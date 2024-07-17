WEEKEND SPECIAL

This weekend’s highlights in The Hague region include: the opportunity to visit the Noordeinde Palace and Royal stables; the “gratis” Summertime festival on the Grote Markt; The Hague English comedy night at the Branoul theatre and the debut edition of the Sun Splash Reggae festival in Zuiderpark.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the Rastaplas reggae festival in Zoetermeer and the British punk poet John Cooper Clarke performing in Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

Visit Noordeinde Palace and the Royal Stables this summer (17 July – 4 August) His Majesty the King will open Noordeinde Palace and the adjacent Royal Stables to the public from 17 July to 4 August 2024. A total of 43,000 visitors, 8,000 more than last year, will be able to visit the King’s working palace this summer and learn about the rich history of this cultural heritage. Especially for children, this year there will also be an interactive multimedia tour of Noordeinde Palace. Noordeinde Palace and the Royal Stables can be visited together with a combination ticket of € 15 on the basis of a pre-purchased admission ticket on a chosen date and time. This ticket will be valid upon presentation of a valid ID upon entry. It is also possible to visit them separately. In that case, the entrance ticket for Noordeinde Palace costs € 10, for the Royal Stables it is € 7.50. Entrance is free of charge for people under 18, but an entrance ticket needs to be booked in advance SUMMERTIME FESTIVAL 2024 (18 – 20 July) Musicon and Stichting Popdistrict present the 19th edition of the Summertime Festival on the Grote Markt in the Hague on 18, 19 & 20 July . This year the Hague’s most prominent jazz, world and roots-pop musicians return to the Grote Markt for three days full of eclectic sounds which represent the diverse community of musicians of our city. On stage this year you will see a variety of styles and cultures, performed by living legends and upcoming talents.

Join The Hague Comedy night on Saturday 20 July for a night of laughs in English. There are two shows at 19:00 and 21:00. This show is a double header with Andy Valvur (USA/Estonia) and Robert Mac (USA). The entire shows is in English.