This weekend’s highlights in The Hague region include: AATG’s production of “Night on Broadway”; the 3 day flowing flower parade “Varend Corso”; the chance to taste this year’s new haring during Vlaggetjesdag (‘Flag Day’) Scheveningen and you can reminisce at Zuiderpark during the concert “The Legends We’ve Lost”.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the KLM Open taking place at the International Golf club near Amsterdam, the free HipFest in Scheveningen, a reggae legends double bill at the Paard and the Music Academy The Hague is holding an Open day and a summer concert.

AATG NIGHT ON BROADWAY (21 -23 June) Join the AATG, an English-speaking Theatre Company, once again for A Night on Broadway, where they will sing and dance to music from some of Broadway’s greatest hits. The 2-hour show will feature songs from 14 different Broadway musicals, with numbers from every era of musicals. Go down memory lane with a classic from the Golden Age, ‘Guys and Dolls’; join the revival with ‘Grease’ and ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat ‘ and come right up to date with ‘The Addams Family’ and ‘Six’, and many more great musicals. Children will sing along as they complain that it’s ‘A Hard Knock Life’ and ask if ‘I’d do anything for you, dear’, along with other favourites from ‘Annie’ and ‘Oliver’. Come in, ‘Sit Down’ and be mesmerised, dazzled, and entertained.

Varend Corso Westland is an annual event starring gorgeous flowers, beautiful plants and delicious vegetables. This unique spectacle guarantees a fun day out with family or friends. From the 21 – 23 June, the flower parade moves from Westland across the water through Westland, Midden-Delfland, Maassluis, Delft and Rijswijk. Three days of sailing delight the thousands of spectators who flock to the parade each year. Visit the website for the routes covering Delft, Rijswijk The Hague and surrounds.

Vlaggetjesdag (‘Flag Day’) Scheveningen which takes place on Saturday 22 June is an annual event that heralds the arrival of the Hollandse Nieuwe herring. On this day, of course, this type of fish takes centre stage. But even for non-fish lovers, Vlaggetjesdag in Scheveningen harbour offers plenty to do with music, orchestras, bands, artists, old sailing loggers, miniature ships, round trips and various demonstrations.

Every year Vlaggetjesdag attracts thousands of visitors to Scheveningen harbour. There is something for everyone to enjoy! Admire the impressive fishing ships and enjoy nostalgic Old Dutch children’s games.