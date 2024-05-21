WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This  weekend’s  highlights  include:  the 10th edition of  Sniester,  the alternative musical festival in the city centre, a Beer Tasting Festival in the Grote Kerk, the St John & St Philip Book Fair and    Bunker Day where during   guided tours, walks and short lectures discover how soldiers lived in the bunkers during the WWII.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  Nomfusi,  the Afrosoul vocalist and songwriter from South Africa performing at  the Amare,   The  Hague ShoppingNight, the largest shopping event in the Netherlands and  the India Dance Festival.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

Enjoy your weekend!

Sniester Festival The Hague (24-25 May)

The 10th edition of this annual alternative musical festival will hit The Hague on 24-25 May  with bands from  around the world.

At Sniester  you can listen and watch performances from  more than 90 bands.  From emerging to established, local to international and from electronic indie to ripping guitars. No crowd barriers, no big names,  Sniester is about real action and real love for real music.

Sniester started in 2013 as a passion project by  a couple of programmers from The Hague. Getting sick of the same list of expensive, but not necessarily good names on every festival poster, they thought the time was right for a festival with room for nothing but quality and originality.

DUTCH BEER TASTING FESTIVAL 2024  (24 -26 May)

The Dutch Beer Tasting Festival  takes  place for the 10th time from Friday 24  May to Sunday 26 May 26  in the Grote Kerk in the city centre. During the festival, beer lovers can enjoy many different types of beer in a relaxed atmosphere and   unique setting.

For three days, more than 40 Dutch breweries (from large to microbreweries) will present more than 250 beers at the Dutch Beer Tasting Festival. During the festival there is the opportunity to talk to brewers about their beers and the brewing process. Various interesting master classes are given by expert beer connoisseurs, in which you can learn more about the various beer styles.

ST JOHN & ST PHILIP BOOK FAIR  (25 May)

The St John & St Philip Book Fair will be held at the Church Hall (Riouwstraat 2, The Hague) on Saturday 25 May from 10:30 to 15:00.

Massive amounts of 2nd hand books in English, Dutch and other languages – fiction, non-fiction, art books, children’s books – don’t miss this!

THE HAGUE BUNKER DAY  (25 May)

Along the coast of the Netherlands, many traces of the Second World War can still be found. The bunkers, built as part of the Atlantic Wall, are the most prominent.  On Saturday 25 May 25 from 10:00 to 17:00, many  bunkers from Zeeland to the Wadden Islands will be open together  during Bunker Day.

The concrete colossi often have limited access. Sometimes sunk in the sand or taken over by nature, they still tell the story of the German occupation. During guided tours, walks and short lectures, the visitor discovers how soldiers lived in the bunkers and what influence the Atlantic Wall had on the many coastal inhabitants.

There are several bunkers in The Hague region  that will be open.  However, the Scheveningen bunkers will not be open.  The entire program can be viewed  at the website of Bunker Day

