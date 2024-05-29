WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights in The Hague include the Festival Dag in de Branding, the Noordeinde Nocturne, and an Irish afternoon at Muzee. You can also enjoy the Delft Fringe Festival with new and upcoming talent in special locations in Delft.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such the Royal Ten, Goldkimino, The Crave Festival. The ISS Master and Winford Bilingual The Hague both have open days. A new exhibition also opens at the Kunstmuseum.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

Festival Dag in de Branding – Edition 70 (31 May – 2 June) The presentation of the Willem Pijper Award takes centre stage in this edition of Festival Dag in de Branding from 31 May to 2 June. Composers Cecilia Arditto and Trevor Grahl will be presented with this composition award from The Hague City Council by alderman Saskia Bruines in Amare. Of course, Arditto and Grahl’s work can be heard in the festival, which this time stretches over three days and includes a day in Amsterdam. And there is more, much more. Tenor Marcel Beekman and the saxophonists of the Amstel Quartet perform Reza Namavar’s absurdist operatic radio play The Enchanted Dishwasher – wacky, compelling, and not to be missed. Another exciting piece of musical theatre can be enjoyed on Friday night: Timo Tembuyser’s MISSA MAMA NOVA, a choral concert about ‘archetypal Mother energy’. And Heather Pinkham presents a new edition of her successful Music for Empty Spaces project, featuring new solo pieces by nine composers. An important part of Festival Dag in the Branding is the development programme for promising young makers. Maker-in-residence Guzmán Calzada Llorente crowns his two-year collaboration with the festival with a major work for ensemble Modelo62. New maker-in-residence Myrto Nizami presents a first scene from the new chamber opera she will be developing during her residency.

On Saturday 1 June the 17th edition of Nocturne takes place. This evening full of music, art, design, fashion & culinary delights will again have a packed programme. Enjoy classical and jazz performances in special locations in the Noordeinde shopping area.

Concerts will take place at 30 locations, performed by musicians of the Royal Conservatoire, the Residentie Orkest and the top of Dutch Jazz. The Hofstad Youth Orchestra will open this edition of Nocturne in the Waalse Kerk.

2024 DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL (28 May – 9 June)

The Delft Fringe Festival introduces visitors to new up-and-coming talent. From musicians to dancers and from theater makers to cabaret artists and cabaret artists. The performances take place at special locations in Delft. Discover the pearls of the city through the festival; from courtyard to living room and from monument to garage.