Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights in The Hague include: an original Buena Vista Social Club member, singer, guitarist and songwriter Eliades Ochoa performing at the Paard; the cross-disciplinary concert “The Art is Essential” featuring the Finnish female choir Pihlaja; the AnimeCon festival for Japanese pop culture, anime, manga, cosplay and games in Rijswijk and the world’s finest Fleetwood Mac tribute band playing in the Zuiderpark Theatre.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as The Hague English Comedy night and it is your last chance to visit the Japanese Garden.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

ELIADES OCHOA @ PAARD (6 June) Legendary Cuban singer, guitarist and songwriter Eliades Ochoa will be performing at the Paard on Thursday 6 June. He has just released a brand new album ‘Guajiro,’ via World Circuit Records. Ochoa is known and loved worldwide as one of the original members of Buena Vista Social Club, with his famous vocals on that album’s iconic opener “Chan Chan. Following Buena Vista’s phenomenal reception, Ochoa has released 9 albums, won 4 Latin Grammys and received a Grammy nomination (for 2010’s Afrocubism). ‘Guajiro’, produced by Demetrio Muñiz and featuring guests such as Rubén Blades, Joan As Police Woman and Charlie Musselwhite, confirms his reputation as one of the most vital artists to come out of Cuba in the past century.

The Art is Essential – concert combines Finnish and international choral pieces composed and arranged for female choir Pihlaja, beloved classics and plenty of Finnish female choral music, along with modern visual, photographic and video art and dance. The concert offers community spirit and experiences for your senses. The cross-disciplinary concert will also feature local musician-composer Merlijn Angad Gaur on the piano, along with two choral songs he composed for Pihlaja. Both songs, ‘Artist’ and ‘Lives of Clay’, are based on the poems of Indian activist-poet Madhu Raghavendra. Madhu R’s poem ‘Artist‘ ponders on how the meaning of art is not always understood until art is missing from life. The importance of culture, art and music to our well-being is at the centre of the Art is Essential concert.

AnimeCon is a festival for Japanese pop culture, anime, manga, cosplay and games. This year the 24th edition will take place in the Broodfabriek in Rijswijk from Friday 7 June to Sunday 9 June. At the festival, visitors find themselves completely immersed in the world of Japanese entertainment.

Fans can enjoy shows, demonstrations, lectures, competitions and concerts. This year there will be several special guests from the anime and gaming industry, including voice actors Khoi Dao (Fire Emblem: Engage, Kuroko’s Basketball) and cosplayer/artist Sakura Ebi.