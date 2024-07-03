WEEKEND SPECIAL

This  weekend’s highlights in The Hague  region include:  the “gezellig” Zeeheldfestival  on the Prins Hendrikplein,  the annual traveling theatre  festival “de Pararde” in Westbroekpark,   celebrating  modern African music  at Mama Africa  at the Park in Zuiderpark  and for fans of roses there is  the Day of the Rose in the Westbroekpark.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  a Jazz in Voorburg festival,   the Colours of  India – India Summer festival   as well as a performance from The Stafford Grammar School Concert Band.

Zeeheldenfestival 2024 (3-6 July)

This year from Wednesday 3 to Saturday 6 July,  the Zeeheldenfestival takes place for the 42nd time – it began on  the Prins Hendrikplein as a modest party in 1981 to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the neighbourhood association.

Now, the party  has grown into a 4 day spectacle with many performances for people of all ages. There are children’s activities, entertainment, art, dance, music and delicious food and drinks.

DE PARADE 2024  (5 – 21 July)

This summer, the theatre festival known as ‘de Parade’ will comes to Westbroek Park in The Hague from Friday 5 July  to Sunday  21 July. During de Parade, around 80 different theatre, dance, mime, and music performances are presented for audiences of all ages in theatre tents.

Each performance has an average duration of 30 minutes, allowing you to easily enjoy two, three, or even four shows in one evening.  Many of the performances are suitable for  Internationals and non Dutch speakers..

MAMA AFRICA AT THE PARK  (6 July)

Mama Africa in the Park is back on the 6th of July! Last year’s edition was sold out, so make sure to join them  for an unforgettable experience. Mama Africa brings African music to the iconic Zuiderpark in The Hague.  This year there will also be a cultural market with food options.

Mama Africa is a  celebration of modern African music, as well as the classics from which it originated. As always, you can expect the best of Afro Beats, Azonto, Kuduro, Coupé Décalé, Ndombolo, and more African vibes!

DAY OF THE ROSE IN WESTBROEKPARK (7 July)

On Sunday 7 July  it is the Day of the Rose in the Westbroekpark.  There will be various  (free) activities  centred  around the rose as well as  music,  poets and  sculpture walks.

The  activities for young and old include:

  • Market stalls in which various green interest groups in The Hague show visitors what they mean for The Hague Green
  • Sale of roses
  • A beekeeper who explains and sells homemade items
  • Tour of  Sculpture
  • Guided walk at 12:00 and 14:00 with explanation about greenery and roses
  • Various small-scale music performances
  • Paint  workshop for children
  • Poets reciting their works in the park

Other events this weekend…

