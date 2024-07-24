WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This weekend’s highlights in The Hague region include: the Comedytrain International Summer festival in Amsterdam; the Delft Chamber music festival: The Rotterdam Zomercarnaval Streetparade and the African Festival in Zuiderpark.

There are also plenty of other events happening this weekend such as Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in the Grote Kerk and it is still possible to visit Noordeinde Palace and the adjacent Royal Stables.

Also scroll down for more events in the coming weeks and months.

If you are organising an event and you would like it to be included in the Weekend Special, please send information with a photo to editor@thehagueonline.com

Enjoy your weekend!

COMEDYTRAIN INTERNATIONAL SUMMER FESTIVAL 2024: MARY O’CONNELL & PAUL FOOT (24 -27 July) From Wednesday 24 to Saturday 27 July, British comedians Mary O’Connell and Paul Foot will be performing during the Comedytrain International Summer Festival at the Toomler in Amsterdam. Mary O’Connell is a hugely talented writer-performer. She sold out her Edinburgh Fringe debut last year with the critically acclaimed show ‘Money Princess’. Winner of the Only Fans Comedy Creative; Funny Women Awards runner-up, Mary’s broadcast credits include; Comedy Central Live, BBC Presents: Stand Up and for Live Comedy.. She has supported Tig Notaro on her UK tour and appeared on The Guilty Feminist podcast. Mary has written for The Now Show (BBC Radio 4). Paul Foot has been a hero of the alternative comedy circuit for more than two decades. Fresh from sell-out runs at Edinburgh Fringe and London’s Soho Theatre, as well as a smash-hit tour of the UK & Ireland, Paul’s current critically-acclaimed tour show, Dissolve, was nominated for Best Show at the Chortle Awards 2023, as well was co-winning the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show. DELFT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL 2024 (26 July – 2 August) Since its foundation in 1997, the Delft Chamber Music Festival (DCMF) has grown into a world-class chamber music festival which invites the absolute world top of classical music to play against the beautiful historic backdrop of Delft and its surroundings. The festival takes place from Friday 26 July to Friday 2 August 2024. The most special and unique programs are presented in a festive, summery and intimate setting. This year the festival will present a program on the theme ‘Microcosm’ in which not only the intimacy and magical world of chamber music will be heard, but also various ‘great’ works from classical music in small variations.

The Rotterdam Unlimited Zomercarnaval Streetparade is an explosion of colour, music, high energy dancing in a procession with iconic floats. The Streetparade is a 5 km procession with more than 2,500 dancers from all over the world, 25 carnival groups, DJ’s and and floats that sets the city centre on fire every year. Dressed in spectacular costumes, they have only one mission: to make everyone dance! So immerse yourself and let yourself be carried away into the magic of the carnival. De Straatparade is the largest Caribbean street party in the Netherlands and everyone is invited! The street parade takes place on Saturday 27 July and starts at 12 noon on the Blaak.