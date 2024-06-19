WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights in The Hague region include: AATG’s production of “Night on Broadway”; the 3 day flowing flower parade “Varend Corso”; the chance to taste this year’s new haring during Vlaggetjesdag (‘Flag Day’) Scheveningen and you can reminisce at Zuiderpark during the concert “The Legends We’ve Lost”.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the KLM Open taking place at the International Golf club near Amsterdam, the free HipFest in Scheveningen, a reggae legends double bill at the Paard and the Music Academy The Hague is holding an Open day and a summer concert.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
Enjoy your weekend!
AATG NIGHT ON BROADWAY (21 -23 June)
Join the AATG, an English-speaking Theatre Company, once again for A Night on Broadway, where they will sing and dance to music from some of Broadway’s greatest hits. The 2-hour show will feature songs from 14 different Broadway musicals, with numbers from every era of musicals.
Go down memory lane with a classic from the Golden Age, ‘Guys and Dolls’; join the revival with ‘Grease’ and ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat ‘ and come right up to date with ‘The Addams Family’ and ‘Six’, and many more great musicals.
Children will sing along as they complain that it’s ‘A Hard Knock Life’ and ask if ‘I’d do anything for you, dear’, along with other favourites from ‘Annie’ and ‘Oliver’. Come in, ‘Sit Down’ and be mesmerised, dazzled, and entertained.
Varend Corso 2024 ( 3 days Floating Flower Parade) (21 – 23 June)
Varend Corso Westland is an annual event starring gorgeous flowers, beautiful plants and delicious vegetables. This unique spectacle guarantees a fun day out with family or friends.
From the 21 – 23 June, the flower parade moves from Westland across the water through Westland, Midden-Delfland, Maassluis, Delft and Rijswijk. Three days of sailing delight the thousands of spectators who flock to the parade each year.
Visit the website for the routes covering Delft, Rijswijk The Hague and surrounds.
VLAGGETJESDAG (FLAG DAY) SCHEVENINGEN 2024 (22 June)
Vlaggetjesdag (‘Flag Day’) Scheveningen which takes place on Saturday 22 June is an annual event that heralds the arrival of the Hollandse Nieuwe herring. On this day, of course, this type of fish takes centre stage. But even for non-fish lovers, Vlaggetjesdag in Scheveningen harbour offers plenty to do with music, orchestras, bands, artists, old sailing loggers, miniature ships, round trips and various demonstrations.
Every year Vlaggetjesdag attracts thousands of visitors to Scheveningen harbour. There is something for everyone to enjoy! Admire the impressive fishing ships and enjoy nostalgic Old Dutch children’s games.
THE LEGENDS WE’VE LOST @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (23 June)
The Legends We’ve Lost is a fantastic night out. A wonderful music festival in which old and golden times are revived and not singing along is simply not an option. An evening with a big smile and maybe a little tear. But above all, an evening that you wished would never end and where ‘We Want More’ will continue to resound for a long time…
David Bowie, George Michael, Prince, Maurice White (Earth Wind & Fire), Glenn Frey (Eagles), Toots Thielemans, Leonard Cohen, we all lost them in 2016. The Legends We’ve Lost pay these icons a grand musical tribute ! A non-stop show lasting over two hours with the best dance floor hits, disco classics and pop gems.
Other events this weekend…
- KLM OPEN 2024 (20 – 23 June)
- Pink Project @ PAARD (21 June)
- HIPFEST 2024 (21 June)
- 2024 Dutch Comic Con @ Jaarbeurs Utrecht (21-23 June)
- ZUID-HOLLANDS SYMFONIE ORKEST SPRING CONCERT 2024 (22 June)
- SUMMER CONCERT SUMMERSOUNDS 2024: A MUSICAL TRAVEL GUIDE (22 June)
- 40 UP DANCE PARTY @ PAARD (22 June)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER (22 June )
- THE CONGOS and THE GLADIATORS Reggae Legends Double-bill (23 June)
- Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum – The Gods and The Underdogs @ KM21 (22 June – 20 October)
- MUSIC ACADEMY THE HAGUE – OPEN HOUSE AND SUMMER CONCERT (23 June)
- ART EXHIBITION SPEECHLESS (23 June – 7 July)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- TOUR OF THE ROYAL WAITING ROOM DEN HAAG HS STATION (until 23 June)
- THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM DOME (until 26 June)
- Thinking of You Art Instillation @ Atrium City Hall and Lange Voorhout (until 28 June)
- TREES, PILLARS OF LIFE: THE MESDAG COLLECTION’S EXHIBITION “TREES THAT TELL” (until 21 July)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (until 11 August)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (until 18 August)
- FUNGI: WEB OF LIFE AND THE GREEN CAMERA 2024 @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 31 August)
- BECOMING ESCHER: A LACQUERWARE BOX FULL OF SURPRISES (until 15 September)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- COLLABORATIVE REVISIONS – CREATIVE WORKSHOP ON LANGUAGE AND HUMAN RIGHTS (26 June)
- “Il ritorno d’Ulisse in patria” by Monteverdi/Kats-Chernin (26, 28 & 30 June)
- DUTCH INTERNATIONAL STORYTELLING CENTRE – BEDTIME STORY FOR ADULTS (26 June)
- 2024 ROYAL ACADEMY OF ART GRADUATION SHOW (27 June – 2 July)
- 2024 KADEROCK (28 – 29 June)
- THEATER VOOR KETI KOTI – ESMÉE BEGEMANN @ KORZO (30 June)
- International Coffee Monday Ypenburg ( 1 July)
- Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
- Latin in the Park Venezuela @ Zuiderpark (05 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- Visit Noordeinde Palace and the Royal Stables this summer (17 July – 4 August)
- SUN SPLASH REGGAE FESTIVAL IN ZUIDERPARK ANNOUNCES FULL LINE-UP INCLUDING SIZZLA KALONJI, JULIAN MARLEY AND TARRUS RILEY. (21 July)
- 2024 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE (20 August – 1 September)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
- Paard van Stal festival (30 August)
- GREG SHAPIRO LEAVING TRUMPLAND 2.0 (30 August)
- TAPT FESTIVAL THE HAGUE (30 – 31 August)
- ENJOY JAZZ IN DE GRACHT 2024 IN A PRIVATE BOAT WITH THEHAGUEONLINE (31 August)
- STET Romeo & Juliet (5-6 September)
- HOLLOW COVES @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (6 September)
- TREVOR NOAH – OFF THE RECORD @ ROTTERDAM AHOY (10 September)
- AYANNA WITTER-JOHNSON @ KORZO (14 September)
- THE DARK CORNER OF MY CIRCLES @ KORZO (21 September)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER ( 22 Sept)
- THE DANDY WARHOLS & THE BLACK ANGELS AND SHOEGAZE-Y DOUBLE BILL @ PAARD (23 September)
- CANADIAN FOLK SINGER-SONGWRITER KAIA KATER @ PAARD (6 October)
- RACOON @ PAARD (21 November)
