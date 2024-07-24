WEEKEND SPECIAL

Our Weekend Special highlights the main events happening in The Hague region and surroundings that are suitable for the Expat and International community.

This  weekend’s highlights in The Hague region include:  the Comedytrain  International Summer  festival in Amsterdam; the Delft Chamber music festival: The   Rotterdam  Zomercarnaval Streetparade  and the African Festival in Zuiderpark.

There are also plenty of other events happening  this weekend such as  Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition in the Grote Kerk and  it is still possible to visit Noordeinde Palace and the adjacent Royal Stables.

COMEDYTRAIN INTERNATIONAL SUMMER FESTIVAL 2024: MARY O’CONNELL & PAUL FOOT  (24 -27 July)

From Wednesday 24 to  Saturday 27 July,  British comedians Mary  O’Connell and Paul Foot will be performing  during  the   Comedytrain International Summer Festival at the  Toomler in Amsterdam.

Mary  O’Connell is a hugely talented writer-performer. She sold out her Edinburgh Fringe debut last year with the critically acclaimed show ‘Money Princess’. Winner of the Only Fans Comedy Creative; Funny Women Awards runner-up, Mary’s broadcast credits include; Comedy Central Live, BBC Presents: Stand Up and for Live Comedy.. She has supported Tig Notaro on her UK tour and appeared on The Guilty Feminist podcast. Mary has written for The Now Show (BBC Radio 4).

Paul Foot has been a hero of the alternative comedy circuit for more than two decades. Fresh from sell-out runs at Edinburgh Fringe and London’s Soho Theatre, as well as a smash-hit tour of the UK & Ireland, Paul’s current critically-acclaimed tour show, Dissolve, was nominated for Best Show at the Chortle Awards 2023, as well was co-winning the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Show.

DELFT CHAMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL 2024  (26 July – 2 August)

Since its foundation in 1997, the Delft Chamber Music Festival (DCMF)  has grown into a world-class chamber music festival which  invites the absolute world top of classical music to play against the beautiful historic backdrop of Delft and its surroundings. The festival takes place from Friday 26  July to  Friday 2 August 2024.

The most special and unique programs are presented in a festive, summery and intimate setting.  This year  the festival  will present a program on the theme ‘Microcosm’ in which not only the intimacy and magical world of chamber music will be heard, but also various ‘great’ works from classical music  in small variations.

ROTTERDAM ZOMERCARNAVAL STREETPARADE 2024  (27 July)

The   Rotterdam Unlimited  Zomercarnaval Streetparade is  an explosion of colour, music, high energy dancing in a procession with iconic floats. The Streetparade is a 5 km procession with more than 2,500 dancers from all over the world, 25 carnival groups, DJ’s and and floats that sets the city centre on fire every year. Dressed in spectacular costumes, they have only one mission: to make everyone dance! So immerse yourself and let yourself be carried away into the magic of the carnival. De Straatparade is the largest Caribbean street party in the Netherlands and everyone is invited!

The street parade takes  place on Saturday 27  July and starts at 12 noon on the Blaak.

THE HAGUE AFRICAN FESTIVAL 2024 (28 July)

After a break of 4 years, The Hague African Festival returns on  28 July  to  the Zuiderparktheater. This “gratis” festival  promises to be a beautiful fusion of traditional and modern African music. The program offers a line-up that gives African talent from all over the world a stage.

The festival, with world-class music, is a meeting place for cultures. The Hague African Festival shows today’s Africa, with the rich African culture and new developments. The festival has a lot of African music, with both tradition and innovation. The aim is to let visitors experience the African way of life and enjoy the beautiful sounds of African music, spoken word, African food and of course the market.

