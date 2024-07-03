WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights in The Hague region include: the “gezellig” Zeeheldfestival on the Prins Hendrikplein, the annual traveling theatre festival “de Pararde” in Westbroekpark, celebrating modern African music at Mama Africa at the Park in Zuiderpark and for fans of roses there is the Day of the Rose in the Westbroekpark.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as a Jazz in Voorburg festival, the Colours of India – India Summer festival as well as a performance from The Stafford Grammar School Concert Band.

Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July) This year from Wednesday 3 to Saturday 6 July, the Zeeheldenfestival takes place for the 42nd time – it began on the Prins Hendrikplein as a modest party in 1981 to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the neighbourhood association. Now, the party has grown into a 4 day spectacle with many performances for people of all ages. There are children’s activities, entertainment, art, dance, music and delicious food and drinks.

DE PARADE 2024 (5 – 21 July)

This summer, the theatre festival known as ‘de Parade’ will comes to Westbroek Park in The Hague from Friday 5 July to Sunday 21 July. During de Parade, around 80 different theatre, dance, mime, and music performances are presented for audiences of all ages in theatre tents. Each performance has an average duration of 30 minutes, allowing you to easily enjoy two, three, or even four shows in one evening. Many of the performances are suitable for Internationals and non Dutch speakers..

Mama Africa in the Park is back on the 6th of July! Last year’s edition was sold out, so make sure to join them for an unforgettable experience. Mama Africa brings African music to the iconic Zuiderpark in The Hague. This year there will also be a cultural market with food options. Mama Africa is a celebration of modern African music, as well as the classics from which it originated. As always, you can expect the best of Afro Beats, Azonto, Kuduro, Coupé Décalé, Ndombolo, and more African vibes!