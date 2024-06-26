WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights in The Hague region include: a new staging of Monteverdi’s opera masterpiece “Il ritorno d’Ulisse in patria” in the Amare, Nederlandse Veteranendag celebrations in the city centre, The Haagse pop festival Kaderock at the Musicon and the gratis Jazz in the Regentes on the Koningsplein.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the Graduation Show of the Royal Academy of Art, The Hague.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend!

“Il ritorno d’Ulisse in patria” by Monteverdi/Kats-Chernin (26, 28 & 30 June) The Dutch National Opera Academy and the Residentie Orchestra join forces to present a new staging of Monteverdi’s masterpiece Il ritorno d’Ulisse in patria in an orchestration by the Soviet-born Australian composer Elena Kats-Chernin. The performances are on 26, 28, 30 June 2024 in Amare, The Hague. Is there such a thing as “a tragedy with a happy ending”? On the island of Ithaca, Penelope has been waiting twenty years for the return of her husband Odysseus. The Trojan War is over, but Odysseus hasn’t come home yet. The chances of him returning alive are dwindling every day. For Penelope, time has come to a standstill. While everyone around her lives on, she refuses to resign to the fact that her husband may never return. And even when Odysseus finally appears in the palace, it seems impossible for the two lovers to find each other again. Is a happy ending still possible?

His Majesty the King and Prime Minister Rutte will attend the 20th edition of Veterans Day in the Hague on Saturday, June 29. This is a tribute to the more than 100,000 Dutch veterans who have served in the service of peace.

The day starts with a ceremony in the Koninklijke Schouwburg where veterans recount special personal stories, combined with music and film images. The King will give a speech at the start of the ceremony and speak with some veterans afterwards. Then, on the Lange Voorhout, seventy veterans will be awarded a medal for their recent deployment.

In the afternoon, King Willem-Alexander will take part in a parade on Kneuterdijk in which more than one hundred detachments will participate. These are both veterans and active-duty military personnel from all branches of the armed forces. The parade is ushered in with a fly-past. The parade ends on the Malieveld, which is set up as a music square and where public activities take place all day.

Dutch Veterans Day honours all veterans who have served from World War II to missions today. Its purpose is to promote social recognition and appreciation of veterans. Established by the government, the day is organized by the National Committee Veterans Day, with support from the Ministry of Defence and community partners.

2024 KADEROCK (28 – 29 June)

Kaderock, the pop festival around The Hague’s famous Musicon Music Centre, has been around since 1996. The 2024 edition is on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 June. The streets around the festival site are the cradle of The Hague’s famous beat culture, holy ground. The careers of almost all famous Hague pop and urban artists of the last decades started there. This annual gathering of pop generations is part of the Netherlands’ intangible heritage and offers a unique opportunity to get to know the past, present and future of pop city No 1.