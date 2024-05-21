WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights include: the 10th edition of Sniester, the alternative musical festival in the city centre, a Beer Tasting Festival in the Grote Kerk, the St John & St Philip Book Fair and Bunker Day where during guided tours, walks and short lectures discover how soldiers lived in the bunkers during the WWII.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Nomfusi, the Afrosoul vocalist and songwriter from South Africa performing at the Amare, The Hague ShoppingNight, the largest shopping event in the Netherlands and the India Dance Festival.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com
Enjoy your weekend!
Sniester Festival The Hague (24-25 May)
The 10th edition of this annual alternative musical festival will hit The Hague on 24-25 May with bands from around the world.
At Sniester you can listen and watch performances from more than 90 bands. From emerging to established, local to international and from electronic indie to ripping guitars. No crowd barriers, no big names, Sniester is about real action and real love for real music.
Sniester started in 2013 as a passion project by a couple of programmers from The Hague. Getting sick of the same list of expensive, but not necessarily good names on every festival poster, they thought the time was right for a festival with room for nothing but quality and originality.
DUTCH BEER TASTING FESTIVAL 2024 (24 -26 May)
The Dutch Beer Tasting Festival takes place for the 10th time from Friday 24 May to Sunday 26 May 26 in the Grote Kerk in the city centre. During the festival, beer lovers can enjoy many different types of beer in a relaxed atmosphere and unique setting.
For three days, more than 40 Dutch breweries (from large to microbreweries) will present more than 250 beers at the Dutch Beer Tasting Festival. During the festival there is the opportunity to talk to brewers about their beers and the brewing process. Various interesting master classes are given by expert beer connoisseurs, in which you can learn more about the various beer styles.
ST JOHN & ST PHILIP BOOK FAIR (25 May)
The St John & St Philip Book Fair will be held at the Church Hall (Riouwstraat 2, The Hague) on Saturday 25 May from 10:30 to 15:00.
Massive amounts of 2nd hand books in English, Dutch and other languages – fiction, non-fiction, art books, children’s books – don’t miss this!
THE HAGUE BUNKER DAY (25 May)
Along the coast of the Netherlands, many traces of the Second World War can still be found. The bunkers, built as part of the Atlantic Wall, are the most prominent. On Saturday 25 May 25 from 10:00 to 17:00, many bunkers from Zeeland to the Wadden Islands will be open together during Bunker Day.
The concrete colossi often have limited access. Sometimes sunk in the sand or taken over by nature, they still tell the story of the German occupation. During guided tours, walks and short lectures, the visitor discovers how soldiers lived in the bunkers and what influence the Atlantic Wall had on the many coastal inhabitants.
There are several bunkers in The Hague region that will be open. However, the Scheveningen bunkers will not be open. The entire program can be viewed at the website of Bunker Day
Other events this weekend…
- MOMMY & ME @ THE HAGUE NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE (22 May)
- BORDERKITCHEN PRESENTS – MUSTANSAR HUSSAIN TARAR (22 May)
- WBII MAY EVENT – EMPOWERING EFFICIENCY: UNLEASHING THE POTENTIAL OF AI IN BUSINESS (23 May)
- THE LSB EXPERIENCE – SONGS OF CROSBY, STILLS, NASH & YOUNG (24 May)
- HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (24 May)
- HOOGTIJ#77 – CONTEMPORARY ART TOUR THE HAGUE (24 May)
- NOMFUSI – POWERHOUSE AFROSOUL FROM SOUTH AFRICA (25 May)
- TASTE ALL THE FLAVOURS OF THE HAGUE’S CITY CENTRE ON SATURDAY 25 MAY DURING SHOPPINGNIGHT REMIX! (25 May)
- DELFT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL @ THEATER DE VESTE DELFT (26 May)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER (26 May)
- India Dance Festival @ Korzo (until 26 May)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- DE TROMMEL VAN DE VRIJBUITER (THE FREEBOOTER’S DRUM) @ HAAGSE KUNSTKRING, (until 24 May)
- ACME STUDIOS PRESENTS A SOLO EXHIBITION BY THE NOTED DUTCH PHOTOGRAPHER LOEK VAN VLIET (until 31 May)
- Carla Klein – Close Distance (until 2 June)
- BLOWUP ART THE HAGUE ( until 2 June)
- JAPANESE GARDEN REOPENS FOR SPRING (until 9 June)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- TOUR OF THE ROYAL WAITING ROOM DEN HAAG HS STATION (until 23 June)
- THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM DOME (until 26 June)
- TREES, PILLARS OF LIFE: THE MESDAG COLLECTION’S EXHIBITION “TREES THAT TELL” (until 21 July)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (until 11 August)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (until 18 August)
- FUNGI: WEB OF LIFE AND THE GREEN CAMERA 2024 @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 31 August)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- International Coffee Monday Ypenburg (27 May, 3 & 17 June, 1 July)
- 2024 DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL (28 May – 9 June)
- AGISM DISCUSSION @ THE HAGUE NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE (29 May)
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- OPEN HOUSE WINFORD BILINGUAL THE HAGUE (1 JUNE) (1 June)
- THE INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF SOCIAL STUDIES PROUDLY PRESENTS THE ‘ISS MASTER OPEN DAY’ (1 June)
- TRUE COLORS – AKZONOBEL ART FOUNDATION AT KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (1 June – 29 September)
- IRISH AFTERNOON AT MUZEE (2 June)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE: RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC (7-8 June)
- FEMALE CHOIR PIHLAJA FINALISES CONCERTS SCHEDULE FOR SHOWS IN THE HAGUE (7- 9 June)
- FINLANDIA – FINNISH VOICES – A CONCERT BY TAIKA & PIHLAJA (8 June)
- BLACK SABBATH – THE BALLET – BIRMINGHAM ROYAL BALLET IN ROTTERDAM (12 – 15 June)
- SHIRMA ROUSE AND THE ROYAL AIR FORCE ORCHESTRA – SOUL IN THE PARK: CELEBRATING ARETHA FRANKLIN (13 June)
- BUYUK DISKO @ PAARD (14 June)
- MAURA BIAVA EXHIBITION @ ESCHER IN HET PALEIS (14 June – 15 September)
- BECOMING ESCHER: A LACQUERWARE BOX FULL OF SURPRISES (14 June – 15 September)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- AATG NIGHT ON BROADWAY (21 -23 June)
- 2024 Dutch Comic Con @ Jaarbeurs Utrecht (21-23 June)
- SUMMER CONCERT SUMMERSOUNDS 2024: A MUSICAL TRAVEL GUIDE (22 June)
- 40 UP DANCE PARTY @ PAARD (22 June)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER (22 June and 22 Sept)
- 2024 KADEROCK (28 – 29 June)
- Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- 2024 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE (20 August – 1 September)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
- TAPT FESTIVAL THE HAGUE (30 – 31 August)
- HOLLOW COVES @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (6 September)
- TREVOR NOAH – OFF THE RECORD @ ROTTERDAM AHOY (10 September)
- THE DANDY WARHOLS & THE BLACK ANGELS AND SHOEGAZE-Y DOUBLE BILL @ PAARD (23 September)
- CANADIAN FOLK SINGER-SONGWRITER KAIA KATER @ PAARD (6 October)
- RACOON @ PAARD (21 November)
For more news and culture, sign up for our newsletter, take a look at the events calendar, browse our features and visit our Facebook page