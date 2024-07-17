WEEKEND SPECIAL

This  weekend’s highlights in The Hague region include: the  opportunity  to visit the Noordeinde Palace and Royal stables; the  “gratis” Summertime festival on the Grote Markt; The Hague English comedy night at the Branoul theatre  and the debut edition of  the Sun Splash Reggae festival in Zuiderpark.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  the Rastaplas reggae festival in Zoetermeer  and the British  punk poet John Cooper Clarke performing in  Amsterdam and Rotterdam.

Visit Noordeinde Palace and the Royal Stables this summer (17 July – 4 August)

His Majesty the King will open Noordeinde Palace and the adjacent Royal Stables to the public from 17 July to 4 August 2024. A total of 43,000 visitors, 8,000 more than last year, will be able to visit the King’s working palace this summer and learn about the rich history of this cultural heritage. Especially for children, this year there will also be an interactive multimedia tour of Noordeinde Palace.

Noordeinde Palace and the Royal Stables can be visited together with a combination ticket of € 15 on the basis of a pre-purchased admission ticket on a chosen date and time. This ticket will be valid upon presentation of a valid ID upon entry. It is also possible to visit them separately. In that case, the entrance ticket for Noordeinde Palace costs € 10, for the Royal Stables it is € 7.50. Entrance is free of charge for people under 18, but an entrance ticket needs to be booked in advance

SUMMERTIME FESTIVAL 2024  (18 – 20 July)

Musicon and Stichting Popdistrict present the 19th edition  of the Summertime Festival on the Grote Markt in the Hague on 18, 19 & 20  July . This year the Hague’s most prominent jazz, world and roots-pop musicians return to the Grote Markt for three days full of eclectic sounds which represent the diverse community of musicians of our city. On stage this year you will see a variety of styles and cultures, performed by living legends and upcoming talents.

HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE  (20 July)

Join The Hague Comedy night on Saturday 20 July  for a night of laughs in English. There are two shows at 19:00 and 21:00. This show is a double header  with  Andy Valvur (USA/Estonia)  and Robert Mac (USA).   The entire shows is in English.

SUN SPLASH REGGAE FESTIVAL IN ZUIDERPARK  (21 July)

The  first Sun Splash Reggae Festival  taking  place in Zuiderpark  on Sunday 21 July  promises to be an unforgettable day for reggae lovers. Enveloped in the opulent and vibrant décor of the Sun Splash experience, the festival offers an immersive experience for all visitors and lives up to its name featuring some of the biggest reggae artists around the world such as Sizzla Kalonji, Julian Marley, Aswad, Black Uhuru and many more!

