This weekend’s highlights include: the 10th edition of Sniester, the alternative musical festival in the city centre, a Beer Tasting Festival in the Grote Kerk, the St John & St Philip Book Fair and Bunker Day where during guided tours, walks and short lectures discover how soldiers lived in the bunkers during the WWII.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Nomfusi, the Afrosoul vocalist and songwriter from South Africa performing at the Amare, The Hague ShoppingNight, the largest shopping event in the Netherlands and the India Dance Festival.

Sniester Festival The Hague (24-25 May) The 10th edition of this annual alternative musical festival will hit The Hague on 24-25 May with bands from around the world. At Sniester you can listen and watch performances from more than 90 bands. From emerging to established, local to international and from electronic indie to ripping guitars. No crowd barriers, no big names, Sniester is about real action and real love for real music. Sniester started in 2013 as a passion project by a couple of programmers from The Hague. Getting sick of the same list of expensive, but not necessarily good names on every festival poster, they thought the time was right for a festival with room for nothing but quality and originality.

The Dutch Beer Tasting Festival takes place for the 10th time from Friday 24 May to Sunday 26 May 26 in the Grote Kerk in the city centre. During the festival, beer lovers can enjoy many different types of beer in a relaxed atmosphere and unique setting.

For three days, more than 40 Dutch breweries (from large to microbreweries) will present more than 250 beers at the Dutch Beer Tasting Festival. During the festival there is the opportunity to talk to brewers about their beers and the brewing process. Various interesting master classes are given by expert beer connoisseurs, in which you can learn more about the various beer styles.

The St John & St Philip Book Fair will be held at the Church Hall (Riouwstraat 2, The Hague) on Saturday 25 May from 10:30 to 15:00.

Massive amounts of 2nd hand books in English, Dutch and other languages – fiction, non-fiction, art books, children’s books – don’t miss this!