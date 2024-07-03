WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights in The Hague region include: the “gezellig” Zeeheldfestival on the Prins Hendrikplein, the annual traveling theatre festival “de Pararde” in Westbroekpark, celebrating modern African music at Mama Africa at the Park in Zuiderpark and for fans of roses there is the Day of the Rose in the Westbroekpark.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a Jazz in Voorburg festival, the Colours of India – India Summer festival as well as a performance from The Stafford Grammar School Concert Band.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
Enjoy your weekend!
Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)
This year from Wednesday 3 to Saturday 6 July, the Zeeheldenfestival takes place for the 42nd time – it began on the Prins Hendrikplein as a modest party in 1981 to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the neighbourhood association.
Now, the party has grown into a 4 day spectacle with many performances for people of all ages. There are children’s activities, entertainment, art, dance, music and delicious food and drinks.
DE PARADE 2024 (5 – 21 July)
This summer, the theatre festival known as ‘de Parade’ will comes to Westbroek Park in The Hague from Friday 5 July to Sunday 21 July. During de Parade, around 80 different theatre, dance, mime, and music performances are presented for audiences of all ages in theatre tents.
Each performance has an average duration of 30 minutes, allowing you to easily enjoy two, three, or even four shows in one evening. Many of the performances are suitable for Internationals and non Dutch speakers..
MAMA AFRICA AT THE PARK (6 July)
Mama Africa in the Park is back on the 6th of July! Last year’s edition was sold out, so make sure to join them for an unforgettable experience. Mama Africa brings African music to the iconic Zuiderpark in The Hague. This year there will also be a cultural market with food options.
Mama Africa is a celebration of modern African music, as well as the classics from which it originated. As always, you can expect the best of Afro Beats, Azonto, Kuduro, Coupé Décalé, Ndombolo, and more African vibes!
DAY OF THE ROSE IN WESTBROEKPARK (7 July)
On Sunday 7 July it is the Day of the Rose in the Westbroekpark. There will be various (free) activities centred around the rose as well as music, poets and sculpture walks.
The activities for young and old include:
- Market stalls in which various green interest groups in The Hague show visitors what they mean for The Hague Green
- Sale of roses
- A beekeeper who explains and sells homemade items
- Tour of Sculpture
- Guided walk at 12:00 and 14:00 with explanation about greenery and roses
- Various small-scale music performances
- Paint workshop for children
- Poets reciting their works in the park
Other events this weekend…
- WINE, CHEESE & AI @ THE SOCIAL HUB THE HAGUE (3 July)
- ANIMAL KINGDOM – THE STORY OF SIX FAMILIES @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (4 July – 31 July)
- Latin in the Park Venezuela @ Zuiderpark (05 July)
- JAZZ IN VOORBURG FESTIVAL (5 -7 July)
- STAFFORD GRAMMAR SCHOOL CONCERT BAND COMES TO THE HAGUE (6 July)
- COLORS OF INDIA – INDIAN SUMMER FESTIVAL (7 July)
- Urban Trail Leiden (7 July)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- THE HAGUE FIETSZWERM – CRITICAL MASS CYCLE EVENT EVERY FIRST THURSDAY OF THE MONTH! (every 1st Thursday of the month)
- ART EXHIBITION SPEECHLESS (until 7 July)
- DE PARADE 2024 (until 21 July)
- TREES, PILLARS OF LIFE: THE MESDAG COLLECTION’S EXHIBITION “TREES THAT TELL” (until 21 July)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (until 11 August)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (until 18 August)
- FUNGI: WEB OF LIFE AND THE GREEN CAMERA 2024 @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 31 August)
- THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM DOME (until 1 September)
- BECOMING ESCHER: A LACQUERWARE BOX FULL OF SURPRISES (until 15 September)
- Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum – The Gods and The Underdogs @ KM21 (until 20 October)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- EMBRACING MORTALITY DISCUSSION @ THE HAGUE NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE (10 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- NORTH SEA JAZZ 2024 (12 – 14 July)
- THAILAND GRAND FESTIVAL (13 July)
- JUST PEACE MOVIE NIGHT – WAR ON EDUCATION (17 July)
- Visit Noordeinde Palace and the Royal Stables this summer (17 July – 4 August)
- FEMALE VENTURES NETWORKING DRINKS IN DELFT – JULY (18 July)
- MARK LETTIERI GROUP @ BOERDERIJ (19 July)
- SUN SPLASH REGGAE FESTIVAL IN ZUIDERPARK ANNOUNCES FULL LINE-UP INCLUDING SIZZLA KALONJI, JULIAN MARLEY AND TARRUS RILEY. (21 July)
- 2024 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE (20 August – 1 September)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
- Paard van Stal festival (30 August)
- GREG SHAPIRO LEAVING TRUMPLAND 2.0 (30 August)
- TAPT FESTIVAL THE HAGUE (30 – 31 August)
- ENJOY JAZZ IN DE GRACHT 2024 IN A PRIVATE BOAT WITH THEHAGUEONLINE (31 August)
- STET Romeo & Juliet (5-6 September)
- HOLLOW COVES @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (6 September)
- KING HANNAH @ PAARD (8 September)
- TREVOR NOAH – OFF THE RECORD @ ROTTERDAM AHOY (10 September)
- AYANNA WITTER-JOHNSON @ KORZO (14 September)
- THE DARK CORNER OF MY CIRCLES @ KORZO (21 September)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER ( 22 Sept)
- THE DANDY WARHOLS & THE BLACK ANGELS AND SHOEGAZE-Y DOUBLE BILL @ PAARD (23 September)
- CANADIAN FOLK SINGER-SONGWRITER KAIA KATER @ PAARD (6 October)
- 2024 CROSSING BORDER FESTIVAL – FIRST NAMES ANNOUNCED (30 October – 2 November)
- RACOON @ PAARD (21 November)
