that can be seen in the Netherlands for the first time. Experience the unprecedented richness of Indian dance with intense performances that are both classical and contemporary.
Since 2011, the India Dance Festival has been unprecedented in the dance world where classical styles like Bharatanatyam and Kathak merge with intense, new interpretations by talented makers. A festival where leading companies and up-and-coming choreographers from The Netherlands and abroad meet.
The festival opens with the grand spectacle opera Cloud Messengeren. A must- see during the festival is the international hit Fires of Varanasi from the renowned Ragamala Dance Company.
2024 PRIDE THE HAGUE (17 -19 May)
Pride The Hague is back in 2024! Get ready for a packed programme of cultural, social and sporting activities and, of course, one big celebration of diversity! With this year’s Pride Walk on Saturday 18 May as the crown jewel of The Hague Pride.
THE WATERBOYS AT ZUIDERPARK LIVE (18 May)
Zuiderpark lives return to the Zuiderpark Open-air Theatre on Saturday 18 May with the British- Irish rock band, The Waterboys. Frontman Mike Scott is considered one of the best British songwriters of the past 40 years: well-known artists such as Ellie Goulding, Rod Stewart and Prince covered songs by the now 61-year-old legend.
On Thursday evening you can meet two Wisdom keepers. Women who are close to nature and have learned their powers and wisdom from their ancestors. During an unique evening in Museon-Omniversum with the documentary film screening of “The Call of the Wisdom Keepers”, live music before and after the film by Anna Fernhout, and afterwards Q&A with Indigenous Wisdom Keepers: Cheryl Angel (Lakota Elder – USA), Carola Esparza (Mapuche tradition – Chile) and Raquel Haug (KIVA Wisdom Keeper – Netherlands).
Other events this weekend…
- THE ART OF SOFT SELLING IN 74 MINUTES @ THE HAGUE TECH (16 May)
- FEMALE VENTURES NETWORKING DRINKS IN DELFT – MAY (16 May)
- A HAGUE PEACE EXPEDITION: TOUR 125 YEARS THE CITY OF PEACE AND LAW (17 May)
- WALKING TOUR OF THE HAGUE INTERNATIONAL ZONE WITH MARTIN BORN (17 May)
- THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM DOME (18 May – 26 June)
- BADINGS ILLUMINATED @ DE BARTHKAPEL (19 May)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE: FUN LOVIN’ CRIMINALS & RUDEBOY PLAY URBAN DANCE SQUAD (19 May)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- Spotlight on the Children of the Hague School Exhibition (until 20 May 2024)
- DE TROMMEL VAN DE VRIJBUITER (THE FREEBOOTER’S DRUM) @ HAAGSE KUNSTKRING, (until 24 May)
- ACME STUDIOS PRESENTS A SOLO EXHIBITION BY THE NOTED DUTCH PHOTOGRAPHER LOEK VAN VLIET (until 31 May)
- Carla Klein – Close Distance (until 2 June)
- BLOWUP ART THE HAGUE ( until 2 June)
- JAPANESE GARDEN REOPENS FOR SPRING (until 9 June)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- TOUR OF THE ROYAL WAITING ROOM DEN HAAG HS STATION (until 23 June)
- TREES, PILLARS OF LIFE: THE MESDAG COLLECTION’S EXHIBITION “TREES THAT TELL” (until 21 July)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (until 11 August)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (until 18 August)
- FUNGI: WEB OF LIFE AND THE GREEN CAMERA 2024 @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 31 August)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- BIG | BRAVE @ Paard (20 May)
- INTERNATIONAL CONCERT FOR CONNECTION WITH MÄDCHENCHOR HAMBURG (20 May)
- MOMMY & ME @ THE HAGUE NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE (22 May)
- BORDERKITCHEN PRESENTS – MUSTANSAR HUSSAIN TARAR (22 May)
- WBII MAY EVENT – EMPOWERING EFFICIENCY: UNLEASHING THE POTENTIAL OF AI IN BUSINESS (23 May)
- THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM DOME (23 May – 16 June)
- Sniester Festival The Hague (24-25 May)
- DUTCH BEER TASTING FESTIVAL 2024 (24 -26 May)
- TASTE ALL THE FLAVOURS OF THE HAGUE’S CITY CENTRE ON SATURDAY 25 MAY DURING SHOPPINGNIGHT REMIX! (25 May)
- ST JOHN & ST PHILIP BOOK FAIR (25 May)
- DELFT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL @ THEATER DE VESTE DELFT (26 May)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER (26 May, 22 June and 22 Sept)
- International Coffee Monday Ypenburg (27 May, 3 & 17 June, 1 July)
- 2024 DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL (28 May – 9 June)
- AGISM DISCUSSION @ THE HAGUE NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE (29 May)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- OPEN HOUSE WINFORD BILINGUAL THE HAGUE (1 JUNE) (1 June)
- TRUE COLORS – AKZONOBEL ART FOUNDATION AT KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (1 June – 29 September)
- IRISH AFTERNOON AT MUZEE (2 June)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE: RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC (7-8 June)
- FEMALE CHOIR PIHLAJA WILL PERFORM THREE CONCERTS IN THE HAGUE IN JUNE (7 -9 June)
- BLACK SABBATH – THE BALLET – BIRMINGHAM ROYAL BALLET IN ROTTERDAM (12 – 15 June)
- SHIRMA ROUSE AND THE ROYAL AIR FORCE ORCHESTRA – SOUL IN THE PARK: CELEBRATING ARETHA FRANKLIN (13 June)
- BUYUK DISKO @ PAARD (14 June)
- MAURA BIAVA EXHIBITION @ ESCHER IN HET PALEIS (14 June – 15 September)
- BECOMING ESCHER: A LACQUERWARE BOX FULL OF SURPRISES (14 June – 15 September)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- AATG NIGHT ON BROADWAY (21 -23 June)
- 2024 Dutch Comic Con @ Jaarbeurs Utrecht (21-23 June)
- SUMMER CONCERT SUMMERSOUNDS 2024: A MUSICAL TRAVEL GUIDE (22 June)
- 40 UP DANCE PARTY @ PAARD (22 June)
- 2024 KADEROCK (28 – 29 June)
- Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- 2024 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE (20 August – 1 September)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
- TAPT FESTIVAL THE HAGUE (30 – 31 August)
- HOLLOW COVES @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (6 September)
- TREVOR NOAH – OFF THE RECORD @ ROTTERDAM AHOY (10 September)
- THE DANDY WARHOLS & THE BLACK ANGELS AND SHOEGAZE-Y DOUBLE BILL @ PAARD (23 September)
- CANADIAN FOLK SINGER-SONGWRITER KAIA KATER @ PAARD (6 October)
- RACOON @ PAARD (21 November)
For more news and culture, sign up for our newsletter, take a look at the events calendar, browse our features and visit our Facebook page