This weekend’s highlights in The Hague include: a poetic sexting workshop and performance of Your Sexts are Shit – older better letters, top artists from The Hague and national stars at Scheveningen for Festival Classique, a new exhibition opens at Escher in het Paleis (Maura Biava) and Neurodiversity is celebrated.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Black Sabbath The Ballet in Rotterdam, Soul in the Park & Glen Hansard at Zuiderpark, Buyuk Disco at Paard, Drag Music Bingo and more!

STET Your Sexts are Shit Performances + Poetic Sexting Workshop (15-16 June) Your Sexts Are Shit: Older Better Letters, the new solo show from Rachel Mars can be seen at the Theatre aan het Spui on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 June. The performance is an intimate, funny, filthy and moving show that triangulates the sex and love letters of long dead artists, contemporary sexts and a meditation on the construction of the queer female body. What role does writing have in creating our sexual identity? How do we write ourselves and for whom? How have newer, faster communication methods changed the way we write desire?

MAURA BIAVA EXHIBITION @ ESCHER IN HET PALEIS (14 June – 15 September)

Maura Biava was the first artist to create underwater photography in the early 1990s. Accompanied by a photographer and a diver, she herself would dive metres deep into the sea with costumes and objects for a photo series or a video of her performance. Every minute she was supplied with air so that she could stay underwater for an hour. This method alone could be called magical. At a young age, the Italian artist was curious about the world around her, a trait she shares with M.C. Escher. For her photography, drawings and ceramic work, she draws inspiration from nature and mathematics. In her solo exhibition at Escher in The Palace, she is showing three underwater photography works, new ceramic works and the resulting photography, as well as a series of works on paper.

TOP ARTISTS FROM THE HAGUE AND NATIONAL STARS AT ATMOSPHERIC FESTIVAL CLASSIQUE (13 – 15 June)

From Thursday 13 to Saturday 15 June, Scheveningen beach will once again be transformed into a vibrant site for Festival Classique. In a setting of sand and sea, top artists from The Hague such as Splendid, HIIIT and the Matangi Quartet will play alongside national stars such as Carel Kraayenhof, Jeroen van Veen, Sven Figee and Remy van Kesteren.