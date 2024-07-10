WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights in The Hague region include: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in the Grote Kerk; The North Sea Jazz festival in Rotterdam; one of the world’s most gifted pianists, Alexis Ffrench performing at Zuiderpark Live and the Thailand Grand festival on the Lange Voorhout.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Jesus Christ Superstar at the World Forum and a special Saturday edition of the Haagse Fietszwerm ( Cycle Swarm).

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

Enjoy your weekend!

MICHELANGELO’S SISTINE CHAPEL: THE EXHIBITION (until 28 July) During July, the doors of the Grote Kerk in The Hague will open for the temporary exhibition Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition. At this exhibition, visitors can get up close and personal with Michelangelo’s most famous frescoes in their original size. The exhibition offers a new look at the famous Vatican ceiling paintings as they are not surrounded by hundreds of visitors in the Grote Kerk and they can be viewed in detail up close instead of 20 meters high, without sacrificing the original atmosphere that a church has to offer. During the exhibition, visitors can also learn more about the creation process and life of Michelangelo. NORTH SEA JAZZ 2024 (12 – 14 July) This year the NN North Sea Jazz will take place on 12, 13 and 14 July, with more than 150 performances spread across 16 stages in and around Rotterdam Ahoy. Sting, Al di Meola, Anouk & Metropole Orkest, Black Pumas, Jamie Cullum, Joss Stone and Vulfpeck are the main headliners this year. There are also performances from Brittany Howard, Candy Dulfer with special guest Jonathan Butler, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, Ibrahim Maalouf, Lizz Wright, Mahalia, Masego, Sampha, Raye and Tems. The event boasts a strong representation of jazz greats, featuring Avishai Cohen, Joshua Redman and John Scofield & Dave Holland

With a profound musical talent that transcends genres, Alexis Ffrench has firmly established himself as one of the world’s most gifted pianists, composers and producers. He will performing at Zuiderpark Live on Friday 12 July. His pioneering ‘Classical Soul’ sound seamlessly blends musical influences from the timeless compositions of Bach and Debussy to the captivating allure of Hollywood, gospel and far beyond. The result is a musical universe that is both evocative and emotionally charged, striking a deep chord in listeners’ hearts and souls.