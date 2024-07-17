WEEKEND SPECIAL
This weekend’s highlights in The Hague region include: the opportunity to visit the Noordeinde Palace and Royal stables; the “gratis” Summertime festival on the Grote Markt; The Hague English comedy night at the Branoul theatre and the debut edition of the Sun Splash Reggae festival in Zuiderpark.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as the Rastaplas reggae festival in Zoetermeer and the British punk poet John Cooper Clarke performing in Amsterdam and Rotterdam.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
Visit Noordeinde Palace and the Royal Stables this summer (17 July – 4 August)
His Majesty the King will open Noordeinde Palace and the adjacent Royal Stables to the public from 17 July to 4 August 2024. A total of 43,000 visitors, 8,000 more than last year, will be able to visit the King’s working palace this summer and learn about the rich history of this cultural heritage. Especially for children, this year there will also be an interactive multimedia tour of Noordeinde Palace.
Noordeinde Palace and the Royal Stables can be visited together with a combination ticket of € 15 on the basis of a pre-purchased admission ticket on a chosen date and time. This ticket will be valid upon presentation of a valid ID upon entry. It is also possible to visit them separately. In that case, the entrance ticket for Noordeinde Palace costs € 10, for the Royal Stables it is € 7.50. Entrance is free of charge for people under 18, but an entrance ticket needs to be booked in advance
SUMMERTIME FESTIVAL 2024 (18 – 20 July)
Musicon and Stichting Popdistrict present the 19th edition of the Summertime Festival on the Grote Markt in the Hague on 18, 19 & 20 July . This year the Hague’s most prominent jazz, world and roots-pop musicians return to the Grote Markt for three days full of eclectic sounds which represent the diverse community of musicians of our city. On stage this year you will see a variety of styles and cultures, performed by living legends and upcoming talents.
HAGUE ENGLISH COMEDY NIGHT @ BRANOUL THEATRE (20 July)
SUN SPLASH REGGAE FESTIVAL IN ZUIDERPARK (21 July)
The first Sun Splash Reggae Festival taking place in Zuiderpark on Sunday 21 July promises to be an unforgettable day for reggae lovers. Enveloped in the opulent and vibrant décor of the Sun Splash experience, the festival offers an immersive experience for all visitors and lives up to its name featuring some of the biggest reggae artists around the world such as Sizzla Kalonji, Julian Marley, Aswad, Black Uhuru and many more!
Other events this weekend…
- JUST PEACE MOVIE NIGHT – WAR ON EDUCATION (17 July)
- FEMALE VENTURES NETWORKING DRINKS IN DELFT – JULY (18 July)
- SCARY POCKETS @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (19 July)
- MARK LETTIERI GROUP @ BOERDERIJ (19 July)
- RASTAPLAS FESTIVAL 2024 (19 – 20)
- 7FEST @ ZUIDERPARK (20 July)
- 𝐍𝐌𝐍𝐇 𝐒𝐔𝐌𝐌𝐄𝐑 𝐅𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐕𝐀𝐋 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 (20 July) (CANCELLED)
- JOHN COOPER CLARKE COMES TO THE NETHERLANDS (20 – 21 July)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- HAAGSE FIETSZWERM: EVERY SECOND SUNDAY OF THE MONTH (Every second Sunday of the month)
- DE PARADE 2024 (until 21 July)
- TREES, PILLARS OF LIFE: THE MESDAG COLLECTION’S EXHIBITION “TREES THAT TELL” (until 21 July)
- MICHELANGELO’S SISTINE CHAPEL: THE EXHIBITION (until 28 July)
- ANIMAL KINGDOM – THE STORY OF SIX FAMILIES @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 31 July)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (until 11 August)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (until 18 August)
- FUNGI: WEB OF LIFE AND THE GREEN CAMERA 2024 @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 31 August)
- THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM DOME (until 1 September)
- BECOMING ESCHER: A LACQUERWARE BOX FULL OF SURPRISES (until 15 September)
- Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum – The Gods and The Underdogs @ KM21 (until 20 October)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- DELFT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL 2024 (26 July – 2 August)
- ROTTERDAM ZOMERCARNAVAL STREETPARADE 2024 (27 July)
- THE HAGUE AFRICAN FESTIVAL 2024 (28 July)
- MUDHONEY @ PAARD (31 July)
- AMSTERDAM PRIDE CANAL PARADE 2024 (3 August)
- HET WIJN FESTIJN ( 9-11 August)
- TOUR DE FRANCE FEMMES COMES TO THE HAGUE (12 August)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
- Paard van Stal festival (30 August)
- GREG SHAPIRO LEAVING TRUMPLAND 2.0 (30 August)
- TAPT FESTIVAL THE HAGUE (30 – 31 August)
- 2024 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE (30 August – 1 September)
- ENJOY JAZZ IN DE GRACHT 2024 IN A PRIVATE BOAT WITH THEHAGUEONLINE (31 August)
- STET Romeo & Juliet (5-6 September)
- HOLLOW COVES @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (6 September)
- KING HANNAH @ PAARD (8 September)
- TREVOR NOAH – OFF THE RECORD @ ROTTERDAM AHOY (10 September)
- AYANNA WITTER-JOHNSON @ KORZO (14 September)
- THE DARK CORNER OF MY CIRCLES @ KORZO (21 September)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER ( 22 Sept)
- THE DANDY WARHOLS & THE BLACK ANGELS AND SHOEGAZE-Y DOUBLE BILL @ PAARD (23 September)
- THE THREE DEGREES @ PAARD (2 October)
- CANADIAN FOLK SINGER-SONGWRITER KAIA KATER @ PAARD (6 October)
- 2024 CROSSING BORDER FESTIVAL – FIRST NAMES ANNOUNCED (30 October – 2 November)
- RACOON @ PAARD (21 November)
- CARLOS ALCARAZ TO PLAY AT THE ABN AMRO OPEN (1 February – 9 February 2025)
