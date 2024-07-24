WEEKEND SPECIAL
Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.
This weekend’s highlights in The Hague region include: the Comedytrain International Summer festival in Amsterdam; the Delft Chamber music festival: The Rotterdam Zomercarnaval Streetparade and the African Festival in Zuiderpark.
There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in the Grote Kerk and it is still possible to visit Noordeinde Palace and the adjacent Royal Stables.
Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.
Enjoy your weekend!
COMEDYTRAIN INTERNATIONAL SUMMER FESTIVAL 2024: MARY O’CONNELL & PAUL FOOT (24 -27 July)
From Wednesday 24 to Saturday 27 July, British comedians Mary O’Connell and Paul Foot will be performing during the Comedytrain International Summer Festival at the Toomler in Amsterdam.
Mary O’Connell is a hugely talented writer-performer. She sold out her Edinburgh Fringe debut last year with the critically acclaimed show ‘Money Princess’. Winner of the Only Fans Comedy Creative; Funny Women Awards runner-up, Mary’s broadcast credits include; Comedy Central Live, BBC Presents: Stand Up and for Live Comedy.. She has supported Tig Notaro on her UK tour and appeared on The Guilty Feminist podcast. Mary has written for The Now Show (BBC Radio 4).
Paul Foot has been a hero of the alternative comedy circuit for more than two decades. Fresh from sell-out runs at Edinburgh Fringe and London’s Soho Theatre, as well as a smash-hit tour of the UK & Ireland, Paul’s current critically-acclaimed tour show, Dissolve, was nominated for Best Show at the Chortle Awards 2023, as well was co-winning the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show.
DELFT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL 2024 (26 July – 2 August)
Since its foundation in 1997, the Delft Chamber Music Festival (DCMF) has grown into a world-class chamber music festival which invites the absolute world top of classical music to play against the beautiful historic backdrop of Delft and its surroundings. The festival takes place from Friday 26 July to Friday 2 August 2024.
The most special and unique programs are presented in a festive, summery and intimate setting. This year the festival will present a program on the theme ‘Microcosm’ in which not only the intimacy and magical world of chamber music will be heard, but also various ‘great’ works from classical music in small variations.
ROTTERDAM ZOMERCARNAVAL STREETPARADE 2024 (27 July)
The Rotterdam Unlimited Zomercarnaval Streetparade is an explosion of colour, music, high energy dancing in a procession with iconic floats. The Streetparade is a 5 km procession with more than 2,500 dancers from all over the world, 25 carnival groups, DJ’s and and floats that sets the city centre on fire every year. Dressed in spectacular costumes, they have only one mission: to make everyone dance! So immerse yourself and let yourself be carried away into the magic of the carnival. De Straatparade is the largest Caribbean street party in the Netherlands and everyone is invited!
The street parade takes place on Saturday 27 July and starts at 12 noon on the Blaak.
THE HAGUE AFRICAN FESTIVAL 2024 (28 July)
After a break of 4 years, The Hague African Festival returns on 28 July to the Zuiderparktheater. This “gratis” festival promises to be a beautiful fusion of traditional and modern African music. The program offers a line-up that gives African talent from all over the world a stage.
The festival, with world-class music, is a meeting place for cultures. The Hague African Festival shows today’s Africa, with the rich African culture and new developments. The festival has a lot of African music, with both tradition and innovation. The aim is to let visitors experience the African way of life and enjoy the beautiful sounds of African music, spoken word, African food and of course the market.
Other events this weekend…
- ANIMAL KINGDOM – THE STORY OF SIX FAMILIES @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 31 July)
- MICHELANGELO’S SISTINE CHAPEL: THE EXHIBITION (until 31 August)
- Visit Noordeinde Palace and the Royal Stables this summer (until 4 August)
ONGOING EVENTS IN THE REGION
- PARKRUN: THE HAGUE (every Saturday)
- iLocal World Food Tour – Guided (every Saturday)
- LIVE JAZZ MUSIC – BRASSERIE AMARE (every Sunday)
- Stand Up Comedy @ O’Casey’s Irish Pub (every Monday)
- HAAGSE FIETSZWERM: EVERY SECOND SUNDAY OF THE MONTH (Every second Sunday of the month)
- DELFT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL 2024 (until 2 August)
- Michael Raedecker: material worlds @ Kunstmuseum (until 11 August)
- Boris Mikhailov – Ukrainian Diary @ Fotomuseum (until 18 August)
- FUNGI: WEB OF LIFE AND THE GREEN CAMERA 2024 @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM (until 31 August)
- THE DARK SIDE OF THE MOON @ MUSEON-OMNIVERSUM DOME (until 1 September)
- BECOMING ESCHER: A LACQUERWARE BOX FULL OF SURPRISES (until 15 September)
- Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum – The Gods and The Underdogs @ KM21 (until 20 October)
Upcoming dates for your diary
- MUDHONEY @ PAARD (31 July)
- LATIN IN THE PARK – TRIBUTO A LA SALSA COLOMBIANA (2 August)
- OUTDOOR CINEMA BY THE SEA (BUITENBIOSCOOP AAN ZEE ): THE BREAKFAST CLUB AND ROCKETMAN (2 -3 August)
- MILAN SUMMER FESTIVAL 2024 (2 -4 August)
- AMSTERDAM PRIDE CANAL PARADE 2024 (3 August)
- HET WIJN FESTIJN ( 9-11 August)
- TOUR DE FRANCE FEMMES COMES TO THE HAGUE (12 August)
- SILENT FILM CONCERT: THE KID – CHARLIE CHAPLIN (15 August)
- Live On The Beach – the biggest beach concert in The Netherlands (29 August)
- Paard van Stal festival (30 August)
- GREG SHAPIRO LEAVING TRUMPLAND 2.0 (30 August)
- TAPT FESTIVAL THE HAGUE (30 – 31 August)
- 2024 FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL TREK THE HAGUE (30 August – 1 September)
- ENJOY JAZZ IN DE GRACHT 2024 IN A PRIVATE BOAT WITH THEHAGUEONLINE (31 August)
- STET Romeo & Juliet (5-6 September)
- HOLLOW COVES @ ZUIDERPARK LIVE (6 September)
- KING HANNAH @ PAARD (8 September)
- TREVOR NOAH – OFF THE RECORD @ ROTTERDAM AHOY (10 September)
- AYANNA WITTER-JOHNSON @ KORZO (14 September)
- PRINSJESNACH 2024 (18 September)
- ST ANDREWS SOCIETY OF THE NETHERLANDS – OPEN(ING) NIGHT CEILIDH (20 September)
- THE DARK CORNER OF MY CIRCLES @ KORZO (21 September)
- BLUES ROCK IN POPPODIUM BOERDERIJ IN ZOETERMEER ( 22 Sept)
- THE DANDY WARHOLS & THE BLACK ANGELS AND SHOEGAZE-Y DOUBLE BILL @ PAARD (23 September)
- THE THREE DEGREES @ PAARD (2 October)
- CANADIAN FOLK SINGER-SONGWRITER KAIA KATER @ PAARD (6 October)
- 2024 CROSSING BORDER FESTIVAL – FIRST NAMES ANNOUNCED (30 October – 2 November)
- RACOON @ PAARD (21 November)
- CARLOS ALCARAZ TO PLAY AT THE ABN AMRO OPEN (1 February – 9 February 2025)
