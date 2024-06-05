WEEKEND SPECIAL
This weekend’s highlights in The Hague include: an original Buena Vista Social Club member, singer, guitarist and songwriter Eliades Ochoa performing at the Paard; the cross-disciplinary concert “The Art is Essential” featuring the Finnish female choir Pihlaja; the AnimeCon festival for Japanese pop culture, anime, manga, cosplay and games in Rijswijk and the world’s finest Fleetwood Mac tribute band playing in the Zuiderpark Theatre.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as The Hague English Comedy night and it is your last chance to visit the Japanese Garden.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
ELIADES OCHOA @ PAARD (6 June)
Legendary Cuban singer, guitarist and songwriter Eliades Ochoa will be performing at the Paard on Thursday 6 June. He has just released a brand new album ‘Guajiro,’ via World Circuit Records. Ochoa is known and loved worldwide as one of the original members of Buena Vista Social Club, with his famous vocals on that album’s iconic opener “Chan Chan.
Following Buena Vista’s phenomenal reception, Ochoa has released 9 albums, won 4 Latin Grammys and received a Grammy nomination (for 2010’s Afrocubism). ‘Guajiro’, produced by Demetrio Muñiz and featuring guests such as Rubén Blades, Joan As Police Woman and Charlie Musselwhite, confirms his reputation as one of the most vital artists to come out of Cuba in the past century.
Female Finnish choir Pihlaja concert – Art is Essential (7 June)
The Art is Essential – concert combines Finnish and international choral pieces composed and arranged for female choir Pihlaja, beloved classics and plenty of Finnish female choral music, along with modern visual, photographic and video art and dance.
The concert offers community spirit and experiences for your senses. The cross-disciplinary concert will also feature local musician-composer Merlijn Angad Gaur on the piano, along with two choral songs he composed for Pihlaja. Both songs, ‘Artist’ and ‘Lives of Clay’, are based on the poems of Indian activist-poet Madhu Raghavendra. Madhu R’s poem ‘Artist‘ ponders on how the meaning of art is not always understood until art is missing from life. The importance of culture, art and music to our well-being is at the centre of the Art is Essential concert.
ANIMECON: FESTIVAL WHERE ANIME, MANGA AND COSPLAY COME TOGETHER (7 – 9 June)
AnimeCon is a festival for Japanese pop culture, anime, manga, cosplay and games. This year the 24th edition will take place in the Broodfabriek in Rijswijk from Friday 7 June to Sunday 9 June. At the festival, visitors find themselves completely immersed in the world of Japanese entertainment.
Fans can enjoy shows, demonstrations, lectures, competitions and concerts. This year there will be several special guests from the anime and gaming industry, including voice actors Khoi Dao (Fire Emblem: Engage, Kuroko’s Basketball) and cosplayer/artist Sakura Ebi.
ZUIDERPARK LIVE: RUMOURS OF FLEETWOOD MAC (7-8 June)
, returns to the stage in 2024 celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac. They will be performing at Zuiderpark Live on Friday 7 and Saturday 8 June.
Channelling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.
Personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood, Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups.
Other events this weekend…
- A CENTURY OF SWISS POSTERS @ DESIGN MUSEUM DEDEL (until 31 October)
- FEMALE CHOIR PIHLAJA FINALISES CONCERTS SCHEDULE FOR SHOWS IN THE HAGUE (7- 9 June)
- FINLANDIA – FINNISH VOICES – A CONCERT BY TAIKA & PIHLAJA (8 June)
- HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (8 June)
- Join Naiskuoro Pihlaja for a Meditation Concert in The Hague (09 June)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- JAPANESE GARDEN REOPENS FOR SPRING (until 9 June)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- TOUR OF THE ROYAL WAITING ROOM DEN HAAG HS STATION (until 23 June)
- THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM DOME (until 26 June)
- TREES, PILLARS OF LIFE: THE MESDAG COLLECTION’S EXHIBITION “TREES THAT TELL” (until 21 July)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (until 11 August)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (until 18 August)
- FUNGI: WEB OF LIFE AND THE GREEN CAMERA 2024 @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 31 August)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- 2024 TALENT FOR GOOD CAREER FAIR (11 June)
- INSOMNIA DISCUSSION @ THE HAGUE NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE (12 June)
- BLACK SABBATH – THE BALLET – BIRMINGHAM ROYAL BALLET IN ROTTERDAM (12 – 15 June)
- SHIRMA ROUSE AND THE ROYAL AIR FORCE ORCHESTRA – SOUL IN THE PARK: CELEBRATING ARETHA FRANKLIN (13 June)
- TOP ARTISTS FROM THE HAGUE AND NATIONAL STARS AT ATMOSPHERIC FESTIVAL CLASSIQUE (13 – 15 June)
- BUYUK DISKO @ PAARD (14 June)
- The Hague Creators Community Premiere (14 June)
- MAURA BIAVA EXHIBITION @ ESCHER IN HET PALEIS (14 June – 15 September)
- BECOMING ESCHER: A LACQUERWARE BOX FULL OF SURPRISES (14 June – 15 September)
- STET Your Sexts are Shit Performances + Poetic Sexting Workshop (15-16 June)
- Drag Music Bingo @ The Social Hub (15 June)
- 2024 Neurodiversity Pride Day The Hague (16 June)
- International Coffee Monday Ypenburg (17 June, 1 July)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- AATG NIGHT ON BROADWAY (21 -23 June)
- 2024 Dutch Comic Con @ Jaarbeurs Utrecht (21-23 June)
- SUMMER CONCERT SUMMERSOUNDS 2024: A MUSICAL TRAVEL GUIDE (22 June)
- 40 UP DANCE PARTY @ PAARD (22 June)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER (22 June and 22 Sept)
- MUSIC ACADEMY THE HAGUE – OPEN HOUSE AND SUMMER CONCERT (23 June)
- “Il ritorno d’Ulisse in patria” by Monteverdi/Kats-Chernin (26 June)
- 2024 KADEROCK (28 – 29 June)
- THEATER VOOR KETI KOTI – ESMÉE BEGEMANN @ KORZO (30 June)
- Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- SUN SPLASH REGGAE FESTIVAL IN ZUIDERPARK ANNOUNCES FULL LINE-UP INCLUDING SIZZLA KALONJI, JULIAN MARLEY AND TARRUS RILEY. (21 July)
- 2024 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE (20 August – 1 September)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
- TAPT FESTIVAL THE HAGUE (30 – 31 August)
- STET Romeo & Juliet (5-6 September)
- HOLLOW COVES @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (6 September)
- TREVOR NOAH – OFF THE RECORD @ ROTTERDAM AHOY (10 September)
- AYANNA WITTER-JOHNSON @ KORZO (14 September)
- THE DANDY WARHOLS & THE BLACK ANGELS AND SHOEGAZE-Y DOUBLE BILL @ PAARD (23 September)
- CANADIAN FOLK SINGER-SONGWRITER KAIA KATER @ PAARD (6 October)
- RACOON @ PAARD (21 November)
