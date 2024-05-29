WEEKEND SPECIAL
This weekend’s highlights in The Hague include the Festival Dag in de Branding, the Noordeinde Nocturne, and an Irish afternoon at Muzee. You can also enjoy the Delft Fringe Festival with new and upcoming talent in special locations in Delft.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such the Royal Ten, Goldkimino, The Crave Festival. The ISS Master and Winford Bilingual The Hague both have open days. A new exhibition also opens at the Kunstmuseum.
Festival Dag in de Branding – Edition 70 (31 May – 2 June)
The presentation of the Willem Pijper Award takes centre stage in this edition of Festival Dag in de Branding from 31 May to 2 June. Composers Cecilia Arditto and Trevor Grahl will be presented with this composition award from The Hague City Council by alderman Saskia Bruines in Amare. Of course, Arditto and Grahl’s work can be heard in the festival, which this time stretches over three days and includes a day in Amsterdam.
And there is more, much more. Tenor Marcel Beekman and the saxophonists of the Amstel Quartet perform Reza Namavar’s absurdist operatic radio play The Enchanted Dishwasher – wacky, compelling, and not to be missed. Another exciting piece of musical theatre can be enjoyed on Friday night: Timo Tembuyser’s MISSA MAMA NOVA, a choral concert about ‘archetypal Mother energy’. And Heather Pinkham presents a new edition of her successful Music for Empty Spaces project, featuring new solo pieces by nine composers.
An important part of Festival Dag in the Branding is the development programme for promising young makers. Maker-in-residence Guzmán Calzada Llorente crowns his two-year collaboration with the festival with a major work for ensemble Modelo62. New maker-in-residence Myrto Nizami presents a first scene from the new chamber opera she will be developing during her residency.
Noordeinde Nocturne 2024 (1 June)
On Saturday 1 June the 17th edition of Nocturne takes place. This evening full of music, art, design, fashion & culinary delights will again have a packed programme. Enjoy classical and jazz performances in special locations in the Noordeinde shopping area.
Concerts will take place at 30 locations, performed by musicians of the Royal Conservatoire, the Residentie Orkest and the top of Dutch Jazz. The Hofstad Youth Orchestra will open this edition of Nocturne in the Waalse Kerk.
2024 DELFT FRINGE FESTIVAL (28 May – 9 June)
The Delft Fringe Festival introduces visitors to new up-and-coming talent. From musicians to dancers and from theater makers to cabaret artists and cabaret artists. The performances take place at special locations in Delft. Discover the pearls of the city through the festival; from courtyard to living room and from monument to garage.
IRISH AFTERNOON AT MUZEE (2 June)
Irish afternoon at Muzee with a special selection of spirits from Dramtune provided by Sandro Bruti. Listen to Irish duo Brian Duffy (guitarist) and Clare Sanders (vocals, tin whistle & flute) while enjoying a glass of whisky, grappa, armagnac, rum or limoncello from Dramtune!
Brian Duffy is a well-known and esteemed singer/songwriter and girarist on the Irish music scene, together with Clare Sanders on flute, tin whistle and vocals, this duo brings to the audience beautiful Irish traditional tunes & songs as well as their own songs and beautiful covers by the likes of Van Morrison, Christy Moore and many other Irish greats. The Irish duo are both from Westport, County Mayo.
Other events this weekend…
- GOLDKIMONO @ PAARD (30 May)
- OPEN HOUSE WINFORD BILINGUAL THE HAGUE (1 JUNE) (1 June)
- THE INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF SOCIAL STUDIES PROUDLY PRESENTS THE ‘ISS MASTER OPEN DAY’ (1 June)
- The Crave Festival @ Zuiderpark (1 June)
- TRUE COLORS – AKZONOBEL ART FOUNDATION AT KUNSTMUSEUM DEN HAAG (1 June – 29 September)
- The Royal Ten 2024 (02 June)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- ACME STUDIOS PRESENTS A SOLO EXHIBITION BY THE NOTED DUTCH PHOTOGRAPHER LOEK VAN VLIET (until 31 May)
- Carla Klein – Close Distance (until 2 June)
- BLOWUP ART THE HAGUE ( until 2 June)
- JAPANESE GARDEN REOPENS FOR SPRING (until 9 June)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- TOUR OF THE ROYAL WAITING ROOM DEN HAAG HS STATION (until 23 June)
- THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM DOME (until 26 June)
- TREES, PILLARS OF LIFE: THE MESDAG COLLECTION’S EXHIBITION “TREES THAT TELL” (until 21 July)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (until 11 August)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (until 18 August)
- FUNGI: WEB OF LIFE AND THE GREEN CAMERA 2024 @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 31 August)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- International Coffee Monday Ypenburg (3 & 17 June, 1 July)
- Female Finnish choir Pihlaja concert – Art is essential (07 June)
- ZUIDERPARK LIVE: RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC (7-8 June)
- FEMALE CHOIR PIHLAJA FINALISES CONCERTS SCHEDULE FOR SHOWS IN THE HAGUE (7- 9 June)
- FINLANDIA – FINNISH VOICES – A CONCERT BY TAIKA & PIHLAJA (8 June)
- Join Naiskuoro Pihlaja for a Meditation Concert in The Hague (09 June)
- BLACK SABBATH – THE BALLET – BIRMINGHAM ROYAL BALLET IN ROTTERDAM (12 – 15 June)
- SHIRMA ROUSE AND THE ROYAL AIR FORCE ORCHESTRA – SOUL IN THE PARK: CELEBRATING ARETHA FRANKLIN (13 June)
- BUYUK DISKO @ PAARD (14 June)
- The Hague Creators Community Premiere (14 June)
- MAURA BIAVA EXHIBITION @ ESCHER IN HET PALEIS (14 June – 15 September)
- BECOMING ESCHER: A LACQUERWARE BOX FULL OF SURPRISES (14 June – 15 September)
- STET Your Sexts are Shit Performances + Poetic Sexting Workshop (15-16 June)
- Drag Music Bingo @ The Social Hub (15 June)
- 2024 Neurodiversity Pride Day The Hague (16 June)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- AATG NIGHT ON BROADWAY (21 -23 June)
- 2024 Dutch Comic Con @ Jaarbeurs Utrecht (21-23 June)
- SUMMER CONCERT SUMMERSOUNDS 2024: A MUSICAL TRAVEL GUIDE (22 June)
- 40 UP DANCE PARTY @ PAARD (22 June)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER (22 June and 22 Sept)
- “Il ritorno d’Ulisse in patria” by Monteverdi/Kats-Chernin (26 June)
- 2024 KADEROCK (28 – 29 June)
- Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- 2024 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE (20 August – 1 September)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
- TAPT FESTIVAL THE HAGUE (30 – 31 August)
- STET Romeo & Juliet (5-6 September)
- HOLLOW COVES @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (6 September)
- TREVOR NOAH – OFF THE RECORD @ ROTTERDAM AHOY (10 September)
- THE DANDY WARHOLS & THE BLACK ANGELS AND SHOEGAZE-Y DOUBLE BILL @ PAARD (23 September)
- CANADIAN FOLK SINGER-SONGWRITER KAIA KATER @ PAARD (6 October)
- RACOON @ PAARD (21 November)
