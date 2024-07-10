WEEKEND SPECIAL
This weekend’s highlights in The Hague region include: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in the Grote Kerk; The North Sea Jazz festival in Rotterdam; one of the world’s most gifted pianists, Alexis Ffrench performing at Zuiderpark Live and the Thailand Grand festival on the Lange Voorhout.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Jesus Christ Superstar at the World Forum and a special Saturday edition of the Haagse Fietszwerm ( Cycle Swarm).
MICHELANGELO’S SISTINE CHAPEL: THE EXHIBITION (until 28 July)
During July, the doors of the Grote Kerk in The Hague will open for the temporary exhibition Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition. At this exhibition, visitors can get up close and personal with Michelangelo’s most famous frescoes in their original size.
The exhibition offers a new look at the famous Vatican ceiling paintings as they are not surrounded by hundreds of visitors in the Grote Kerk and they can be viewed in detail up close instead of 20 meters high, without sacrificing the original atmosphere that a church has to offer. During the exhibition, visitors can also learn more about the creation process and life of Michelangelo.
NORTH SEA JAZZ 2024 (12 – 14 July)
This year the NN North Sea Jazz will take place on 12, 13 and 14 July, with more than 150 performances spread across 16 stages in and around Rotterdam Ahoy. Sting, Al di Meola, Anouk & Metropole Orkest, Black Pumas, Jamie Cullum, Joss Stone and Vulfpeck are the main headliners this year.
There are also performances from Brittany Howard, Candy Dulfer with special guest Jonathan Butler, Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram, Ibrahim Maalouf, Lizz Wright, Mahalia, Masego, Sampha, Raye and Tems. The event boasts a strong representation of jazz greats, featuring Avishai Cohen, Joshua Redman and John Scofield & Dave Holland
ALEXIS FFRENCH @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (12 July)
With a profound musical talent that transcends genres, Alexis Ffrench has firmly established himself as one of the world’s most gifted pianists, composers and producers. He will performing at Zuiderpark Live on Friday 12 July.
His pioneering ‘Classical Soul’ sound seamlessly blends musical influences from the timeless compositions of Bach and Debussy to the captivating allure of Hollywood, gospel and far beyond. The result is a musical universe that is both evocative and emotionally charged, striking a deep chord in listeners’ hearts and souls.
THAILAND GRAND FESTIVAL (13 July)
Other events this weekend…
- EMBRACING MORTALITY DISCUSSION @ THE HAGUE NATURAL HEALTH CENTRE (10 July)
- Jesus Christ Superstar (10-14 July)
- HAAGSE FIETSZWERM: EVERY SECOND SUNDAY OF THE MONTH (Special addition Saturday 13 July)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- HAAGSE FIETSZWERM: EVERY SECOND SUNDAY OF THE MONTH (Every second Sunday of the month)
- DE PARADE 2024 (until 21 July)
- TREES, PILLARS OF LIFE: THE MESDAG COLLECTION’S EXHIBITION “TREES THAT TELL” (until 21 July)
- ANIMAL KINGDOM – THE STORY OF SIX FAMILIES @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 31 July)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (until 11 August)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (until 18 August)
- FUNGI: WEB OF LIFE AND THE GREEN CAMERA 2024 @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 31 August)
- THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM DOME (until 1 September)
- BECOMING ESCHER: A LACQUERWARE BOX FULL OF SURPRISES (until 15 September)
- Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum – The Gods and The Underdogs @ KM21 (until 20 October)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- JUST PEACE MOVIE NIGHT – WAR ON EDUCATION (17 July)
- Visit Noordeinde Palace and the Royal Stables this summer (17 July – 4 August)
- FEMALE VENTURES NETWORKING DRINKS IN DELFT – JULY (18 July)
- SUMMERTIME FESTIVAL 2024 (18 – 20 July)
- SCARY POCKETS @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (19 July)
- MARK LETTIERI GROUP @ BOERDERIJ (19 July)
- RASTAPLAS FESTIVAL 2024 (19 – 20)
- 7FEST @ ZUIDERPARK (20 July)
- HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (20 July)
- 𝐍𝐌𝐍𝐇 𝐒𝐔𝐌𝐌𝐄𝐑 𝐅𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐀𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 (20 July)
- JOHN COOPER CLARKE COMES TO THE NETHERLANDS (20 – 21 July)
- SUN SPLASH REGGAE FESTIVAL IN ZUIDERPARK ANNOUNCES FULL LINE-UP INCLUDING SIZZLA KALONJI, JULIAN MARLEY AND TARRUS RILEY. (21 July)
- 2024 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE (20 August – 1 September)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
- Paard van Stal festival (30 August)
- GREG SHAPIRO LEAVING TRUMPLAND 2.0 (30 August)
- TAPT FESTIVAL THE HAGUE (30 – 31 August)
- ENJOY JAZZ IN DE GRACHT 2024 IN A PRIVATE BOAT WITH THEHAGUEONLINE (31 August)
- STET Romeo & Juliet (5-6 September)
- HOLLOW COVES @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (6 September)
- KING HANNAH @ PAARD (8 September)
- TREVOR NOAH – OFF THE RECORD @ ROTTERDAM AHOY (10 September)
- AYANNA WITTER-JOHNSON @ KORZO (14 September)
- THE DARK CORNER OF MY CIRCLES @ KORZO (21 September)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER ( 22 Sept)
- THE DANDY WARHOLS & THE BLACK ANGELS AND SHOEGAZE-Y DOUBLE BILL @ PAARD (23 September)
- THE THREE DEGREES @ PAARD (2 October)
- CANADIAN FOLK SINGER-SONGWRITER KAIA KATER @ PAARD (6 October)
- 2024 CROSSING BORDER FESTIVAL – FIRST NAMES ANNOUNCED (30 October – 2 November)
- RACOON @ PAARD (21 November)
