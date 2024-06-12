WEEKEND SPECIAL
This weekend’s highlights in The Hague include: a poetic sexting workshop and performance of Your Sexts are Shit – older better letters, top artists from The Hague and national stars at Scheveningen for Festival Classique, a new exhibition opens at Escher in het Paleis (Maura Biava) and Neurodiversity is celebrated.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Black Sabbath The Ballet in Rotterdam, Soul in the Park & Glen Hansard at Zuiderpark, Buyuk Disco at Paard, Drag Music Bingo and more!
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
STET Your Sexts are Shit Performances + Poetic Sexting Workshop (15-16 June)
Your Sexts Are Shit: Older Better Letters, the new solo show from Rachel Mars can be seen at the Theatre aan het Spui on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 June.
The performance is an intimate, funny, filthy and moving show that triangulates the sex and love letters of long dead artists, contemporary sexts and a meditation on the construction of the queer female body. What role does writing have in creating our sexual identity? How do we write ourselves and for whom? How have newer, faster communication methods changed the way we write desire?
MAURA BIAVA EXHIBITION @ ESCHER IN HET PALEIS (14 June – 15 September)
Maura Biava was the first artist to create underwater photography in the early 1990s. Accompanied by a photographer and a diver, she herself would dive metres deep into the sea with costumes and objects for a photo series or a video of her performance. Every minute she was supplied with air so that she could stay underwater for an hour. This method alone could be called magical.
At a young age, the Italian artist was curious about the world around her, a trait she shares with M.C. Escher. For her photography, drawings and ceramic work, she draws inspiration from nature and mathematics. In her solo exhibition at Escher in The Palace, she is showing three underwater photography works, new ceramic works and the resulting photography, as well as a series of works on paper.
TOP ARTISTS FROM THE HAGUE AND NATIONAL STARS AT ATMOSPHERIC FESTIVAL CLASSIQUE (13 – 15 June)
From Thursday 13 to Saturday 15 June, Scheveningen beach will once again be transformed into a vibrant site for Festival Classique. In a setting of sand and sea, top artists from The Hague such as Splendid, HIIIT and the Matangi Quartet will play alongside national stars such as Carel Kraayenhof, Jeroen van Veen, Sven Figee and Remy van Kesteren.
2024 Neurodiversity Pride Day The Hague (16 June)
Neurodiversity Pride Day 2024 is the 7th annual day of Pride for Neurodivergent individuals worldwide, with activities from 10-17 June, and the official day on June 16th.
During Neurodiversity Pride Day we celebrate neurodivergent uniqueness and the value of neurodiversity in society; a day to appreciate all who are neurologically distinct. Celebrated worldwide, its a day created by and for neurodivergents, and those who love us.
2024 is the first year that Neurodiversity Pride Day will be hosted in The Hague. Join us for a day to celebrate and learn together.
Other events this weekend…
- BLACK SABBATH – THE BALLET – BIRMINGHAM ROYAL BALLET IN ROTTERDAM (12 – 15 June)
- SHIRMA ROUSE AND THE ROYAL AIR FORCE ORCHESTRA – SOUL IN THE PARK: CELEBRATING ARETHA FRANKLIN (13 June)
- Alejandro Zambra @ BorderKitchen (13 June)
- BUYUK DISKO @ PAARD (14 June)
- The Hague Creators Community Premiere (14 June)
- Glen Hansard @ Zuiderpark Live (14 June)
- BECOMING ESCHER: A LACQUERWARE BOX FULL OF SURPRISES (14 June – 15 September)
- Drag Music Bingo @ The Social Hub (15 June)
- Thinking of You Art Instillation @ Atrium City Hall and Lange Voorhout (until 28 June)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- JAPANESE GARDEN REOPENS FOR SPRING (until 9 June)
- Graphic Trickery, the other Eschers (until 15 June 2024)
- TOUR OF THE ROYAL WAITING ROOM DEN HAAG HS STATION (until 23 June)
- THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM DOME (until 26 June)
- TREES, PILLARS OF LIFE: THE MESDAG COLLECTION’S EXHIBITION “TREES THAT TELL” (until 21 July)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (until 11 August)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (until 18 August)
- FUNGI: WEB OF LIFE AND THE GREEN CAMERA 2024 @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 31 August)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- International Coffee Monday Ypenburg (17 June, 1 July)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- AATG NIGHT ON BROADWAY (21 -23 June)
- Varend Corso 2024 ( 3 days Floating Flower Parade) (21 – 23 June)
- 2024 Dutch Comic Con @ Jaarbeurs Utrecht (21-23 June)
- SUMMER CONCERT SUMMERSOUNDS 2024: A MUSICAL TRAVEL GUIDE (22 June)
- 40 UP DANCE PARTY @ PAARD (22 June)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER (22 June and 22 Sept)
- THE CONGOS and THE GLADIATORS Reggae Legends Double-bill (23 June)
- Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum – The Gods and The Underdogs @ KM21 (22 June – 20 October)
- MUSIC ACADEMY THE HAGUE – OPEN HOUSE AND SUMMER CONCERT (23 June)
- “Il ritorno d’Ulisse in patria” by Monteverdi/Kats-Chernin (26 June)
- 2024 KADEROCK (28 – 29 June)
- THEATER VOOR KETI KOTI – ESMÉE BEGEMANN @ KORZO (30 June)
- Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
- Latin in the Park Venezuela @ Zuiderpark (05 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- Visit Noordeinde Palace and the Royal Stables this summer (17 July – 4 August)
- SUN SPLASH REGGAE FESTIVAL IN ZUIDERPARK ANNOUNCES FULL LINE-UP INCLUDING SIZZLA KALONJI, JULIAN MARLEY AND TARRUS RILEY. (21 July)
- 2024 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE (20 August – 1 September)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
- Paard van Stal festival (30 August)
- TAPT FESTIVAL THE HAGUE (30 – 31 August)
- STET Romeo & Juliet (5-6 September)
- HOLLOW COVES @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (6 September)
- TREVOR NOAH – OFF THE RECORD @ ROTTERDAM AHOY (10 September)
- AYANNA WITTER-JOHNSON @ KORZO (14 September)
- THE DANDY WARHOLS & THE BLACK ANGELS AND SHOEGAZE-Y DOUBLE BILL @ PAARD (23 September)
- CANADIAN FOLK SINGER-SONGWRITER KAIA KATER @ PAARD (6 October)
- RACOON @ PAARD (21 November)
