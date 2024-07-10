WEEKEND SPECIAL

This  weekend’s highlights in The Hague region include:  Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in the Grote Kerk; The North Sea Jazz festival in Rotterdam;  one of the world’s most gifted pianists, Alexis Ffrench performing at  Zuiderpark Live  and  the Thailand  Grand festival on the Lange Voorhout.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  Jesus Christ Superstar  at the World Forum  and a special Saturday edition of  the Haagse Fietszwerm ( Cycle Swarm).

MICHELANGELO’S SISTINE CHAPEL: THE EXHIBITION  (until 28 July)

During July,  the doors of the Grote Kerk in The Hague will open for the temporary exhibition Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition. At this exhibition, visitors can get up close and personal with Michelangelo’s most famous frescoes in their original size.

The exhibition offers a new look at the famous Vatican ceiling paintings as they are not surrounded by hundreds of visitors in the Grote Kerk and they can be viewed in detail up close instead of 20 meters high, without sacrificing the original atmosphere that a church has to offer. During the exhibition, visitors can also learn more about the creation process and life of Michelangelo.

NORTH SEA JAZZ 2024  (12 – 14 July)

This year  the NN North Sea Jazz  will take place on 12, 13 and 14 July, with more than 150 performances  spread across 16 stages in and around Rotterdam Ahoy. Sting,  Al di Meola, Anouk & Metropole Orkest, Black Pumas, Jamie Cullum, Joss Stone and Vulfpeck  are  the main headliners  this year.

There are also performances  from  Brittany Howard, Candy Dulfer with special guest Jonathan Butler, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, Ibrahim Maalouf, Lizz Wright, Mahalia, Masego, Sampha, Raye and Tems. The event boasts a strong representation of jazz greats, featuring Avishai Cohen, Joshua Redman and John Scofield & Dave Holland

ALEXIS FFRENCH @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE  (12 July)

With a profound musical talent that transcends genres, Alexis Ffrench has firmly established himself as one of the world’s most gifted pianists, composers and producers. He will performing at  Zuiderpark Live on Friday 12 July.

His pioneering ‘Classical Soul’ sound seamlessly blends musical influences from the timeless compositions of Bach and Debussy to the captivating allure of Hollywood, gospel and far beyond. The result is a musical universe that is both evocative and emotionally charged, striking a deep chord in listeners’ hearts and souls.

THAILAND GRAND FESTIVAL (13 July)

Are you ready to experience the real Thailand without leaving our little country? Then put July 13, 2024 in your calendar, because the Thailand Grand Festival promises to be a day to remember!  It is celebrating no less than 420 years of diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Thailand.
Whether you are a true Thailand lover or just looking for a unique cultural experience, this is your chance to experience Thailand in all its splendour, right here in the Netherlands.

